    BCC   US09739D1000

BOISE CASCADE COMPANY

(BCC)
Boise Cascade Company Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Results

02/22/2022 | 04:08pm EST
Boise Cascade Company ("Boise Cascade," the "Company," "we," or "our") (NYSE: BCC) today reported fourth quarter net income of $169.1 million, or $4.26 per share, on sales of $1.8 billion. For the full year 2021, Boise Cascade reported net income of $712.5 million, or $17.97 per share, on sales of $7.9 billion. For 2020 comparative results, see the table below, as well as 'Other Items Impacting 2020 Results.'

“As I reflect on 2021, strong demand and supply-side constraints made for an unprecedented year. Above all else, the tireless work of our associates and their unwavering focus on supporting each other and our vendor and customer partners made it possible for the Company to deliver outstanding results,” stated Nate Jorgensen, CEO. “In addition, we leveraged our balanced approach to capital allocation by returning capital to our shareholders while advancing upon our growth strategies, which included the recent expansion announcements in our distribution business. The demand environment in 2022 is expected to remain strong, and we are positioned to capture opportunities ahead of us. Our values of integrity, safety, respect, and pursuit of excellence will continue to be our guideposts as we navigate the future.”

Fourth Quarter and Year End 2021 Highlights

 

 

 

4Q 2021

 

 

4Q 2020

 

% change

 

 

2021

 

 

2020

 

% change

 

 

(in thousands, except per-share data and percentages)

Consolidated Results

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Sales

 

$

1,782,183

 

$

1,472,231

 

21

%

 

$

7,926,111

 

$

5,474,838

 

45

%

Net income

 

 

169,075

 

 

26,001

 

550

%

 

 

712,486

 

 

174,979

 

307

%

Net income per common share - diluted

 

 

4.26

 

 

0.66

 

545

%

 

 

17.97

 

 

4.44

 

305

%

Adjusted EBITDA 1

 

 

247,899

 

 

113,139

 

119

%

 

 

1,052,470

 

 

423,098

 

149

%

Segment Results

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Wood Products sales

 

$

446,584

 

$

358,661

 

25

%

 

$

1,970,804

 

$

1,323,901

 

49

%

Wood Products income

 

 

98,366

 

 

40,848

 

141

%

 

 

531,235

 

 

127,720

 

316

%

Wood Products EBITDA 1

 

 

112,227

 

 

54,517

 

106

%

 

 

586,484

 

 

198,861

 

195

%

Building Materials Distribution sales

 

 

1,645,513

 

 

1,330,078

 

24

%

 

 

7,174,278

 

 

4,952,018

 

45

%

Building Materials Distribution income

 

 

137,963

 

 

67,081

 

106

%

 

 

481,085

 

 

247,494

 

94

%

Building Materials Distribution EBITDA 1

 

 

144,221

 

 

72,927

 

98

%

 

 

505,092

 

 

269,954

 

87

%

1 For reconciliations of non-GAAP measures, see summary notes at the end of this press release.

In the fourth quarter 2021, total U.S. housing starts increased 6% driven by an increase in multi-family housing starts compared to the same period in 2020. However, single-family housing starts decreased 5% compared to the prior year quarter. For the full year 2021, total and single-family housing starts increased 16% and 14%, respectively, compared with the same period in 2020. Single-family housing starts is the key demand driver for our sales.

Wood Products

Wood Products' sales, including sales to Building Materials Distribution (BMD), increased $87.9 million, or 25%, to $446.6 million for the three months ended December 31, 2021, from $358.7 million for the three months ended December 31, 2020. The increase in sales was driven primarily by higher net sales prices for I-joists and LVL (collectively referred to as EWP), as well as higher sales volumes for LVL. The increase in EWP pricing was due to realizations of previously announced price increases and certain temporary price protection arrangements expiring in the current period. These increases were offset partially by lower sales volumes for I-joists, as well as lower plywood prices. Plywood sales volumes were flat compared with the same period in the prior year. Wood Products' segment income increased $57.5 million to $98.4 million for the three months ended December 31, 2021, from $40.8 million for the three months ended December 31, 2020. The increase in segment income was due primarily to higher EWP sales prices, as well as higher LVL sales volumes. These improvements were offset partially by higher wood fiber costs and other manufacturing costs.

For the year ended December 31, 2021, sales, including sales to BMD, increased $646.9 million, or 49%, to $1,970.8 million from $1,323.9 million in 2020. The increase in sales was driven by higher plywood, EWP, and lumber prices, as well as higher sales volumes for EWP. The increase in EWP pricing was due to realizations of previously announced price increases and certain temporary price protection arrangements expiring in the current year. Wood Products' segment income increased $403.5 million to $531.2 million for the year ended December 31, 2021, from $127.7 million for the year ended December 31, 2020. The increase in segment income was due primarily to higher plywood, EWP, and lumber sales prices, as well as higher EWP sales volumes. In addition, 2020 results included accelerated depreciation of $15.0 million and other closure-related costs of $1.7 million at our Roxboro, North Carolina facility. These increases were offset partially by higher wood fiber costs and other manufacturing costs.

