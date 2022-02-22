Boise Cascade Company Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Results 02/22/2022 | 04:08pm EST Send by mail :

Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields Boise Cascade Company ("Boise Cascade," the "Company," "we," or "our") (NYSE: BCC) today reported fourth quarter net income of $169.1 million, or $4.26 per share, on sales of $1.8 billion. For the full year 2021, Boise Cascade reported net income of $712.5 million, or $17.97 per share, on sales of $7.9 billion. For 2020 comparative results, see the table below, as well as 'Other Items Impacting 2020 Results.' “As I reflect on 2021, strong demand and supply-side constraints made for an unprecedented year. Above all else, the tireless work of our associates and their unwavering focus on supporting each other and our vendor and customer partners made it possible for the Company to deliver outstanding results,” stated Nate Jorgensen, CEO. “In addition, we leveraged our balanced approach to capital allocation by returning capital to our shareholders while advancing upon our growth strategies, which included the recent expansion announcements in our distribution business. The demand environment in 2022 is expected to remain strong, and we are positioned to capture opportunities ahead of us. Our values of integrity, safety, respect, and pursuit of excellence will continue to be our guideposts as we navigate the future.” Fourth Quarter and Year End 2021 Highlights 4Q 2021 4Q 2020 % change 2021 2020 % change (in thousands, except per-share data and percentages) Consolidated Results Sales $ 1,782,183 $ 1,472,231 21 % $ 7,926,111 $ 5,474,838 45 % Net income 169,075 26,001 550 % 712,486 174,979 307 % Net income per common share - diluted 4.26 0.66 545 % 17.97 4.44 305 % Adjusted EBITDA 1 247,899 113,139 119 % 1,052,470 423,098 149 % Segment Results Wood Products sales $ 446,584 $ 358,661 25 % $ 1,970,804 $ 1,323,901 49 % Wood Products income 98,366 40,848 141 % 531,235 127,720 316 % Wood Products EBITDA 1 112,227 54,517 106 % 586,484 198,861 195 % Building Materials Distribution sales 1,645,513 1,330,078 24 % 7,174,278 4,952,018 45 % Building Materials Distribution income 137,963 67,081 106 % 481,085 247,494 94 % Building Materials Distribution EBITDA 1 144,221 72,927 98 % 505,092 269,954 87 % 1 For reconciliations of non-GAAP measures, see summary notes at the end of this press release. In the fourth quarter 2021, total U.S. housing starts increased 6% driven by an increase in multi-family housing starts compared to the same period in 2020. However, single-family housing starts decreased 5% compared to the prior year quarter. For the full year 2021, total and single-family housing starts increased 16% and 14%, respectively, compared with the same period in 2020. Single-family housing starts is the key demand driver for our sales. Wood Products Wood Products' sales, including sales to Building Materials Distribution (BMD), increased $87.9 million, or 25%, to $446.6 million for the three months ended December 31, 2021, from $358.7 million for the three months ended December 31, 2020. The increase in sales was driven primarily by higher net sales prices for I-joists and LVL (collectively referred to as EWP), as well as higher sales volumes for LVL. The increase in EWP pricing was due to realizations of previously announced price increases and certain temporary price protection arrangements expiring in the current period. These increases were offset partially by lower sales volumes for I-joists, as well as lower plywood prices. Plywood sales volumes were flat compared with the same period in the prior year. Wood Products' segment income increased $57.5 million to $98.4 million for the three months ended December 31, 2021, from $40.8 million for the three months ended December 31, 2020. The increase in segment income was due primarily to higher EWP sales prices, as well as higher LVL sales volumes. These improvements were offset partially by higher wood fiber costs and other manufacturing costs. For the year ended December 31, 2021, sales, including sales to BMD, increased $646.9 million, or 49%, to $1,970.8 million from $1,323.9 million in 2020. The increase in sales was driven by higher plywood, EWP, and lumber prices, as well as higher sales volumes for EWP. The increase in EWP pricing was due to realizations of previously announced price increases and certain temporary price protection arrangements expiring in the current year. Wood Products' segment