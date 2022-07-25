Boise Cascade : Acquisition of Coastal Plywood Completed

Boise Cascade announced today that it has completed the previously announced acquisition of Coastal Plywood Company and its manufacturing operations in Havana, Florida, and Chapman, Alabama.
"We're very pleased to welcome these new associates to the Boise Cascade team," said Nate Jorgensen, CEO. "We look forward to serving our customers with this expanded capacity."
About Us
Boise Cascade is one of the largest producers of engineered wood products and plywood in North America and a leading U.S. wholesale distributor of building products.
