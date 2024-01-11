Laboratoires BOIRON was founded in France almost a century ago, under the impetus of homeopathic doctors who wanted to benefit from the most reliable medicines possible. Homeopathic medicines have many advantages in that they can be prescribed and advised in first line whenever relevant, in both urban and hospital settings. All actions aim to contribute to major public health issues. Homeopathic medicines are obtained from substances called homeopathic strains, according to a manufacturing process described in the pharmacopoeia. These strains can be of plant, animal, mineral or chemical origin. There are two main families of homeopathic medicines: common name homeopathic medicines and brand name homeopathic medicines (specialties). BOIRON group centralizes its production and logistics in France. It also has 26 wholly-owned or leased distribution facilities in France and various offices in the countries where it has subsidiaries. Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: France (52.4%), Europe (22.5%), North America (22.6%) and other (2.5%).

Sector Pharmaceuticals