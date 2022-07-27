Boiron : Projected timetable of the next publications and events 2023



The projected timetable of the next publications and events for the year 2023 is the following one:

Publications Date of publication

(after market closing) Information meetings

2022 sales

Thursday, January 19, 2023

2022 results

Quiet period from Monday, February 19, 2023

Tuesday, March 21, 2023

Wednesday, March 22, 2023

2023 first quarter sales

Thursday, April 27, 2023 2023 Shareholders' Meeting

Thursday, May 25, 2023

2023 half-year sales

Thursday, July 20, 2023

2023 half-year results

Quiet period from Monday, August 7, 2023

Wednesday, September 6, 2023

Thursday, September 7, 2023

2023 third quarter sales

Thursday, October 19, 2023

Quiet period: during the period prior to the publications, BOIRON limits its communication with the financial community.

Laboratoires BOIRON

Our next update:

July 21, 2022: after the close of the stock market, publication of the sales on June 30, 2022.

Person responsible for financial information: Valérie Lorentz-Poinsot .

Contact for financial information: Fabrice Rey .

Investor relations: +33 (0) 4.37.41.84.01 - e-mail : boironfinances@boiron.fr

ISIN Code: FR0000061129 (BOI) - Bloomberg : BOI FP - Reuters : BOIR.PA

The group's financial information and the glossary are online at: www.boironfinance.com

This publication embed "🔒 Actusnews SECURITY MASTER ".

- SECURITY MASTER Key: yG9waJ2YZZicyG6eaJuXmZSVmW6Xx2LKZmTGyGKZlJmdap1impxqm5yVZnBmnGls

- Check this key: https://www.security-master-key.com.

Regulated information:

Inside Information:

- other releases Full and original press release in PDF: https://www.actusnews.com/news/75746-boi-270722-communique-calendrier-previsionnel-2023-gb.pdf

Receive by email the next press releases of the company by registering on www.actusnews.com, it's free

© 2022 ActusNews