Comparative average net selling prices and sales volume changes for EWP and plywood are as follows:

 

 

4Q 2021 vs. 4Q 2020

 

2021 vs. 2020

 

 

 

 

 

Average Net Selling Prices

 

 

 

 

LVL

 

44%

 

19%

I-joists

 

50%

 

22%

Plywood

 

(1)%

 

75%

Sales Volumes

 

 

 

 

LVL

 

6%

 

5%

I-joists

 

(3)%

 

21%

Plywood

 

—%

 

1%

Building Materials Distribution

BMD's sales increased $315.4 million, or 24%, to $1,645.5 million for the three months ended December 31, 2021, from $1,330.1 million for the three months ended December 31, 2020. Compared with the same quarter in the prior year, the overall increase in sales was driven by sales price and sales volume increases of 19% and 5%, respectively. By product line, commodity sales increased 9%, general line product sales increased 26%, and sales of EWP (substantially all of which is sourced through our Wood Products segment) increased 62%. BMD segment income increased $70.9 million to $138.0 million for the three months ended December 31, 2021, from $67.1 million in the comparative prior year quarter. The improvement in segment income was driven by a gross margin increase of $94.1 million, resulting from improved gross margins across all product lines. The margin improvement was offset partially by increased selling and distribution expenses of $22.0 million.

For the year ended December 31, 2021, sales increased $2,222.3 million, or 45%, to $7,174.3 million from $4,952.0 million in 2020. The increase in sales was driven by sales price and sales volume increases of 42% and 3%, respectively. By product line, commodity sales increased 60%, general line product sales increased 23%, and sales of EWP increased 48%. BMD segment income increased $233.6 million to $481.1 million for the year ended December 31, 2021, from $247.5 million for the year ended December 31, 2020. The increase in segment income was driven by a gross margin increase of $296.8 million, resulting from improved gross margins across our EWP, general line, and commodity product categories compared with 2020. The improvement was offset partially by increased selling and distribution expenses of $60.6 million.

Other Items Impacting 2020 Results

Fourth quarter 2020 results included $6.2 million of pre-tax pension settlement charges, or $0.12 per share after-tax, related to the elimination of the qualified defined benefit pension plan (Plan Termination) and $38.8 million of income tax expense, or $0.98 per share, related to the release of stranded tax effects upon Plan Termination.

Full year 2020 results included the above items, as well as $15.0 million and $1.7 million, respectively, of pre-tax accelerated depreciation and other curtailment related costs, or $0.32 per share after-tax, due to the permanent curtailment of I-joist production at our Roxboro, North Carolina, facility. In addition, full year 2020 results included $14.0 million of pre-tax loss on extinguishment of debt, or $0.27 per share after-tax, as the Company refinanced its senior notes.

Balance Sheet and Liquidity

Boise Cascade ended fourth quarter 2021 with $748.9 million of cash and cash equivalents and $346.0 million of undrawn committed bank line availability, for total available liquidity of $1,094.9 million. The Company had $444.6 million of outstanding debt at December 31, 2021.

We expect capital expenditures in 2022 to total approximately $110 million to $130 million. Our 2022 capital expenditures range includes funding to complete our recently announced BMD organic expansions in Ohio, Kentucky, and Minnesota, and a new dryer at our Chester, South Carolina veneer and plywood plant. This level of capital expenditures could increase or decrease as a result of a number of factors, including acquisitions, efforts to further accelerate organic growth, exercise of lease purchase options, our financial results, future economic conditions, availability of engineering and construction resources, and timing and availability of equipment purchases.

Dividends

On February 7, 2022, our board of directors declared a quarterly dividend of $0.12 per share on our common stock, payable on March 15, 2022, to stockholders of record on February 22, 2022.

Future dividend declarations, including amount per share, record date and payment date, will be made at the discretion of our board of directors and will depend upon, among other things, legal capital requirements and surplus, our future operations and earnings, general financial condition, material cash requirements, restrictions imposed by our asset-based credit facility and the indenture governing our senior notes, applicable laws, and other factors that our board of directors may deem relevant.

