Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. France
  4. Euronext Paris
  5. BOIRON
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BOI   FR0000061129

BOIRON

(BOI)
  Report
Real-time Euronext Paris  -  04/22 05:05:49 am EDT
39.85 EUR   +3.37%
05:05aBOIRON : 2022 first quarter sales
AN
03/10Boiron SA Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 31, 2021
CI
03/10BOIRON : 2021 results
AN
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Boiron : 2022 first quarter sales

04/22/2022 | 05:05am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

(Unaudited data)














In thousands of euros 2022 2021 Variation at current
exchange rates		 Variation at constant
exchange rates
France 77,055 51,518 +49.6% +49.6%
Europe (excluding France) 34,476 20,039 +72.0% +74.2%
North America 28,944 17,657 +63.9% +52.6%
Other countries 5,305 1,958 +171.0% +160.0%
Group total 145,780 91,172 +59.9% +58.0%

 

In thousands of euros 2022 2021 Variation at current
exchange rates		 Variation at
constant
exchange rates
Non-proprietary Homeopathic Medicines 45,516 46,352 -1.8% -2.8%
Homeopathic Specialties 67,100 39,430 +70.2% +67.0%
Other health products* 33,164 5,390 +515.3% +514.6%
Group total 145,780 91,172 +59.9% +58.0%

* “Other healthcare products” include the non-homeopathic products (medical devices, nutritional supplements, cosmetics, phytotherapy) that were previously listed in the “OTC specialty” section.

Changes in turnover

During the 1st quarter of 2022, turnover increased sharply across all geographic regions due to:

  • the base effect created by the steep drop in turnover during the 1st quarter of 2021 (-41.8%) due to the pandemic,
  • growth in homeopathic specialty medicines,
  • growth in other healthcare products, particularly COVID tests, which were not yet on the market in France during the 1st quarter of 2021,
  • our continued strategy of innovation, particularly with the launch of Varésol®, a new homeopathic medicine indicated for chickenpox symptoms, during the first quarter of this year.

Outlook

The Group's sales may be affected by the current geopolitical situation. We are closely monitoring the situation and its impact as they develop and are taking all the necessary measures for the organization of our activities.

However, we do anticipate increased turnover in 2022 and we continue to put all our energy and determination into the promotion of homeopathy in France and around the world.

Laboratoires BOIRON

Our next updates:
The Ordinary Shareholders' Meeting will be held on May 19, 2022 at 10:30 am, at BOIRON headquarters, 2 avenue de l'Ouest Lyonnais, 69510 MESSIMY – FRANCE.
June 3, 2022: after approval by the Ordinary Shareholders' Meeting, payment of the proposed dividend (€0.95 per share).
July 21, 2022: after the close of the stock market, publication of the sales on June 30, 2022.
Person responsible for financial information: Valérie Lorentz-Poinsot
Contact for financial information: Fabrice Rey
Investor relations: +33 (0) 4.37.41.84.01 - e-mail: boironfinances@boiron.fr
ISIN Code: FR0000061129 (BOI) - Bloomberg: BOI FP - Reuters: BOIR.PA
The group's financial information is online at : www.boironfinance.com


This publication embed "🔒 Actusnews SECURITY MASTER".
- SECURITY MASTER Key: x5uclZeXZWeYnGmcZ5puaWdjnJySyGmWZmjGlmabYpqacJyVlW+WapaeZnBllW5v
- Check this key: https://www.security-master-key.com.

Regulated information:
Quarterly financial reporting:
- First quarter financial report

Full and original press release in PDF: https://www.actusnews.com/news/74099-boi-210422-ca-t1-2022-gb.pdf

Receive by email the next press releases of the company by registering on www.actusnews.com, it's free


© 2022 ActusNews
All news about BOIRON
05:05aBOIRON : 2022 first quarter sales
AN
03/10Boiron SA Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 31, 2021
CI
03/10BOIRON : 2021 results
AN
02/07Boiron SA commences an Equity Buyback Plan for 1,727,496 shares, representing 9.85% for..
CI
01/21BOIRON : 2021 sales
PU
01/21BOIRON : 2021 sales
AN
01/20BOIRON : 4th quarter earnings
CO
01/20Boiron SA signed an agreement to acquire 70% stake in Abbi.
CI
2021BOIRON : Activity in the third quarter of 2021
AN
2021BOIRON : 3rd quarter earnings
CO
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 469 M 509 M 509 M
Net income 2022 47,1 M 51,1 M 51,1 M
Net cash 2022 264 M 287 M 287 M
P/E ratio 2022 15,7x
Yield 2022 2,95%
Capitalization 674 M 732 M 732 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,87x
EV / Sales 2023 0,77x
Nbr of Employees 2 769
Free-Float 24,5%
Chart BOIRON
Duration : Period :
BOIRON Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BOIRON
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 38,55 €
Average target price 48,00 €
Spread / Average Target 24,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Valérie Lorentz-Poinsot Chief Executive Officer & Director
Eric Lambert Director-Financial & Administrative
Thierry Boiron Chairman
Hervé Coulpier Director-Information Technology Services
Patrice Varraut Operations Director & Sales Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BOIRON7.83%732
SHIJIAZHUANG YILING PHARMACEUTICAL CO., LTD.52.91%7 762
DONG-E-E-JIAO CO.,LTD.-34.30%3 198
TASLY PHARMACEUTICAL GROUP CO., LTD-17.67%3 023
CANOPY GROWTH CORPORATION-34.69%2 271
PT INDUSTRI JAMU DAN FARMASI SIDO MUNCUL TBK7.51%1 958