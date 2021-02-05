Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Boise Cascade Company    BCC

BOISE CASCADE COMPANY

(BCC)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Boise Cascade Company : Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Earnings Webcast and Conference Call

02/05/2021 | 08:31am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Boise Cascade Company (NYSE: BCC) will host a webcast and conference call to discuss 2020 fourth quarter and full year earnings on Tuesday, February 23, at 11 a.m. Eastern.

To participate in the conference call, dial 844-795-4410 and use passcode 9687894 (international callers should dial 661-378-9637). To join the webcast, go to the Investor Relations section at www.bc.com and select the Event Calendar link.

A replay of the conference call will be available from February 23 at 2 p.m. Eastern through March 2 at 2 p.m. Replay numbers are 855-859-2056 for U.S. callers and 404-537-3406 for international callers with a passcode of 9687894. The archived webcast will be available in the Investor Relations section of Boise Cascade’s website.

About Boise Cascade

Boise Cascade is one of the largest producers of engineered wood products and plywood in North America and a leading U.S. wholesale distributor of building products. For more information, please visit our website at www.bc.com.


© Business Wire 2021
All news about BOISE CASCADE COMPANY
02:31aBOISE CASCADE COMPANY : Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Earnings Webcast and C..
BU
01/15BOISE CASCADE CO : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Financial Statemen..
AQ
01/15BOISE CASCADE : Nick Stokes to Retire and Jeff Strom to Lead Boise Cascade's Dis..
BU
01/12BOISE CASCADE : Opening Second Door Shop in Texas
PU
01/11BOISE CASCADE COMPANY : Announces the Opening of a Second Door Shop in Texas
BU
2020BOISE CASCADE : Investor Presentation November 2020
PU
2020Benchmark Adjusts Boise Cascade's Price Target to $47 From $44, Keeps at Buy
MT
2020BOISE CASCADE : Q3 2020 Earnings Release Slides
PU
2020BOISE CASCADE : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND ..
AQ
2020BOISE CASCADE : Third quarter 2020 earnings released
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 5 342 M - -
Net income 2020 193 M - -
Net Debt 2020 - - -
P/E ratio 2020 10,1x
Yield 2020 3,98%
Capitalization 1 969 M 1 969 M -
Capi. / Sales 2020 0,37x
Capi. / Sales 2021 0,37x
Nbr of Employees 5 900
Free-Float 87,1%
Chart BOISE CASCADE COMPANY
Duration : Period :
Boise Cascade Company Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BOISE CASCADE COMPANY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 52,00 $
Last Close Price 50,23 $
Spread / Highest target 7,51%
Spread / Average Target 3,52%
Spread / Lowest Target -6,43%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Nate Jorgensen Chief Executive Officer & Director
Thomas E. Carlile Chairman
Wayne M. Rancourt Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & Executive VP
Christopher J. McGowan Independent Director
Richard H. Fleming Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BOISE CASCADE COMPANY5.08%1 969
WEST FRASER TIMBER CO. LTD.4.54%8 309
LOUISIANA-PACIFIC CORPORATION11.27%4 522
UFP INDUSTRIES, INC.8.48%3 687
NORBORD INC.3.66%3 598
DURATEX S.A.8.52%2 647
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