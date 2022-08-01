Boise Cascade Company Reports Second Quarter 2022 Results

Boise Cascade Company ("Boise Cascade," the "Company," "we," or "our") (NYSE: BCC) today reported net income of $218.1 million, or $5.49 per share, on sales of $2.3 billion for the second quarter ended June 30, 2022, compared with net income of $302.6 million, or $7.62 per share, on sales of $2.4 billion for the second quarter ended June 30, 2021.

“We recently completed the acquisition of Coastal Plywood Company, and I am pleased to welcome our new associates to the Boise Cascade team. The acquisition represents a major step forward in supporting the growth of our EWP capacity and further leveraging our integrated business model. We are focused on successfully integrating the new operations into our system,” commented Nate Jorgensen, CEO. “Both of our businesses continued to operate well during the second quarter, and our financial results reflect that fact. Economic uncertainty and expectations of softening demand for new residential construction are a reality as we move through the balance of the year. However, our balance sheet remains strong and flexible, and I am confident in our ability to effectively adjust to the economic landscape ahead while still executing upon our organic growth plans.”

Second Quarter 2022 Highlights 2Q 2022 2Q 2021 % change (in thousands, except per-share data and percentages) Consolidated Results Sales $ 2,278,072 $ 2,443,161 (7 ) % Net income 218,111 302,556 (28 ) % Net income per common share - diluted 5.49 7.62 (28 ) % Adjusted EBITDA 1 317,229 430,323 (26 ) % Segment Results Wood Products sales $ 536,030 $ 594,569 (10 ) % Wood Products income 154,101 213,761 (28 ) % Wood Products EBITDA 1 167,754 227,889 (26 ) % Building Materials Distribution sales 2,131,200 2,172,744 (2 ) % Building Materials Distribution income 154,308 206,338 (25 ) % Building Materials Distribution EBITDA 1 161,036 212,255 (24 ) % 1 For reconciliations of non-GAAP measures, see summary notes at the end of this press release.

In second quarter 2022, total U.S. housing starts increased 3% driven by an increase in multi-family housing starts compared to the same period in 2021. However, single-family housing starts decreased 3% compared to the prior year quarter. On a year-to-date basis through June 2022, total housing starts increased 6%, while single-family housing starts remained flat when compared with the same period in 2021. Single-family housing starts are the key demand driver for our sales.

Wood Products

Wood Products' sales, including sales to Building Materials Distribution (BMD), decreased $58.6 million, or 10%, to $536.0 million for the three months ended June 30, 2022, from $594.6 million for the three months ended June 30, 2021. The decrease in sales was driven primarily by lower sales prices and sales volumes for plywood and lower sales volumes for I-joists and LVL (collectively referred to as EWP). These decreases were offset partially by higher sales prices for EWP.

Comparative average net selling prices and sales volume changes for EWP and plywood are as follows:

2Q 2022 vs. 2Q 2021 2Q 2022 vs. 1Q 2022 Average Net Selling Prices LVL 45% 8% I-joists 52% 10% Plywood (35)% (17)% Sales Volumes LVL (3)% (1)% I-joists (8)% 6% Plywood (17)% (11)%

Wood Products' segment income decreased $59.7 million to $154.1 million for the three months ended June 30, 2022, from $213.8 million for the three months ended June 30, 2021. The decrease in segment income was due primarily to lower plywood sales prices and higher per-unit labor, wood fiber, and other manufacturing costs due in part to lower plywood and EWP sales volumes. These decreases in segment income were offset partially by higher EWP sales prices.

Building Materials Distribution

BMD's sales decreased $41.5 million, or 2%, to $2,131.2 million for the three months ended June 30, 2022, from $2,172.7 million for the three months ended June 30, 2021. Compared with the same quarter in the prior year, the overall decrease in sales was driven by a sales volume decrease of 4%, offset partially by a sales price increase of 2%. By product line, commodity sales decreased 27%, general line product sales increased 24%, and sales of EWP (substantially all of which are sourced through our Wood Products segment) increased 59%.

