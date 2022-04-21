Log in
02:31pBoise Cascade Company First Quarter 2022 Earnings Webcast and Conference Call
BU
04/04BOISE CASCADE : 2022 Notice of Annual Shareholders' Meeting and Proxy Statement
PU
02/25NORTH AMERICAN MORNING BRIEFING : Stocks to Fall -2-
DJ
Boise Cascade Company First Quarter 2022 Earnings Webcast and Conference Call

04/21/2022 | 02:31pm EDT
11 a.m. Eastern, Friday, May 6, 2022

Boise Cascade Company (NYSE: BCC) will host a webcast and conference call to discuss 2022 first quarter earnings on Friday, May 6, 2022, at 11 a.m. Eastern. To participate in the conference call, dial 844-795-4410 and use passcode 4607268 (international callers should dial 661-378-9637). To join the webcast, go to the Investor Relations section at www.bc.com and select the Event Calendar link.

A replay of the conference call will be available from May 6 at 2 p.m. Eastern through May 13 at 2 p.m. Replay numbers are 855-859-2056 for U.S. callers and 404-537-3406 for international callers with a passcode of 4607268. The archived webcast will be available in the Investor Relations section of Boise Cascade’s website.

About Boise Cascade

Boise Cascade is one of the largest producers of engineered wood products and plywood in North America and a leading U.S. wholesale distributor of building products. For more information, please visit our website at www.bc.com


© Business Wire 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 8 051 M - -
Net income 2022 568 M - -
Net cash 2022 679 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 5,65x
Yield 2022 0,59%
Capitalization 3 175 M 3 175 M -
EV / Sales 2022 0,31x
EV / Sales 2023 0,29x
Nbr of Employees 6 130
Free-Float 87,4%
Consensus
Managers and Directors
Nate Jorgensen Chief Executive Officer & Director
Kelly E. Hibbs Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & Senior VP
Thomas E. Carlile Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Christopher J. McGowan Independent Director
Richard H. Fleming Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BOISE CASCADE COMPANY13.37%3 175
FERGUSON PLC-19.04%29 896
REECE LIMITED-35.55%8 387
BEACON ROOFING SUPPLY, INC.6.87%4 317
CHIN HIN GROUP BERHAD33.33%718
BLUELINX HOLDINGS INC.-25.43%695