Outlook

During 2021, our Wood Products and BMD locations continued to experience periodic short-term disruptions due to COVID-19 as we continued efforts to increase production rates and distribution capabilities in response to strong end-product demand. Furthermore, supply-side constraints across product lines including shortages of materials, labor, and transportation resources limited the industry's ability to meet underlying demand. The effects of the COVID-19 vaccine and COVID-19 safety protocols helped slow pandemic-related disruptions at times; however, COVID-19 variants continue to spread throughout the United States, causing more short-term disruptions as we entered 2022. We continue to conduct business with certain modifications to mill and distribution center housekeeping and cleanliness protocols, employee travel, employee work locations, and virtualization or cancellation of certain sales and marketing events, among other modifications. In addition, we continue to actively monitor evolving developments, including the impact of COVID-19 variants, and may take actions that alter our business operations as may be required by federal, state, or local authorities, or that we determine are in the best interests of our employees, customers, suppliers, communities, and stockholders.

Economic uncertainty due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic continues. However, mortgage rate levels, continuation of work-from-home practices by many in the economy, and demographics in the U.S. have created a favorable demand environment for new residential construction, which we expect to continue in 2022. As of February 2022, the Blue Chip Economic Indicators consensus forecast for 2022 single- and multi-family housing starts in the U.S. was 1.60 million units, compared with actual housing starts of 1.60 million in 2021 and 1.38 million in 2020, as reported by the U.S. Census Bureau. In addition, limited new and existing home inventory availability and the age of the U.S. housing stock will continue to provide a favorable backdrop for residential construction and repair-and-remodel spending. Although we believe that current U.S. demographics support the higher level of forecasted housing starts, and many national home builders are reporting strong near-term backlogs, labor shortages and supply induced constraints on residential construction activity may continue to extend build times and limit activity. In addition, the pace of residential construction and repair-and-modeling activity may be affected by the economic impact of the cost of building materials and construction, housing affordability, mortgage interest rates, wage growth, prospective home buyers' access to financing, consumer confidence, as well as other factors.

As a manufacturer of certain commodity products, we have sales and profitability exposure to declines in commodity product prices and rising input costs. Our distribution business purchases and sells a broad mix of commodity products with periods of increasing prices providing the opportunity for higher sales and increased margins, while declining price environments expose us to declines in sales and profitability. Our 2021 results were favorably impacted by historically high commodity wood products pricing, as well as rising prices for EWP and general line products. Composite lumber and panel prices were very volatile throughout 2021 with rapidly rising prices in second quarter, sharp price declines in third quarter, and prices steadily increasing again during fourth quarter. As we enter 2022, commodity wood products pricing continues to be above historical averages as strong demand and capacity constraints continue to create supply/demand imbalances in the marketplace. We expect future commodity product pricing and commodity input costs to be volatile in response to capacity restoration and industry operating rates, the impact of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic on residential construction, net import and export activity, transportation constraints or disruptions, inventory levels in various distribution channels, and seasonal demand patterns. EWP and general line products have historically experienced limited price volatility, and we expect the firm pricing environment to continue in 2022.

About Boise Cascade

Boise Cascade Company is one of the largest producers of engineered wood products and plywood in North America and a leading U.S. wholesale distributor of building products. For more information, please visit the Company's website at www.bc.com.

Webcast and Conference Call

Boise Cascade will host a webcast and conference call to discuss fourth quarter and full year earnings on Wednesday, February 23, 2022, at 11 a.m. Eastern.

To participate in the conference call, dial 844-795-4410 and use participant passcode 1199020 (international callers should dial 661-378-9637). To join the webcast, go to the Investor Relations section at www.bc.com and select the Event Calendar link.

A replay of the conference call will be available from Wednesday, February 23, 2022, at 2 p.m. Eastern through Wednesday, March 2, 2022, at 2 p.m. Eastern. Replay numbers are 855-859-2056 for U.S. callers and 404-537-3406 for international callers with a passcode of 1199020. The archived webcast will be available in the Investor Relations section of Boise Cascade's website.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

We refer to the terms EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA in this earnings release and the accompanying Quarterly Statistical Information as supplemental measures of our performance and liquidity that are not required by or presented in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States (GAAP). We define EBITDA as income (loss) before interest (interest expense and interest income), income taxes, and depreciation and amortization. Additionally, we disclose Adjusted EBITDA, which further adjusts EBITDA to exclude the change in fair value of interest rate swaps and loss on extinguishment of debt.