BMD segment income decreased $52.0 million to $154.3 million for the three months ended June 30, 2022, from $206.3 million in the comparative prior year quarter. The decrease in segment income was driven by lower sales volumes and a gross margin decrease of $44.5 million, resulting from a decline in commodity prices during the second quarter 2022. However, the negative impacts from commodity price declines were offset partially by margin improvements for both EWP and general line products. In addition, general and administrative and selling and distribution expenses increased $3.3 million and $2.0 million, respectively.

Recent Developments

On July 25, 2022, the Company completed the acquisition of Coastal Plywood Company and its plywood manufacturing operations located in Havana, Florida, and Chapman, Alabama, for a purchase price of $517 million, inclusive of estimated working capital at closing of $27 million, which is subject to post-closing adjustments. The Company funded the acquisition and related costs with cash on hand.

Balance Sheet and Liquidity

Boise Cascade ended second quarter 2022 with $1,033.0 million of cash and cash equivalents and $346.0 million of undrawn committed bank line availability, for total available liquidity of $1,379.0 million. The Company had $445.0 million of outstanding debt at June 30, 2022.

Excluding acquisitions, we expect capital expenditures in 2022 to total approximately $100 million to $120 million. Our 2022 capital expenditures range includes funding to complete our BMD organic expansions in Ohio, Kentucky, and Minnesota, replacement of a dryer at our Chester, South Carolina, veneer and plywood plant, and initial veneer equipment related spending at the Chapman, Alabama facility. This level of capital expenditures could increase or decrease as a result of several factors, including acquisitions, efforts to further accelerate organic growth, exercise of lease purchase options, our financial results, future economic conditions, availability of engineering and construction resources, and timing and availability of equipment purchases.

Dividends

On July 28, 2022, our board of directors declared a quarterly dividend of $0.12 per share on our common stock, payable on September 15, 2022, to stockholders of record on September 1, 2022.

Future dividend declarations, including amount per share, record date and payment date, will be made at the discretion of our board of directors and will depend upon, among other things, legal capital requirements and surplus, our future operations and earnings, general financial condition, material cash requirements, restrictions imposed by our asset-based credit facility and the indenture governing our senior notes, applicable laws, and other factors that our board of directors may deem relevant.

Stock Repurchase Program

On July 28, 2022, our board of directors authorized the repurchase of an additional 1.5 million shares of our common stock. This increase is in addition to the remaining authorized shares under our prior common stock repurchase program. The total combined authorization is approximately 2.0 million shares and represents approximately 5% of shares outstanding. Share repurchases may be made on an opportunistic basis through open market transactions, privately negotiated transactions, or by other means in accordance with applicable federal securities laws. We are not obligated to purchase any shares, and there is no set date that the program will expire. Our board of directors, at its discretion, may increase or decrease the number of authorized shares or terminate the program at any time.

Outlook

Demand for the products we manufacture, as well as the products we purchase and distribute, is correlated with new residential construction, residential repair-and-remodeling activity and light commercial construction. Consensus forecasts for 2022 single- and multi-family housing starts in the U.S are around 1.6 million units, or essentially flat compared to 2021. We believe that current U.S. demographics and limited new and existing home inventory support this level of housing starts. In addition, the age of U.S. housing stock and elevated levels of homeowner equity provide a favorable backdrop for repair-and-remodel spending. However, recent monetary policy shifts to increase interest rates to combat high levels of inflation have significantly increased mortgage rates and created a great deal of uncertainty broadly across the U.S. economy. As such, we expect the pace of new residential construction in second half of 2022 to slow due to home affordability constraints and a weakening economy. While potentially tempered by an economic slowdown, we anticipate the primary drivers of repair-and-remodeling activity to continue to be supportive of homeowners' further investment in their residences.

