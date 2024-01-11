The AMF has announced that the simplified tender offer for Boiron shares, filed by Bryan, Garnier & Co, BNP Paribas and Crédit Industriel et Commercial on behalf of SAS Boiron Développement, is open from January 11 to 31, 2024 inclusive.

The offeror irrevocably undertakes to acquire, at a unit price of 39.64 euros, all the 4,104,167 existing Boiron shares not held by it, i.e. 23.39% of the capital and 25.52% of the voting rights.167 existing Boiron shares not held by it, i.e. 23.39% of the capital and 25.52% of the voting rights of the laboratory specializing in homeopathy.

It intends to request, within three months of the closing of the offer, if the required conditions are met, the implementation of a squeeze-out for the Boiron shares not tendered to the offer, at a price of 39.64 euros per share.