income increased $403.5 million to $531.2 million for the year ended December 31, 2021, from $127.7 million for the year ended December 31, 2020. The increase in segment income was due primarily to higher plywood, EWP, and lumber sales prices, as well as higher EWP sales volumes. In addition, 2020 results included accelerated depreciation of $15.0 million and other closure-related costs of $1.7 million at our Roxboro, North Carolina facility. These increases were offset partially by higher wood fiber costs and other manufacturing costs. Comparative average net selling prices and sales volume changes for EWP and plywood are as follows: 4Q 2021 vs. 4Q 2020 2021 vs. 2020 Average Net Selling Prices LVL 44% 19% I-joists 50% 22% Plywood (1)% 75% Sales Volumes LVL 6% 5% I-joists (3)% 21% Plywood —% 1% Building Materials Distribution BMD's sales increased $315.4 million, or 24%, to $1,645.5 million for the three months ended December 31, 2021, from $1,330.1 million for the three months ended December 31, 2020. Compared with the same quarter in the prior year, the overall increase in sales was driven by sales price and sales volume increases of 19% and 5%, respectively. By product line, commodity sales increased 9%, general line product sales increased 26%, and sales of EWP (substantially all of which is sourced through our Wood Products segment) increased 62%. BMD segment income increased $70.9 million to $138.0 million for the three months ended December 31, 2021, from $67.1 million in the comparative prior year quarter. The improvement in segment income was driven by a gross margin increase of $94.1 million, resulting from improved gross margins across all product lines. The margin improvement was offset partially by increased selling and distribution expenses of $22.0 million. For the year ended December 31, 2021, sales increased $2,222.3 million, or 45%, to $7,174.3 million from $4,952.0 million in 2020. The increase in sales was driven by sales price and sales volume increases of 42% and 3%, respectively. By product line, commodity sales increased 60%, general line product sales increased 23%, and sales of EWP increased 48%. BMD segment income increased $233.6 million to $481.1 million for the year ended December 31, 2021, from $247.5 million for the year ended December 31, 2020. The increase in segment income was driven by a gross margin increase of $296.8 million, resulting from improved gross margins across our EWP, general line, and commodity product categories compared with 2020. The improvement was offset partially by increased selling and distribution expenses of $60.6 million. Other Items Impacting 2020 Results Fourth quarter 2020 results included $6.2 million of pre-tax pension settlement charges, or $0.12 per share after-tax, related to the elimination of the qualified defined benefit pension plan (Plan Termination) and $38.8 million of income tax expense, or $0.98 per share, related to the release of stranded tax effects upon Plan Termination. Full year 2020 results included the above items, as well as $15.0 million and $1.7 million, respectively, of pre-tax accelerated depreciation and other curtailment related costs, or $0.32 per share after-tax, due to the permanent curtailment of I-joist production at our Roxboro, North Carolina, facility. In addition, full year 2020 results included $14.0 million of pre-tax loss on extinguishment of debt, or $0.27 per share after-tax, as the Company refinanced its senior notes. Balance Sheet and Liquidity Boise Cascade ended fourth quarter 2021 with $748.9 million of cash and cash equivalents and $346.0 million of undrawn committed bank line availability, for total available liquidity of $1,094.9 million. The Company had $444.6 million of outstanding debt at December 31, 2021. We expect capital expenditures in 2022 to total approximately $110 million to $130 million. Our 2022 capital expenditures range includes funding to complete our recently announced BMD organic expansions in Ohio, Kentucky, and Minnesota, and a new dryer at our Chester, South Carolina veneer and plywood plant. This level of capital expenditures could increase or decrease as a result of a number of factors, including acquisitions, efforts to further accelerate organic growth, exercise of lease purchase options, our financial results, future economic conditions, availability of engineering and construction resources, and timing and availability of equipment purchases. Dividends On February 7, 2022, our board of directors declared a quarterly dividend of $0.12 per share on our common