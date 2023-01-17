Advanced search
    BCC   US09739D1000

BOISE CASCADE COMPANY

(BCC)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  02:55:55 2023-01-17 pm EST
69.80 USD   -1.27%
Boise Cascade Announces Retirement of Senior Executive Rich Viola

01/17/2023 | 02:01pm EST
Boise Cascade Company (Boise Cascade) (NYSE: BCC) today announced the retirement of Rich Viola, Senior Vice President of Sales and Marketing, Building Materials Distribution (BMD) division, effective March 1, 2023.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230117006063/en/

Rich Viola, Senior Vice President, Boise Cascade (Photo: Business Wire)

Rich Viola, Senior Vice President, Boise Cascade (Photo: Business Wire)

Rich began his career at Billerica, Massachusetts-based Furman Lumber in 1980 after earning his bachelor’s degree in marketing from Northeastern University in Boston. In 1999, Rich joined Boise Cascade when it acquired Furman. He steadily advanced through various sales and marketing roles, helping the Company develop its national distribution footprint and reputation as an industry leader. Rich was promoted to the Senior Vice President position in 2016.

“Rich has provided significant impacts within our Company and the industry for many decades,” said Nate Jorgensen, CEO. “I want to thank him for his values-driven leadership and tireless dedication to our customers and suppliers. We all wish him the very best in his retirement.”

Nathan Sikes has been named Sales and Marketing Director, replacing the role that Rich held. Nathan joined Boise Cascade in 2006 at the Dallas, TX branch. He advanced through several leadership roles, including Branch Manager, and was instrumental in launching the Dallas door shop. Nathan most recently served as the division’s Southwest Regional Manager.

“We have been planning for this transition and I am pleased we’ve been able to fill the position with internal talent. Nathan brings our values to life every day and has a proven record of success in every role he has held,” said Jeff Strom, Executive Vice President. “I personally offer Rich my sincerest appreciation for his many contributions to BMD and the legacy of service he leaves with the building materials industry. I also want to congratulate Nathan on his new role and responsibilities.”

About Boise Cascade

Boise Cascade Company is one of the largest producers of engineered wood products and plywood in North America and a leading U.S. wholesale distributor of building products. For more information, please visit our website at www.bc.com.


Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 8 540 M - -
Net income 2022 858 M - -
Net cash 2022 448 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 3,28x
Yield 2022 5,67%
Capitalization 2 789 M 2 789 M -
EV / Sales 2022 0,27x
EV / Sales 2023 0,28x
Nbr of Employees 6 820
Free-Float 87,4%
Chart BOISE CASCADE COMPANY
Duration : Period :
Boise Cascade Company Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BOISE CASCADE COMPANY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 6
Last Close Price 70,69 $
Average target price 74,00 $
Spread / Average Target 4,68%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Nate Jorgensen Chief Executive Officer & Director
Kelly E. Hibbs Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & Senior VP
Thomas E. Carlile Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Christopher J. McGowan Independent Director
Karen E. Gowland Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BOISE CASCADE COMPANY2.94%2 789
FERGUSON PLC9.54%28 725
REECE LIMITED11.94%7 123
BEACON ROOFING SUPPLY, INC.3.67%3 561
CHIN HIN GROUP8.36%1 431
BLUELINX HOLDINGS INC.12.49%723