As a manufacturer of certain commodity products, we have sales and profitability exposure to declines in commodity product prices and rising input costs. Our distribution business purchases and resells a broad mix of commodity products with periods of increasing prices providing the opportunity for higher sales and increased margins, while declining price environments expose us to declines in sales and profitability. We expect future commodity product pricing and commodity input costs to be volatile in response to economic uncertainties, industry operating rates, transportation constraints or disruptions, net import and export activity, inventory levels in various distribution channels, and seasonal demand patterns. EWP and general line products have historically experienced limited price volatility, but are also subject to price erosion as economic activity slows.

About Boise Cascade

Boise Cascade Company is one of the largest producers of engineered wood products and plywood in North America and a leading U.S. wholesale distributor of building products. For more information, please visit the Company's website at www.bc.com.

Webcast and Conference Call

Boise Cascade will host a webcast and conference call to discuss second quarter earnings on Tuesday, August 2, 2022, at 11 a.m. Eastern.

To join the webcast, go to the Investor Relations section at www.bc.com and select the Event Calendar link. Analysts and investors who wish to ask questions during the Q&A session can register for the call here. Investors are advised to dial in at least 10 minutes prior to the call.

The archived webcast will be available in the Investor Relations section of Boise Cascade's website.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

We refer to the terms EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA in this earnings release and the accompanying Quarterly Statistical Information as supplemental measures of our performance and liquidity that are not required by or presented in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States (GAAP). We define EBITDA as income (loss) before interest (interest expense and interest income), income taxes, and depreciation and amortization. Additionally, we disclose Adjusted EBITDA, which further adjusts EBITDA to exclude the change in fair value of interest rate swaps.

We believe EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA are meaningful measures because they present a transparent view of our recurring operating performance and allow management to readily view operating trends, perform analytical comparisons, and identify strategies to improve operating performance. We also believe EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA are useful to investors because they provide a means to evaluate the operating performance of our segments and our Company on an ongoing basis using criteria that are used by our management and because they are frequently used by investors and other interested parties when comparing companies in our industry that have different financing and capital structures and/or tax rates. EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA, however, are not measures of our liquidity or financial performance under GAAP and should not be considered as alternatives to net income (loss), income (loss) from operations, or any other performance measure derived in accordance with GAAP or as alternatives to cash flow from operating activities as a measure of our liquidity. The use of EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA instead of net income (loss) or segment income (loss) have limitations as analytical tools, including: the inability to determine profitability; the exclusion of interest expense, interest income, and associated significant cash requirements; and the exclusion of depreciation and amortization, which represent unavoidable operating costs. Management compensates for these limitations by relying on our GAAP results. Our measures of EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA are not necessarily comparable to other similarly titled captions of other companies due to potential inconsistencies in the methods of calculation.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes statements about our expectations of future operational and financial performance that are forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, including, but not limited to, statements regarding our Outlook. Statements preceded or followed by, or that otherwise include, the words "believes," "expects," "anticipates," "intends," "project," "estimates," "plans," "forecast," "is likely to," and similar expressions or future or conditional verbs such as "will," "may," "would," "should," and "could" are generally forward-looking in nature and not historical facts. Such statements are based upon the current beliefs and expectations of our management and are subject to significant risks and uncertainties. The accuracy of such statements is subject to a number of risks, uncertainties, and assumptions that could cause our actual results to differ materially from those projected, including, but not limited to, prices for building products, changes in the competitive position of our products, commodity input costs, the effect of general economic conditions, our ability to efficiently and effectively integrate the Coastal Plywood acquisition, the effect of COVID-19 and related variants, mortgage rates and availability, housing demand, housing vacancy rates, governmental regulations, unforeseen production disruptions, as well as natural disasters. These and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from such forward-looking statements are discussed in greater detail in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release. We undertake no obligation to revise them in light of new information. Finally, we undertake no obligation to review or confirm analyst expectations or estimates that might be derived from this release.