stock, payable on March 15, 2022, to stockholders of record on February 22, 2022. Future dividend declarations, including amount per share, record date and payment date, will be made at the discretion of our board of directors and will depend upon, among other things, legal capital requirements and surplus, our future operations and earnings, general financial condition, material cash requirements, restrictions imposed by our asset-based credit facility and the indenture governing our senior notes, applicable laws, and other factors that our board of directors may deem relevant. Outlook During 2021, our Wood Products and BMD locations continued to experience periodic short-term disruptions due to COVID-19 as we continued efforts to increase production rates and distribution capabilities in response to strong end-product demand. Furthermore, supply-side constraints across product lines including shortages of materials, labor, and transportation resources limited the industry's ability to meet underlying demand. The effects of the COVID-19 vaccine and COVID-19 safety protocols helped slow pandemic-related disruptions at times; however, COVID-19 variants continue to spread throughout the United States, causing more short-term disruptions as we entered 2022. We continue to conduct business with certain modifications to mill and distribution center housekeeping and cleanliness protocols, employee travel, employee work locations, and virtualization or cancellation of certain sales and marketing events, among other modifications. In addition, we continue to actively monitor evolving developments, including the impact of COVID-19 variants, and may take actions that alter our business operations as may be required by federal, state, or local authorities, or that we determine are in the best interests of our employees, customers, suppliers, communities, and stockholders. Economic uncertainty due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic continues. However, mortgage rate levels, continuation of work-from-home practices by many in the economy, and demographics in the U.S. have created a favorable demand environment for new residential construction, which we expect to continue in 2022. As of February 2022, the Blue Chip Economic Indicators consensus forecast for 2022 single- and multi-family housing starts in the U.S. was 1.60 million units, compared with actual housing starts of 1.60 million in 2021 and 1.38 million in 2020, as reported by the U.S. Census Bureau. In addition, limited new and existing home inventory availability and the age of the U.S. housing stock will continue to provide a favorable backdrop for residential construction and repair-and-remodel spending. Although we believe that current U.S. demographics support the higher level of forecasted housing starts, and many national home builders are reporting strong near-term backlogs, labor shortages and supply induced constraints on residential construction activity may continue to extend build times and limit activity. In addition, the pace of residential construction and repair-and-modeling activity may be affected by the economic impact of the cost of building materials and construction, housing affordability, mortgage interest rates, wage growth, prospective home buyers' access to financing, consumer confidence, as well as other factors. As a manufacturer of certain commodity products, we have sales and profitability exposure to declines in commodity product prices and rising input costs. Our distribution business purchases and sells a broad mix of commodity products with periods of increasing prices providing the opportunity for higher sales and increased margins, while declining price environments expose us to declines in sales and profitability. Our 2021 results were favorably impacted by historically high commodity wood products pricing, as well as rising prices for EWP and general line products. Composite lumber and panel prices were very volatile throughout 2021 with rapidly rising prices in second quarter, sharp price declines in third quarter, and prices steadily increasing again during fourth quarter. As we enter 2022, commodity wood products pricing continues to be above historical averages as strong demand and capacity constraints continue to create supply/demand imbalances in the marketplace. We expect future commodity product pricing and commodity input costs to be volatile in response to capacity restoration and industry operating rates, the impact of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic on residential construction, net