We believe EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA are meaningful measures because they present a transparent view of our recurring operating performance and allow management to readily view operating trends, perform analytical comparisons, and identify strategies to improve operating performance. We also believe EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA are useful to investors because they provide a means to evaluate the operating performance of our segments and our Company on an ongoing basis using criteria that are used by our management and because they are frequently used by investors and other interested parties when comparing companies in our industry that have different financing and capital structures and/or tax rates. EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA, however, are not measures of our liquidity or financial performance under GAAP and should not be considered as alternatives to net income (loss), income (loss) from operations, or any other performance measure derived in accordance with GAAP or as alternatives to cash flow from operating activities as a measure of our liquidity. The use of EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA instead of net income (loss) or segment income (loss) have limitations as analytical tools, including: the inability to determine profitability; the exclusion of interest expense, interest income, and associated significant cash requirements; and the exclusion of depreciation and amortization, which represent unavoidable operating costs. Management compensates for these limitations by relying on our GAAP results. Our measures of EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA are not necessarily comparable to other similarly titled captions of other companies due to potential inconsistencies in the methods of calculation.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes statements about our expectations of future operational and financial performance that are forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, including, but not limited to, statements regarding our Outlook. Statements preceded or followed by, or that otherwise include, the words "believes," "expects," "anticipates," "intends," "project," "estimates," "plans," "forecast," "is likely to," and similar expressions or future or conditional verbs such as "will," "may," "would," "should," and "could" are generally forward-looking in nature and not historical facts. Such statements are based upon the current beliefs and expectations of our management and are subject to significant risks and uncertainties. The accuracy of such statements is subject to a number of risks, uncertainties, and assumptions that could cause our actual results to differ materially from those projected, including, but not limited to, prices for building products, changes in the competitive position of our products, commodity input costs, the effect of general economic conditions, the effect of COVID-19, mortgage rates and availability, housing demand, housing vacancy rates, governmental regulations, unforeseen production disruptions, as well as natural disasters. These and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from such forward-looking statements are discussed in greater detail in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release. We undertake no obligation to revise them in light of new information. Finally, we undertake no obligation to review or confirm analyst expectations or estimates that might be derived from this release.

Boise Cascade Company

Consolidated Statements of Operations

(in thousands, except per-share data) (unaudited)

 
 

 

Three Months Ended

 

Year Ended

 

December 31

 

September 30,
2021

 

December 31

 

 

2021

 

 

 

2020

 

 

 

 

2021

 

 

 

2020

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Sales

$

1,782,183

 

 

$

1,472,231

 

 

$

1,879,451

 

 

$

7,926,111

 

 

$

5,474,838

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Costs and expenses

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Materials, labor, and other operating expenses (excluding depreciation)

 

1,390,714

 

 

 

1,233,182

 

 

 

1,594,405

 

 

 

6,300,076

 

 

 

4,536,051

 

Depreciation and amortization

 

20,495

 

 

 

19,909

 

 

 

20,299

 

 

 

80,753

 

 

 

95,169

 

Selling and distribution expenses

 

124,897

 

 

 

102,366

 

 

 

114,466

 

 

 

491,016

 

 

 

428,279

 

General and administrative expenses

 

18,976

 

 

 

17,737

 

 

 

21,002

 

 

 

83,228

 

 

 

78,636

 

Loss on curtailment of facility

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

1,707

 

Other (income) expense, net

 

(280

)

 

 

(103

)

 

 

(107

)

 

 

(765

)

 

 

(33

)

 

 

1,554,802

 

 

 

1,373,091

 

 

 

1,750,065

 

 

 

6,954,308

 

 

 

5,139,809

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Income from operations

 

227,381

 

 

 

99,140

 

 

 

129,386

 

 

 

971,803

 

 

 

335,029

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Foreign currency exchange gain (loss)

 

42

 

 

 

556

 

 

 

(353

)

 

 

(10

)

 

 

357

 

Pension expense (excluding service costs)

 

(19

)

 

 

(6,466

)

 

 

(19

)

 

 

(76

)

 

 

(7,457

)

Interest expense

 

(6,305

)

 

 

(6,167

)

 

 

(6,279

)

 

 

(24,806

)

 

 

(26,223

)

Interest income

 

22

 

 

 

41

 

 

 

63

 

 

 

195

 

 

 

999

 

Change in fair value of interest rate swaps

 

687

 

 

 

255

 

 

 

59

 

 

 

1,745

 

 

 

(2,426

)

Loss on extinguishment of debt

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(13,968

)

 

 

(5,573

)

 

 

(11,781

)

 

 

(6,529

)

 

 

(22,952

)

 

 

(48,718

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Income before income taxes

 

221,808

 

 

 

87,359

 

 

 

122,857

 

 

 

948,851

 

 

 

286,311

 

Income tax provision

 

(52,733

)

 

 

(61,358

)

 

 

(31,158

)

 

 

(236,365

)

 

 

(111,332

)

Net income

$

169,075

 

 

$

26,001

 

 

$

91,699

 

 

$

712,486

 

 

$

174,979

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Weighted average common shares outstanding:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Basic

 

39,442

 

 

 

39,317

 

 

 

39,442

 

 

 

39,420

 

 

 

39,277

 

Diluted

 

