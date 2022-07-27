Log in
2022-07-27
46.10 EUR   +0.22%
Boiron : Projected timetable of the next publications and events 2023

07/27/2022 | 11:05am EDT
The projected timetable of the next publications and events for the year 2023 is the following one:














Publications Date of publication
(after market closing)		 Information meetings
 
2022 sales		  
Thursday, January 19, 2023		  
 
2022 results
Quiet period from Monday, February 19, 2023		  
Tuesday, March 21, 2023		  
Wednesday, March 22, 2023
 
2023 first quarter sales		  
Thursday, April 27, 2023		  
2023 Shareholders' Meeting  
Thursday, May 25, 2023		  
 
2023 half-year sales		  
Thursday, July 20, 2023		  
 
2023 half-year results
Quiet period from Monday, August 7, 2023		  
Wednesday, September 6, 2023		  
Thursday, September 7, 2023
 
2023 third quarter sales		  
Thursday, October 19, 2023		  

Quiet period: during the period prior to the publications, BOIRON limits its communication with the financial community.

Laboratoires BOIRON

Our next update:

July 21, 2022: after the close of the stock market, publication of the sales on June 30, 2022.

Person responsible for financial information: Valérie Lorentz-Poinsot .

Contact for financial information: Fabrice Rey .

Investor relations: +33 (0) 4.37.41.84.01 - e-mail : boironfinances@boiron.fr

ISIN Code: FR0000061129 (BOI) - Bloomberg : BOI FP - Reuters : BOIR.PA

The group's financial information and the glossary are online at: www.boironfinance.com


This publication embed "🔒 Actusnews SECURITY MASTER".
- SECURITY MASTER Key: yG9waJ2YZZicyG6eaJuXmZSVmW6Xx2LKZmTGyGKZlJmdap1impxqm5yVZnBmnGls
- Check this key: https://www.security-master-key.com.

Regulated information:
Inside Information:
- other releases

Full and original press release in PDF: https://www.actusnews.com/news/75746-boi-270722-communique-calendrier-previsionnel-2023-gb.pdf

Receive by email the next press releases of the company by registering on www.actusnews.com, it's free


© 2022 ActusNews
