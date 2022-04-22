Boiron : 2022 first quarter sales

(Unaudited data)

In thousands of euros 2022 2021 Variation at current

exchange rates Variation at constant

exchange rates France 77,055 51,518 +49.6% +49.6% Europe (excluding France) 34,476 20,039 +72.0% +74.2% North America 28,944 17,657 +63.9% +52.6% Other countries 5,305 1,958 +171.0% +160.0% Group total 145,780 91,172 +59.9% +58.0%

In thousands of euros 2022 2021 Variation at current

exchange rates Variation at

constant

exchange rates Non-proprietary Homeopathic Medicines 45,516 46,352 -1.8% -2.8% Homeopathic Specialties 67,100 39,430 +70.2% +67.0% Other health products* 33,164 5,390 +515.3% +514.6% Group total 145,780 91,172 +59.9% +58.0%

* “Other healthcare products” include the non-homeopathic products (medical devices, nutritional supplements, cosmetics, phytotherapy) that were previously listed in the “OTC specialty” section.

Changes in turnover

During the 1st quarter of 2022, turnover increased sharply across all geographic regions due to:

the base effect created by the steep drop in turnover during the 1 st quarter of 2021 (-41.8%) due to the pandemic,

quarter of 2021 (-41.8%) due to the pandemic, growth in homeopathic specialty medicines,

growth in other healthcare products, particularly COVID tests, which were not yet on the market in France during the 1 st quarter of 2021,

quarter of 2021, our continued strategy of innovation, particularly with the launch of Varésol®, a new homeopathic medicine indicated for chickenpox symptoms, during the first quarter of this year.

Outlook

The Group's sales may be affected by the current geopolitical situation. We are closely monitoring the situation and its impact as they develop and are taking all the necessary measures for the organization of our activities.

However, we do anticipate increased turnover in 2022 and we continue to put all our energy and determination into the promotion of homeopathy in France and around the world.

Laboratoires BOIRON

Our next updates:

The Ordinary Shareholders' Meeting will be held on May 19, 2022 at 10:30 am, at BOIRON headquarters, 2 avenue de l'Ouest Lyonnais, 69510 MESSIMY – FRANCE.

June 3, 2022: after approval by the Ordinary Shareholders' Meeting, payment of the proposed dividend (€0.95 per share).

July 21, 2022: after the close of the stock market, publication of the sales on June 30, 2022.

Person responsible for financial information: Valérie Lorentz-Poinsot

Contact for financial information: Fabrice Rey

Investor relations: +33 (0) 4.37.41.84.01 - e-mail: boironfinances@boiron.fr

ISIN Code: FR0000061129 (BOI) - Bloomberg: BOI FP - Reuters: BOIR.PA

The group's financial information is online at : www.boironfinance.com

https://www.actusnews.com/news/74099-boi-210422-ca-t1-2022-gb.pdf

