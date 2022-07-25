Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Boise Cascade Company
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BCC   US09739D1000

BOISE CASCADE COMPANY

(BCC)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  10:53 2022-07-25 am EDT
64.72 USD   +1.04%
10:14aBOISE CASCADE : Acquisition of Coastal Plywood Completed
PU
08:24aBOISE CASCADE : Completes Acquisition of Coastal Plywood - Form 8-K
PU
08:17aBOISE CASCADE CO : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Boise Cascade : Acquisition of Coastal Plywood Completed

07/25/2022 | 10:14am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Boise Cascade announced today that it has completed the previously announced acquisition of Coastal Plywood Company and its manufacturing operations in Havana, Florida, and Chapman, Alabama.

"We're very pleased to welcome these new associates to the Boise Cascade team," said Nate Jorgensen, CEO. "We look forward to serving our customers with this expanded capacity."

Investor Relations Contact
Kelly Hibbs, 208-384-3638

Media Contact
Lisa Tschampl, 208-384-6552

About Us

Boise Cascade is one of the largest producers of engineered wood products and plywood in North America and a leading U.S. wholesale distributor of building products.

Disclaimer

Boise Cascade Company published this content on 25 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 July 2022 14:13:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about BOISE CASCADE COMPANY
10:14aBOISE CASCADE : Acquisition of Coastal Plywood Completed
PU
08:24aBOISE CASCADE : Completes Acquisition of Coastal Plywood - Form 8-K
PU
08:17aBOISE CASCADE CO : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
08:12aBoise Cascade Completes Acquisition of Coastal Plywood
BU
07/19Boise Cascade Company Second Quarter 2022 Earnings Webcast and Conference Call
BU
07/14Goldman Sachs Adjusts Price Target for Boise Cascade Company to $63 From $72, Maintains..
MT
06/29Truist Securities Initiates Boise Cascade at Hold with $64 Price Target
MT
06/23Goldman Sachs Adjusts Boise Cascade's Price Target to $72 from $88, Keeps Neutral Ratin..
MT
06/23BofA Securities Downgrades Boise Cascade Company to Neutral From Buy, Sets $71 Price Ta..
MT
06/13Boise Cascade Reaches Agreement to Acquire Coastal Plywood Operations
AQ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on BOISE CASCADE COMPANY
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 8 267 M - -
Net income 2022 719 M - -
Net cash 2022 469 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 3,54x
Yield 2022 4,65%
Capitalization 2 527 M 2 527 M -
EV / Sales 2022 0,25x
EV / Sales 2023 0,24x
Nbr of Employees 6 140
Free-Float 87,4%
Chart BOISE CASCADE COMPANY
Duration : Period :
Boise Cascade Company Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BOISE CASCADE COMPANY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 6
Last Close Price 64,05 $
Average target price 69,00 $
Spread / Average Target 7,73%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Nate Jorgensen Chief Executive Officer & Director
Kelly E. Hibbs Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & Senior VP
Thomas E. Carlile Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Christopher J. McGowan Independent Director
Karen E. Gowland Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BOISE CASCADE COMPANY-10.04%2 527
FERGUSON PLC-23.88%25 277
REECE LIMITED-45.80%6 579
BEACON ROOFING SUPPLY, INC.-0.33%3 929
CHIN HIN GROUP BERHAD57.09%814
BLUELINX HOLDINGS INC.-21.02%730