39,735

 

 

 

39,587

 

 

 

39,661

 

 

 

39,646

 

 

 

39,431

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net income per common share:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Basic

$

4.29

 

 

$

0.66

 

 

$

2.32

 

 

$

18.07

 

 

$

4.45

 

Diluted

$

4.26

 

 

$

0.66

 

 

$

2.31

 

 

$

17.97

 

 

$

4.44

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Dividends declared per common share

$

3.12

 

 

$

0.10

 

 

$

0.10

 

 

$

5.42

 

 

$

2.00

 

Wood Products Segment

Statements of Operations

(in thousands, except percentages) (unaudited)

 
 

 

Three Months Ended

 

Year Ended

 

December 31

 

September 30,
2021

 

December 31

 

 

2021

 

 

 

2020

 

 

 

 

2021

 

 

 

2020

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Segment sales

$

446,584

 

 

$

358,661

 

 

$

497,316

 

 

$

1,970,804

 

 

$

1,323,901

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Costs and expenses

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Materials, labor, and other operating expenses (excluding depreciation)

 

322,215

 

 

 

292,425

 

 

 

348,167

 

 

 

1,332,906

 

 

 

1,075,015

 

Depreciation and amortization

 

13,861

 

 

 

13,669

 

 

 

13,914

 

 

 

55,249

 

 

 

71,141

 

Selling and distribution expenses

 

8,783

 

 

 

8,147

 

 

 

9,124

 

 

 

35,741

 

 

 

33,367

 

General and administrative expenses

 

3,414

 

 

 

3,508

 

 

 

4,023

 

 

 

15,628

 

 

 

15,055

 

Loss on curtailment of facility

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

1,707

 

Other (income) expense, net

 

(55

)

 

 

64

 

 

 

32

 

 

 

45

 

 

 

(104

)

 

 

348,218

 

 

 

317,813

 

 

 

375,260

 

 

 

1,439,569

 

 

 

1,196,181

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Segment income

$

98,366

 

 

$

40,848

 

 

$

122,056

 

 

$

531,235

 

 

$

127,720

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(percentage of sales)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Segment sales

 

100.0

%

 

 

100.0

%

 

 

100.0

%

 

 

100.0

%

 

 

100.0

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Costs and expenses

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Materials, labor, and other operating expenses (excluding depreciation)

 

72.2

%

 

 

81.5

%

 

 

70.0

%

 

 

67.6

%

 

 

81.2

%

Depreciation and amortization

 

3.1

%

 

 

3.8

%

 

 

2.8

%

 

 

2.8

%

 

 

5.4

%

Selling and distribution expenses

 

2.0

%

 

 

2.3

%

 

 

1.8

%

 

 

1.8

%

 

 

2.5

%

General and administrative expenses

 

0.8

%

 

 

1.0

%

 

 

0.8

%

 

 

0.8

%

 

 

1.1

%

Loss on curtailment of facility

 

%

 

 

%

 

 

%

 

 

%

 

 

0.1

%

Other (income) expense, net

 

%

 

 

%

 

 

%

 

 

%

 

 

%

 

 

78.0

%

 

 

88.6

%

 

 

75.5

%

 

 

73.0

%

 

 

90.4

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Segment income

 

22.0

%

 

 

11.4

%

 

 

24.5

%

 

 

27.0

%

 

 

9.6

%

Building Materials Distribution Segment

Statements of Operations

(in thousands, except percentages) (unaudited)

 
 

 

Three Months Ended

 

Year Ended

 

December 31

 

September 30,
2021

 

December 31

 

 

2021

 

 

 

2020

 

 

 

 

2021

 

 

 

2020

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Segment sales

$

1,645,513

 

 

$

1,330,078

 

 

$

1,721,244

 

 

$

7,174,278

 

 

$

4,952,018

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Costs and expenses

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Materials, labor, and other operating expenses (excluding depreciation)

 

1,378,206

 

 

 

1,156,836

 

 

 

1,585,804

 

 

 

6,184,290

 

 

 

4,258,784

 

Depreciation and amortization

 

6,258

 

 

 

5,846

 

 

 

6,013

 

 

 

24,007

 

 

 

22,460

 

Selling and distribution expenses

 

116,114

 

 

 

94,162

 

 

 

105,342

 

 

 

455,277

 

 

 

394,689

 

General and administrative expenses

 

7,230

 

 

 

6,322

 

 

 

7,816

 

 

 

31,857

 

 

 

28,945

 

Other (income) expense, net

 

(258

)

 

 

(169

)

 

 

(296

)

 

 

(2,238

)

 

 

(354

)

 

 

1,507,550

 

 

 

1,262,997

 

 

 

1,704,679

 

 

 

6,693,193

 

 

 

