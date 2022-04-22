Boiron : 2022 first quarter sales

(Unaudited data)
|In thousands of euros
|2022
|2021
|Variation at current
exchange rates
|Variation at constant
exchange rates
|France
|77,055
|51,518
|+49.6%
|+49.6%
|Europe (excluding France)
|34,476
|20,039
|+72.0%
|+74.2%
|North America
|28,944
|17,657
|+63.9%
|+52.6%
|Other countries
|5,305
|1,958
|+171.0%
|+160.0%
|Group total
|145,780
|91,172
|+59.9%
|+58.0%
|In thousands of euros
|2022
|2021
|Variation at current
exchange rates
|Variation at
constant
exchange rates
|Non-proprietary Homeopathic Medicines
|45,516
|46,352
|-1.8%
|-2.8%
|Homeopathic Specialties
|67,100
|39,430
|+70.2%
|+67.0%
|Other health products*
|33,164
|5,390
|+515.3%
|+514.6%
|Group total
|145,780
|91,172
|+59.9%
|+58.0%
* “Other healthcare products” include the non-homeopathic products (medical devices, nutritional supplements, cosmetics, phytotherapy) that were previously listed in the “OTC specialty” section.
Changes in turnover
During the 1st quarter of 2022, turnover increased sharply across all geographic regions due to:
- the base effect created by the steep drop in turnover during the 1st quarter of 2021 (-41.8%) due to the pandemic,
- growth in homeopathic specialty medicines,
- growth in other healthcare products, particularly COVID tests, which were not yet on the market in France during the 1st quarter of 2021,
- our continued strategy of innovation, particularly with the launch of Varésol®, a new homeopathic medicine indicated for chickenpox symptoms, during the first quarter of this year.
Outlook
The Group's sales may be affected by the current geopolitical situation. We are closely monitoring the situation and its impact as they develop and are taking all the necessary measures for the organization of our activities.
However, we do anticipate increased turnover in 2022 and we continue to put all our energy and determination into the promotion of homeopathy in France and around the world.