Boise Cascade Company Consolidated Statements of Operations (in thousands, except per-share data) (unaudited) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30 March 31, 2022 June 30 2022 2021 2022 2021 Sales $ 2,278,072 $ 2,443,161 $ 2,326,282 $ 4,604,354 $ 4,264,477 Costs and expenses Materials, labor, and other operating expenses (excluding depreciation) 1,797,948 1,864,523 1,729,896 3,527,844 3,314,957 Depreciation and amortization 20,694 20,420 20,543 41,237 39,959 Selling and distribution expenses 134,279 130,736 146,651 280,930 251,653 General and administrative expenses 27,701 17,988 26,052 53,753 43,250 Other (income) expense, net 375 (281 ) (2,488 ) (2,113 ) (378 ) 1,980,997 2,033,386 1,920,654 3,901,651 3,649,441 Income from operations 297,075 409,775 405,628 702,703 615,036 Foreign currency exchange gain (loss) (499 ) 147 132 (367 ) 301 Pension expense (excluding service costs) (41 ) (19 ) (171 ) (212 ) (38 ) Interest expense (6,317 ) (6,347 ) (6,254 ) (12,571 ) (12,222 ) Interest income 1,385 51 65 1,450 110 Change in fair value of interest rate swaps 394 (25 ) 2,066 2,460 999 (5,078 ) (6,193 ) (4,162 ) (9,240 ) (10,850 ) Income before income taxes 291,997 403,582 401,466 693,463 604,186 Income tax provision (73,886 ) (101,026 ) (98,866 ) (172,752 ) (152,474 ) Net income $ 218,111 $ 302,556 $ 302,600 $ 520,711 $ 451,712 Weighted average common shares outstanding: Basic 39,544 39,442 39,474 39,509 39,399 Diluted 39,763 39,688 39,768 39,762 39,633 Net income per common share: Basic $ 5.52 $ 7.67 $ 7.67 $ 13.18 $ 11.47 Diluted $ 5.49 $ 7.62 $ 7.61 $ 13.10 $ 11.40 Dividends declared per common share $ 2.62 $ 2.10 $ 0.12 $ 2.74 $ 2.20

Wood Products Segment Statements of Operations (in thousands, except percentages) (unaudited) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30 March 31, 2022 June 30 2022 2021 2022 2021 Segment sales $ 536,030 $ 594,569 $ 558,944 $ 1,094,974 $ 1,026,904 Costs and expenses Materials, labor, and other operating expenses (excluding depreciation) 351,557 353,916 343,709 695,266 662,524 Depreciation and amortization 13,653 14,128 13,640 27,293 27,474 Selling and distribution expenses 10,349 8,835 9,230 19,579 17,834 General and administrative expenses 5,826 3,872 4,646 10,472 8,191 Other (income) expense, net 544 57 (2,397 ) (1,853 ) 68 381,929 380,808 368,828 750,757 716,091 Segment income $ 154,101 $ 213,761 $ 190,116 $ 344,217 $ 310,813 (percentage of sales) Segment sales 100.0 % 100.0 % 100.0 % 100.0 % 100.0 % Costs and expenses Materials, labor, and other operating expenses (excluding depreciation) 65.6 % 59.5 % 61.5 % 63.5 % 64.5 % Depreciation and amortization 2.5 % 2.4 % 2.4 % 2.5 % 2.7 % Selling and distribution expenses 1.9 % 1.5 % 1.7 % 1.8 % 1.7 % General and administrative expenses 1.1 % 0.7 % 0.8 % 1.0 % 0.8 % Other (income) expense, net 0.1 % — % (0.4 ) % (0.2 %) — % 71.3 % 64.0 % 66.0 % 68.6 % 69.7 % Segment income 28.7 % 36.0 % 34.0 % 31.4 % 30.3 %