4,704,524

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Segment income

$

137,963

 

 

$

67,081

 

 

$

16,565

 

 

$

481,085

 

 

$

247,494

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(percentage of sales)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Segment sales

 

100.0

%

 

 

100.0

%

 

 

100.0

%

 

 

100.0

%

 

 

100.0

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Costs and expenses

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Materials, labor, and other operating expenses (excluding depreciation)

 

83.8

%

 

 

87.0

%

 

 

92.1

%

 

 

86.2

%

 

 

86.0

%

Depreciation and amortization

 

0.4

%

 

 

0.4

%

 

 

0.3

%

 

 

0.3

%

 

 

0.5

%

Selling and distribution expenses

 

7.1

%

 

 

7.1

%

 

 

6.1

%

 

 

6.3

%

 

 

8.0

%

General and administrative expenses

 

0.4

%

 

 

0.5

%

 

 

0.5

%

 

 

0.4

%

 

 

0.6

%

Other (income) expense, net

 

%

 

 

%

 

 

%

 

 

%

 

 

%

 

 

91.6

%

 

 

95.0

%

 

 

99.0

%

 

 

93.3

%

 

 

95.0

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Segment income

 

8.4

%

 

 

5.0

%

 

 

1.0

%

 

 

6.7

%

 

 

5.0

%

Segment Information

(in thousands) (unaudited)

 
 

 

Three Months Ended

 

Year Ended

 

December 31

 

September 30,
2021

 

December 31

 

 

2021

 

 

 

2020

 

 

 

 

2021

 

 

 

2020

 

Segment sales

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Wood Products

$

446,584

 

 

$

358,661

 

 

$

497,316

 

 

$

1,970,804

 

 

$

1,323,901

 

Building Materials Distribution

 

1,645,513

 

 

 

1,330,078

 

 

 

1,721,244

 

 

 

7,174,278

 

 

 

4,952,018

 

Intersegment eliminations

 

(309,914

)

 

 

(216,508

)

 

 

(339,109

)

 

 

(1,218,971

)

 

 

(801,081

)

Total net sales

$

1,782,183

 

 

$

1,472,231

 

 

$

1,879,451

 

 

$

7,926,111

 

 

$

5,474,838

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Segment income

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Wood Products

$

98,366

 

 

$

40,848

 

 

$

122,056

 

 

$

531,235

 

 

$

127,720

 

Building Materials Distribution

 

137,963

 

 

 

67,081

 

 

 

16,565

 

 

 

481,085

 

 

 

247,494

 

Total segment income

 

236,329

 

 

 

107,929

 

 

 

138,621

 

 

 

1,012,320

 

 

 

375,214

 

Unallocated corporate costs

 

(8,948

)

 

 

(8,789

)

 

 

(9,235

)

 

 

(40,517

)

 

 

(40,185

)

Income from operations

$

227,381

 

 

$

99,140

 

 

$

129,386

 

 

$

971,803

 

 

$

335,029

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Segment EBITDA (a)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Wood Products

$

112,227

 

 

$

54,517

 

 

$

135,970

 

 

$

586,484

 

 

$

198,861

 

Building Materials Distribution

 

144,221

 

 

 

72,927

 

 

 

22,578

 

 

 

505,092

 

 

 

269,954

 

See accompanying summary notes to consolidated financial statements and segment information.

Boise Cascade Company

Consolidated Balance Sheets

(in thousands) (unaudited)

 
 

 

December 31, 2021

 

December 31, 2020

 

 

ASSETS

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Current

 

 

 

Cash and cash equivalents

$

748,907

 

$

405,382

Receivables

 

 

 

Trade, less allowances of $2,054 and $1,111

 

444,325

 

 

375,865

Related parties

 

211

 

 

201

Other

 

17,692

 

 

15,067

Inventories

 

660,671

 

 

503,480

Prepaid expenses and other

 

14,072

 

 

8,860

Total current assets

 

1,885,878

 

 

1,308,855

 

 

 

 

Property and equipment, net

 

495,240

 

 

461,456

Operating lease right-of-use assets

 

62,663

 

 

62,447

Finance lease right-of-use assets

 

29,057

 

 

29,523

Timber deposits

 

9,461

 

 

11,761

Goodwill

 

60,382

 

 

60,382

Intangible assets, net

 

15,351

 

 

16,574

Deferred income taxes

 

6,589

 

 

7,460

Other assets

 

8,019

 

 

7,260

Total assets

$

2,572,640

 

$

1,965,718

Boise Cascade Company

Consolidated Balance Sheets (continued)

(in thousands, except per-share data) (unaudited)

 
 

 

December 31, 2021

 

December 31, 2020

 

 

LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Current

 

 

 

Accounts payable

 

 

 