import and export activity, transportation constraints or disruptions, inventory levels in various distribution channels, and seasonal demand patterns. EWP and general line products have historically experienced limited price volatility, and we expect the firm pricing environment to continue in 2022. About Boise Cascade Boise Cascade Company is one of the largest producers of engineered wood products and plywood in North America and a leading U.S. wholesale distributor of building products. For more information, please visit the Company's website at www.bc.com. Webcast and Conference Call Boise Cascade will host a webcast and conference call to discuss fourth quarter and full year earnings on Wednesday, February 23, 2022, at 11 a.m. Eastern. To participate in the conference call, dial 844-795-4410 and use participant passcode 1199020 (international callers should dial 661-378-9637). To join the webcast, go to the Investor Relations section at www.bc.com and select the Event Calendar link. A replay of the conference call will be available from Wednesday, February 23, 2022, at 2 p.m. Eastern through Wednesday, March 2, 2022, at 2 p.m. Eastern. Replay numbers are 855-859-2056 for U.S. callers and 404-537-3406 for international callers with a passcode of 1199020. The archived webcast will be available in the Investor Relations section of Boise Cascade's website. Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures We refer to the terms EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA in this earnings release and the accompanying Quarterly Statistical Information as supplemental measures of our performance and liquidity that are not required by or presented in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States (GAAP). We define EBITDA as income (loss) before interest (interest expense and interest income), income taxes, and depreciation and amortization. Additionally, we disclose Adjusted EBITDA, which further adjusts EBITDA to exclude the change in fair value of interest rate swaps and loss on extinguishment of debt. We believe EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA are meaningful measures because they present a transparent view of our recurring operating performance and allow management to readily view operating trends, perform analytical comparisons, and identify strategies to improve operating performance. We also believe EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA are useful to investors because they provide a means to evaluate the operating performance of our segments and our Company on an ongoing basis using criteria that are used by our management and because they are frequently used by investors and other interested parties when comparing companies in our industry that have different financing and capital structures and/or tax rates. EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA, however, are not measures of our liquidity or financial performance under GAAP and should not be considered as alternatives to net income (loss), income (loss) from operations, or any other performance measure derived in accordance with GAAP or as alternatives to cash flow from operating activities as a measure of our liquidity. The use of EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA instead of net income (loss) or segment income (loss) have limitations as analytical tools, including: the inability to determine profitability; the exclusion of interest expense, interest income, and associated significant cash requirements; and the exclusion of depreciation and amortization, which represent unavoidable operating costs. Management compensates for these limitations by relying on our GAAP results. Our measures of EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA are not necessarily comparable to other similarly titled captions of other companies due to potential inconsistencies in the methods of calculation. Forward-Looking Statements This press release includes statements about our expectations of future operational and financial performance that are forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, including, but not limited to, statements regarding our Outlook. Statements preceded or followed by, or that otherwise include, the words "believes," "expects," "anticipates," "intends," "project," "estimates," "plans," "forecast," "is likely to," and similar expressions or future or conditional verbs such as "will," "may," "would," "should," and "could" are generally forward-looking in nature and not historical facts. Such statements are based upon the