Building Materials Distribution Segment Statements of Operations (in thousands, except percentages) (unaudited) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30 March 31, 2022 June 30 2022 2021 2022 2021 Segment sales $ 2,131,200 $ 2,172,744 $ 2,111,833 $ 4,243,033 $ 3,807,521 Costs and expenses Materials, labor, and other operating expenses (excluding depreciation) 1,835,845 1,832,929 1,730,803 3,566,648 3,220,280 Depreciation and amortization 6,728 5,917 6,576 13,304 11,736 Selling and distribution expenses 123,930 121,901 137,421 261,351 233,821 General and administrative expenses 10,558 7,230 11,226 21,784 16,811 Other (income) expense, net (169 ) (1,571 ) (85 ) (254 ) (1,684 ) 1,976,892 1,966,406 1,885,941 3,862,833 3,480,964 Segment income $ 154,308 $ 206,338 $ 225,892 $ 380,200 $ 326,557 (percentage of sales) Segment sales 100.0 % 100.0 % 100.0 % 100.0 % 100.0 % Costs and expenses Materials, labor, and other operating expenses (excluding depreciation) 86.1 % 84.4 % 82.0 % 84.1 % 84.6 % Depreciation and amortization 0.3 % 0.3 % 0.3 % 0.3 % 0.3 % Selling and distribution expenses 5.8 % 5.6 % 6.5 % 6.2 % 6.1 % General and administrative expenses 0.5 % 0.3 % 0.5 % 0.5 % 0.4 % Other (income) expense, net — % (0.1 ) % — % — % — % 92.8 % 90.5 % 89.3 % 91.0 % 91.4 % Segment income 7.2 % 9.5 % 10.7 % 9.0 % 8.6 %

Segment Information (in thousands) (unaudited) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30 March 31, 2022 June 30 2022 2021 2022 2021 Segment sales Wood Products $ 536,030 $ 594,569 $ 558,944 $ 1,094,974 $ 1,026,904 Building Materials Distribution 2,131,200 2,172,744 2,111,833 4,243,033 3,807,521 Intersegment eliminations (389,158 ) (324,152 ) (344,495 ) (733,653 ) (569,948 ) Total net sales $ 2,278,072 $ 2,443,161 $ 2,326,282 $ 4,604,354 $ 4,264,477 Segment income Wood Products $ 154,101 $ 213,761 $ 190,116 $ 344,217 $ 310,813 Building Materials Distribution 154,308 206,338 225,892 380,200 326,557 Total segment income 308,409 420,099 416,008 724,417 637,370 Unallocated corporate costs (11,334 ) (10,324 ) (10,380 ) (21,714 ) (22,334 ) Income from operations $ 297,075 $ 409,775 $ 405,628 $ 702,703 $ 615,036 Segment EBITDA (a) Wood Products $ 167,754 $ 227,889 $ 203,756 $ 371,510 $ 338,287 Building Materials Distribution 161,036 212,255 232,468 393,504 338,293

See accompanying summary notes to consolidated financial statements and segment information.

Boise Cascade Company Consolidated Balance Sheets (in thousands) (unaudited) June 30, 2022 December 31, 2021 ASSETS Current Cash and cash equivalents $ 1,032,987 $ 748,907 Receivables Trade, less allowances of $2,047 and $2,054 575,601 444,325 Related parties 149 211 Other 16,471 17,692 Inventories 803,607 660,671 Prepaid expenses and other 19,645 14,072 Total current assets 2,448,460 1,885,878 Property and equipment, net 493,817 495,240 Operating lease right-of-use assets 62,302 62,663 Finance lease right-of-use assets 27,768 29,057 Timber deposits 7,828 9,461 Goodwill 60,382 60,382 Intangible assets, net 14,743 15,351 Deferred income taxes 8,760 6,589 Other assets 11,112 8,019 Total assets $ 3,135,172 $ 2,572,640