Trade

$

334,985

 

 

$

307,653

 

Related parties

 

1,498

 

 

 

1,199

 

Accrued liabilities

 

 

 

Compensation and benefits

 

128,518

 

 

 

118,400

 

Income taxes payable

 

 

 

 

8,101

 

Interest payable

 

9,886

 

 

 

8,477

 

Other

 

165,859

 

 

 

80,172

 

Total current liabilities

 

640,746

 

 

 

524,002

 

 

 

 

 

Debt

 

 

 

Long-term debt

 

444,628

 

 

 

443,792

 

 

 

 

 

Other

 

 

 

Compensation and benefits

 

28,365

 

 

 

25,951

 

Operating lease liabilities, net of current portion

 

55,263

 

 

 

56,001

 

Finance lease liabilities, net of current portion

 

31,898

 

 

 

31,607

 

Deferred income taxes

 

3,641

 

 

 

18,263

 

Other long-term liabilities

 

15,480

 

 

 

15,303

 

 

 

134,647

 

 

 

147,125

 

 

 

 

 

Commitments and contingent liabilities

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Stockholders' equity

 

 

 

Preferred stock, $0.01 par value per share; 50,000 shares authorized, no shares issued and outstanding

 

 

 

 

 

Common stock, $0.01 par value per share; 300,000 shares authorized, 44,698 and 44,568 shares issued, respectively

 

447

 

 

 

446

 

Treasury stock, 5,367 shares at cost

 

(138,909

)

 

 

(138,909

)

Additional paid-in capital

 

543,249

 

 

 

538,006

 

Accumulated other comprehensive loss

 

(1,047

)

 

 

(1,078

)

Retained earnings

 

948,879

 

 

 

452,334

 

Total stockholders' equity

 

1,352,619

 

 

 

850,799

 

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$

2,572,640

 

 

$

1,965,718

 

Boise Cascade Company

Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(in thousands) (unaudited)

 
 

 

Year Ended December 31

 

 

2021

 

 

 

2020

 

Cash provided by (used for) operations

 

 

 

Net income

$

712,486

 

 

$

174,979

 

Items in net income not using (providing) cash

 

 

 

Depreciation and amortization, including deferred financing costs and other

 

82,489

 

 

 

97,131

 

Stock-based compensation

 

7,911

 

 

 

7,820

 

Pension expense

 

76

 

 

 

8,125

 

Deferred income taxes

 

(13,704

)

 

 

27,497

 

Change in fair value of interest rate swaps

 

(1,745

)

 

 

2,426

 

Loss on curtailment of facility (excluding severance)

 

 

 

 

1,476

 

Other

 

712

 

 

 

169

 

Loss on extinguishment of debt

 

 

 

 

13,968

 

Decrease (increase) in working capital

 

 

 

Receivables

 

(71,190

)

 

 

(159,906

)

Inventories

 

(158,472

)

 

 

(6,249

)

Prepaid expenses and other

 

(3,238

)

 

 

(1,133

)

Accounts payable and accrued liabilities

 

123,670

 

 

 

131,541

 

Pension contributions

 

(470

)

 

 

(12,759

)

Income taxes payable

 

(10,057

)

 

 

9,022

 

Other

 

(1,484

)

 

 

409

 

Net cash provided by operations

 

666,984

 

 

 

294,516

 

 

 

 

 

Cash provided by (used for) investment

 

 

 

Expenditures for property and equipment

 

(106,518

)

 

 

(79,429

)

Proceeds from sales of assets and other

 

932

 

 

 

713

 

Net cash used for investment

 

(105,586

)

 

 

(78,716

)

 

 

 

 

Cash provided by (used for) financing

 

 

 

Borrowings of long-term debt, including revolving credit facility

 

28,000

 

 

 

400,000

 

Payments of long-term debt, including revolving credit facility

 

(28,000

)

 

 

(405,774

)

Payments of deferring financing costs

 

 

 

 

(6,222

)

Dividends paid on common stock

 

(213,681

)

 

 

(79,195

)

Tax withholding payments on stock-based awards

 

(2,729

)

 

 

(3,309

)

Other

 

(1,463

)

 

 

(1,155

)

Net cash used for financing

 

(217,873

)

 

 

(95,655

)

 

 

 

 

Net increase in cash and cash equivalents

 

343,525

 

 

 

120,145

 

 

 

 

 

Balance at beginning of the period

 

405,382

 

 

 

285,237

 

 

 

 

 

Balance at end of the period

$

748,907

 

 

$

405,382

 

Summary Notes to Consolidated Financial Statements and Segment Information

The Consolidated Statements of Operations, Segment Statements of Operations, Consolidated Balance Sheets, Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows, and Segment Information presented herein do not include the notes accompanying the Company's Consolidated Financial Statements and should be read in conjunction with the Company’s 2021 Form 10-K and the Company's other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Net income for all periods presented involved estimates and accruals.