current beliefs and expectations of our management and are subject to significant risks and uncertainties. The accuracy of such statements is subject to a number of risks, uncertainties, and assumptions that could cause our actual results to differ materially from those projected, including, but not limited to, prices for building products, changes in the competitive position of our products, commodity input costs, the effect of general economic conditions, the effect of COVID-19, mortgage rates and availability, housing demand, housing vacancy rates, governmental regulations, unforeseen production disruptions, as well as natural disasters. These and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from such forward-looking statements are discussed in greater detail in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release. We undertake no obligation to revise them in light of new information. Finally, we undertake no obligation to review or confirm analyst expectations or estimates that might be derived from this release. Boise Cascade Company Consolidated Statements of Operations (in thousands, except per-share data) (unaudited) Three Months Ended Year Ended December 31 September 30,

2021 December 31 2021 2020 2021 2020 Sales $ 1,782,183 $ 1,472,231 $ 1,879,451 $ 7,926,111 $ 5,474,838 Costs and expenses Materials, labor, and other operating expenses (excluding depreciation) 1,390,714 1,233,182 1,594,405 6,300,076 4,536,051 Depreciation and amortization 20,495 19,909 20,299 80,753 95,169 Selling and distribution expenses 124,897 102,366 114,466 491,016 428,279 General and administrative expenses 18,976 17,737 21,002 83,228 78,636 Loss on curtailment of facility — — — — 1,707 Other (income) expense, net (280 ) (103 ) (107 ) (765 ) (33 ) 1,554,802 1,373,091 1,750,065 6,954,308 5,139,809 Income from operations 227,381 99,140 129,386 971,803 335,029 Foreign currency exchange gain (loss) 42 556 (353 ) (10 ) 357 Pension expense (excluding service costs) (19 ) (6,466 ) (19 ) (76 ) (7,457 ) Interest expense (6,305 ) (6,167 ) (6,279 ) (24,806 ) (26,223 ) Interest income 22 41 63 195 999 Change in fair value of interest rate swaps 687 255 59 1,745 (2,426 ) Loss on extinguishment of debt — — — — (13,968 ) (5,573 ) (11,781 ) (6,529 ) (22,952 ) (48,718 ) Income before income taxes 221,808 87,359 122,857 948,851 286,311 Income tax provision (52,733 ) (61,358 ) (31,158 ) (236,365 ) (111,332 ) Net income $ 169,075 $ 26,001 $ 91,699 $ 712,486 $ 174,979 Weighted average common shares outstanding: Basic 39,442 39,317 39,442 39,420 39,277 Diluted 39,735 39,587 39,661 39,646 39,431 Net income per common share: Basic $ 4.29 $ 0.66 $ 2.32 $ 18.07 $ 4.45 Diluted $ 4.26 $ 0.66 $ 2.31 $ 17.97 $ 4.44 Dividends declared per common share $ 3.12 $ 0.10 $ 0.10 $ 5.42 $ 2.00 Wood Products Segment Statements of Operations (in thousands, except percentages) (unaudited) Three Months Ended Year Ended December 31 September 30,

2021 December 31 2021 2020 2021 2020 Segment sales $ 446,584 $ 358,661 $ 497,316 $ 1,970,804 $ 1,323,901 Costs and expenses Materials, labor, and other operating expenses (excluding depreciation) 322,215 292,425 348,167 1,332,906 1,075,015 Depreciation and amortization 13,861 13,669 13,914 55,249 71,141 Selling and distribution expenses 8,783 8,147 9,124 35,741 33,367 General and administrative expenses 3,414 3,508 4,023 15,628 15,055 Loss on curtailment of facility — — — — 1,707 Other (income) expense, net (55 ) 64 32 45 (104 ) 348,218 317,813 375,260 1,439,569 1,196,181 Segment income $ 98,366 $ 40,848 $ 122,056 $ 531,235 $ 127,720 (percentage of sales) Segment sales 100.0 % 100.0 % 100.0 % 100.0 % 100.0 % Costs and expenses Materials, labor, and other operating expenses (excluding depreciation) 72.2 % 81.5 % 70.0 % 67.6 % 81.2 % Depreciation and amortization 3.1 % 3.8 % 2.8 % 2.8 % 5.4 % Selling and distribution expenses 2.0 % 2.3 % 1.8 % 1.8 % 2.5 % General and administrative expenses 0.8 % 1.0 % 0.8 % 0.8 % 1.1 % Loss on curtailment of facility — % — % — % — % 0.1 % Other (income) expense, net — % — % — % — % — % 78.0 % 88.6 % 75.5 % 73.0 % 90.4 % Segment income 22.0 % 11.4 % 24.5 % 27.0 % 9.6 % Building Materials Distribution Segment Statements of Operations (in thousands, except percentages) (unaudited) Three Months Ended Year Ended December 31 September 30,