(a)

EBITDA represents income before interest (interest expense and interest income), income taxes, and depreciation and amortization. Additionally, we disclose Adjusted EBITDA, which further adjusts EBITDA to exclude the change in fair value of interest rate swaps and loss on extinguishment of debt. The following table reconciles net income to EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA for the three months ended December 31, 2021 and 2020, and September 30, 2021, and the year ended December 31, 2021 and 2020:

 

Three Months Ended

 

Year Ended

 

December 31

 

September 30,
2021

 

December 31

 

 

2021

 

 

 

2020

 

 

 

 

2021

 

 

 

2020

 

 

(in thousands)

Net income

$

169,075

 

 

$

26,001

 

 

$

91,699

 

 

$

712,486

 

 

$

174,979

 

Interest expense

 

6,305

 

 

 

6,167

 

 

 

6,279

 

 

 

24,806

 

 

 

26,223

 

Interest income

 

(22

)

 

 

(41

)

 

 

(63

)

 

 

(195

)

 

 

(999

)

Income tax provision

 

52,733

 

 

 

61,358

 

 

 

31,158

 

 

 

236,365

 

 

 

111,332

 

Depreciation and amortization

 

20,495

 

 

 

19,909

 

 

 

20,299

 

 

 

80,753

 

 

 

95,169

 

EBITDA

 

248,586

 

 

 

113,394

 

 

 

149,372

 

 

 

1,054,215

 

 

 

406,704

 

Change in fair value of interest rate swaps

 

(687

)

 

 

(255

)

 

 

(59

)

 

 

(1,745

)

 

 

2,426

 

Loss on extinguishment of debt

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

13,968

 

Adjusted EBITDA

$

247,899

 

 

$

113,139

 

 

$

149,313

 

 

$

1,052,470

 

 

$

423,098

 

The following table reconciles segment income and unallocated corporate costs to EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA for the three months ended December 31, 2021 and 2020, and September 30, 2021, and the year ended December 31, 2021 and 2020:

 

Three Months Ended

 

Year Ended

 

December 31

 

September 30,
2021

 

December 31

 

 

2021

 

 

 

2020

 

 

 

 

2021

 

 

 

2020

 

 

(in thousands)

Wood Products

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Segment income

$

98,366

 

 

$

40,848

 

 

$

122,056

 

 

$

531,235

 

 

$

127,720

 

Depreciation and amortization

 

13,861

 

 

 

13,669

 

 

 

13,914

 

 

 

55,249

 

 

 

71,141

 

EBITDA

$

112,227

 

 

$

54,517

 

 

$

135,970

 

 

$

586,484

 

 

$

198,861

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Building Materials Distribution

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Segment income

$

137,963

 

 

$

67,081

 

 

$

16,565

 

 

$

481,085

 

 

$

247,494

 

Depreciation and amortization

 

6,258

 

 

 

5,846

 

 

 

6,013

 

 

 

24,007

 

 

 

22,460

 

EBITDA

$

144,221

 

 

$

72,927

 

 

$

22,578

 

 

$

505,092

 

 

$

269,954

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Corporate

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Unallocated corporate costs

$

(8,948

)

 

$

(8,789

)

 

$

(9,235

)

 

$

(40,517

)

 

$

(40,185

)

Foreign currency exchange gain (loss)

 

42

 

 

 

556

 

 

 

(353

)

 

 

(10

)

 

 

357

 

Pension expense (excluding service costs)

 

(19

)

 

 

(6,466

)

 

 

(19

)

 

 

(76

)

 

 

(7,457

)

Change in fair value of interest rate swaps

 

687

 

 

 

255

 

 

 

59

 

 

 

1,745

 

 

 

(2,426

)

Loss on extinguishment of debt

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(13,968

)

Depreciation and amortization

 

376

 

 

 

394

 

 

 

372

 

 

 

1,497

 

 

 

1,568

 

EBITDA

 

(7,862

)

 

 

(14,050

)

 

 

(9,176

)

 

 

(37,361

)

 

 

(62,111

)

Change in fair value of interest rate swaps

 

(687

)

 

 

(255

)

 

 

(59

)

 

 

(1,745

)

 

 

2,426

 

Loss on extinguishment of debt

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

13,968

 

Corporate adjusted EBITDA

$

(8,549

)

 

$

(14,305

)

 

$

(9,235

)

 

$

(39,106

)

 

$

(45,717

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Total Company adjusted EBITDA

$

247,899

 

 

$

113,139

 

 

$

149,313

 

 

$

1,052,470

 

 

$

423,098

 

 