2021 December 31 2021 2020 2021 2020 Segment sales $ 1,645,513 $ 1,330,078 $ 1,721,244 $ 7,174,278 $ 4,952,018 Costs and expenses Materials, labor, and other operating expenses (excluding depreciation) 1,378,206 1,156,836 1,585,804 6,184,290 4,258,784 Depreciation and amortization 6,258 5,846 6,013 24,007 22,460 Selling and distribution expenses 116,114 94,162 105,342 455,277 394,689 General and administrative expenses 7,230 6,322 7,816 31,857 28,945 Other (income) expense, net (258 ) (169 ) (296 ) (2,238 ) (354 ) 1,507,550 1,262,997 1,704,679 6,693,193 4,704,524 Segment income $ 137,963 $ 67,081 $ 16,565 $ 481,085 $ 247,494 (percentage of sales) Segment sales 100.0 % 100.0 % 100.0 % 100.0 % 100.0 % Costs and expenses Materials, labor, and other operating expenses (excluding depreciation) 83.8 % 87.0 % 92.1 % 86.2 % 86.0 % Depreciation and amortization 0.4 % 0.4 % 0.3 % 0.3 % 0.5 % Selling and distribution expenses 7.1 % 7.1 % 6.1 % 6.3 % 8.0 % General and administrative expenses 0.4 % 0.5 % 0.5 % 0.4 % 0.6 % Other (income) expense, net — % — % — % — % — % 91.6 % 95.0 % 99.0 % 93.3 % 95.0 % Segment income 8.4 % 5.0 % 1.0 % 6.7 % 5.0 % Segment Information (in thousands) (unaudited) Three Months Ended Year Ended December 31 September 30,

2021 December 31 2021 2020 2021 2020 Segment sales Wood Products $ 446,584 $ 358,661 $ 497,316 $ 1,970,804 $ 1,323,901 Building Materials Distribution 1,645,513 1,330,078 1,721,244 7,174,278 4,952,018 Intersegment eliminations (309,914 ) (216,508 ) (339,109 ) (1,218,971 ) (801,081 ) Total net sales $ 1,782,183 $ 1,472,231 $ 1,879,451 $ 7,926,111 $ 5,474,838 Segment income Wood Products $ 98,366 $ 40,848 $ 122,056 $ 531,235 $ 127,720 Building Materials Distribution 137,963 67,081 16,565 481,085 247,494 Total segment income 236,329 107,929 138,621 1,012,320 375,214 Unallocated corporate costs (8,948 ) (8,789 ) (9,235 ) (40,517 ) (40,185 ) Income from operations $ 227,381 $ 99,140 $ 129,386 $ 971,803 $ 335,029 Segment EBITDA (a) Wood Products $ 112,227 $ 54,517 $ 135,970 $ 586,484 $ 198,861 Building Materials Distribution 144,221 72,927 22,578 505,092 269,954 See accompanying summary notes to consolidated financial statements and segment information. Boise Cascade Company Consolidated Balance Sheets (in thousands) (unaudited) December 31, 2021 December 31, 2020 ASSETS Current Cash and cash equivalents $ 748,907 $ 405,382 Receivables Trade, less allowances of $2,054 and $1,111 444,325 375,865 Related parties 211 201 Other 17,692 15,067 Inventories 660,671 503,480 Prepaid expenses and other 14,072 8,860 Total current assets 1,885,878 1,308,855 Property and equipment, net 495,240 461,456 Operating lease right-of-use assets 62,663 62,447 Finance lease right-of-use assets 29,057 29,523 Timber deposits 9,461 11,761 Goodwill 60,382 60,382 Intangible assets, net 15,351 16,574 Deferred income taxes 6,589 7,460 Other assets 8,019 7,260 Total assets $ 2,572,640 $ 1,965,718 Boise Cascade Company Consolidated Balance Sheets (continued) (in thousands, except per-share data) (unaudited) December 31, 2021 December 31, 2020 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Current Accounts payable Trade $ 334,985 $ 307,653 Related parties 1,498 1,199 Accrued liabilities Compensation and benefits 128,518 118,400 Income taxes payable — 8,101 Interest payable 9,886 8,477 Other 165,859 80,172 Total current liabilities 640,746 524,002 Debt Long-term debt 444,628 443,792 Other Compensation and benefits 28,365 25,951 Operating lease liabilities, net of current portion 55,263 56,001 Finance lease liabilities, net of current portion 31,898 31,607 Deferred income taxes 3,641 18,263 Other long-term liabilities 15,480 15,303 134,647 147,125 Commitments and contingent liabilities Stockholders' equity Preferred stock, $0.01 par value per share; 50,000 shares authorized, no shares issued and outstanding — — Common stock, $0.01 par value per share; 300,000 shares authorized, 44,698 and 44,568 shares issued, respectively 447 446 Treasury stock, 5,367 shares at cost (138,909 ) (138,909 ) Additional paid-in capital 543,249 538,006 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (1,047 ) (1,078 ) Retained earnings 948,879 452,334 Total stockholders' equity 1,352,619 850,799 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 2,572,640 $ 1,965,718 Boise Cascade Company Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (in thousands) (unaudited) Year Ended December 31 2021 2020 Cash provided by (used for) operations Net income $ 712,486 $ 174,979 Items in net income not using (providing) cash Depreciation and amortization, including deferred financing costs and other 82,489 97,131 Stock-based compensation 7,911 7,820 Pension expense 76 8,125 Deferred income taxes (13,704 ) 27,497 Change in fair value of interest rate swaps (1,745 ) 2,426 Loss on curtailment of facility (excluding severance) — 1,476 Other 712 169 Loss on extinguishment of debt — 13,968 Decrease (increase) in working capital Receivables (71,190 ) (159,906 ) Inventories (158,472 ) (6,249 ) Prepaid expenses and other (3,238 ) (1,133 ) Accounts payable and accrued liabilities 123,670 131,541 Pension contributions (470 ) (12,759 ) Income taxes payable (10,057 ) 9,022 Other (1,484 ) 409 Net cash provided by operations 666,984 294,516 Cash provided by (used for) investment Expenditures for property and equipment (106,518 ) (79,429 ) Proceeds from sales of assets and other 932 713 Net cash used for investment (105,586 ) (78,716 ) Cash provided by (used for) financing Borrowings of long-term debt, including revolving credit facility 28,000 400,000 Payments of long-term debt, including revolving credit facility (28,000 ) (405,774 ) Payments of deferring financing costs — (6,222 ) Dividends paid on common stock (213,681 ) (79,195 ) Tax withholding payments on stock-based awards (2,729 ) (3,309 ) Other (1,463 ) (1,155 ) Net cash used for financing (217,873 ) (95,655 ) Net increase in cash and cash equivalents 343,525 120,145 Balance at beginning of the period 405,382 285,237 Balance at end of the period $ 748,907 $ 405,382 Summary Notes to Consolidated Financial Statements and Segment Information The Consolidated Statements of Operations, Segment Statements of Operations, Consolidated Balance Sheets, Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows, and Segment Information presented herein do not include the notes accompanying the Company's Consolidated Financial Statements and should be read in conjunction with the Company’s 2021 Form 10-K and the Company's other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Net income for all periods presented involved estimates and accruals. (a) EBITDA represents income before interest (interest expense and interest income), income taxes, and depreciation and amortization. Additionally, we disclose Adjusted EBITDA, which further adjusts EBITDA to exclude the change in fair value of interest rate swaps and loss on extinguishment of debt. The following table reconciles net income to EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA for the three months ended December 31, 2021 and 2020, and September 30, 2021, and the year ended December 31, 2021 and 2020: Three Months Ended Year Ended December 31 September 30,

2021 December 31 2021 2020 2021 2020 (in thousands) Net income $ 169,075 $ 26,001 $ 91,699 $ 712,486 $ 174,979 Interest expense 6,305 6,167 6,279 24,806 26,223 Interest income (22 ) (41 ) (63 ) (195 ) (999 ) Income tax provision 52,733 61,358 31,158 236,365 111,332 Depreciation and amortization 20,495 19,909 20,299 80,753 95,169 EBITDA 248,586 113,394 149,372 1,054,215 406,704 Change in fair value of interest rate swaps (687 ) (255 ) (59 ) (1,745 ) 2,426 Loss on extinguishment of debt — — — — 13,968 Adjusted EBITDA $ 247,899 $ 113,139 $ 149,313 $ 1,052,470 $ 423,098 The following table reconciles segment income and unallocated corporate costs to EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA for the three months ended December 31, 2021 and 2020, and September 30, 2021, and the year ended December 31, 2021 and 2020: Three Months Ended Year Ended December 31 September 30,

2021 December 31 2021 2020 2021 2020 (in thousands) Wood Products Segment income $ 98,366 $ 40,848 $ 122,056 $ 531,235 $ 127,720 Depreciation and amortization 13,861 13,669 13,914 55,249 71,141 EBITDA $ 112,227 $ 54,517 $ 135,970 $ 586,484 $ 198,861 Building Materials Distribution Segment income $ 137,963 $ 67,081 $ 16,565 $ 481,085 $ 247,494 Depreciation and amortization 6,258 5,846 6,013 24,007 22,460 EBITDA $ 144,221 $ 72,927 $ 22,578 $ 505,092 $ 269,954 Corporate Unallocated corporate costs $ (8,948 ) $ (8,789 ) $ (9,235 ) $ (40,517 ) $ (40,185 ) Foreign currency exchange gain (loss) 42 556 (353 ) (10 ) 357 Pension expense (excluding service costs) (19 ) (6,466 ) (19 ) (76 ) (7,457 ) Change in fair value of interest rate swaps 687 255 59 1,745 (2,426 ) Loss on extinguishment of debt — — — — (13,968 ) Depreciation and amortization 376 394 372 1,497 1,568 EBITDA (7,862 ) (14,050 ) (9,176 ) (37,361 ) (62,111 ) Change in fair value of interest rate swaps (687 ) (255 ) (59 ) (1,745 ) 2,426 Loss on extinguishment of debt — — — — 13,968 Corporate adjusted EBITDA $ (8,549 ) $ (14,305 ) $ (9,235 ) $ (39,106 ) $ (45,717 ) Total Company adjusted EBITDA $ 247,899 $ 113,139 $ 149,313 $ 1,052,470 $ 423,098 View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220222005447/en/