Boise Cascade Company Consolidated Balance Sheets (continued) (in thousands, except per-share data) (unaudited) June 30, 2022 December 31, 2021 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Current Accounts payable Trade $ 435,843 $ 334,985 Related parties 1,382 1,498 Accrued liabilities Compensation and benefits 123,222 128,518 Interest payable 9,890 9,886 Other 198,740 165,859 Total current liabilities 769,077 640,746 Debt Long-term debt 445,045 444,628 Other Compensation and benefits 30,031 28,365 Operating lease liabilities, net of current portion 54,867 55,263 Finance lease liabilities, net of current portion 31,000 31,898 Deferred income taxes 25,262 3,641 Other long-term liabilities 14,905 15,480 156,065 134,647 Commitments and contingent liabilities Stockholders' equity Preferred stock, $0.01 par value per share; 50,000 shares authorized, no shares issued and outstanding — — Common stock, $0.01 par value per share; 300,000 shares authorized, 44,815 and 44,698 shares issued, respectively 448 447 Treasury stock, 5,367 shares at cost (138,909 ) (138,909 ) Additional paid-in capital 544,748 543,249 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (917 ) (1,047 ) Retained earnings 1,359,615 948,879 Total stockholders' equity 1,764,985 1,352,619 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 3,135,172 $ 2,572,640

Boise Cascade Company Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (in thousands) (unaudited) Six Months Ended June 30 2022 2021 Cash provided by (used for) operations Net income $ 520,711 $ 451,712 Items in net income not using (providing) cash Depreciation and amortization, including deferred financing costs and other 42,240 40,826 Stock-based compensation 5,403 3,503 Pension expense 212 38 Deferred income taxes 19,287 (10,481 ) Change in fair value of interest rate swaps (2,460 ) (999 ) Other (1,987 ) 1,017 Decrease (increase) in working capital Receivables (129,993 ) (219,112 ) Inventories (142,936 ) (225,006 ) Prepaid expenses and other (7,602 ) (7,448 ) Accounts payable and accrued liabilities 127,935 248,139 Pension contributions (794 ) (153 ) Income taxes payable 4,507 7,253 Other 1,533 1,890 Net cash provided by operations 436,056 291,179 Cash provided by (used for) investment Expenditures for property and equipment (40,808 ) (31,502 ) Proceeds from sales of assets and other 2,864 500 Net cash used for investment (37,944 ) (31,002 ) Cash provided by (used for) financing Borrowings of long-term debt, including revolving credit facility — 28,000 Payments of long-term debt, including revolving credit facility — (28,000 ) Dividends paid on common stock (109,291 ) (8,373 ) Tax withholding payments on stock-based awards (3,930 ) (2,729 ) Other (811 ) (690 ) Net cash used for financing (114,032 ) (11,792 ) Net increase in cash and cash equivalents 284,080 248,385 Balance at beginning of the period 748,907 405,382 Balance at end of the period $ 1,032,987 $ 653,767

Summary Notes to Consolidated Financial Statements and Segment Information

The Consolidated Statements of Operations, Segment Statements of Operations, Consolidated Balance Sheets, Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows, and Segment Information presented herein do not include the notes accompanying the Company's Consolidated Financial Statements and should be read in conjunction with the Company’s 2021 Form 10-K and the Company's other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Net income for all periods presented involved estimates and accruals.

(a) EBITDA represents income before interest (interest expense and interest income), income taxes, and depreciation and amortization. Additionally, we disclose Adjusted EBITDA, which further adjusts EBITDA to exclude the change in fair value of interest rate swaps. The following table reconciles net income to EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA for the three months ended June 30, 2022 and 2021, and March 31, 2022, and the six months ended June 30, 2022 and 2021:

Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30 March 31, 2022 June 30 2022 2021 2022 2021 (in thousands) Net income $ 218,111 $ 302,556 $ 302,600 $ 520,711 $ 451,712 Interest expense 6,317 6,347 6,254 12,571 12,222 Interest income (1,385 ) (51 ) (65 ) (1,450 ) (110 ) Income tax provision 73,886 101,026 98,866 172,752 152,474 Depreciation and amortization 20,694 20,420 20,543 41,237 39,959 EBITDA 317,623 430,298 428,198 745,821 656,257 Change in fair value of interest rate swaps (394 ) 25 (2,066 ) (2,460 ) (999 ) Adjusted EBITDA $ 317,229 $ 430,323 $ 426,132 $ 743,361 $ 655,258

The following table reconciles segment income and unallocated corporate costs to EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA for the three months ended June 30, 2022 and 2021, and March 31, 2022, and the six months ended June 30, 2022 and 2021:

Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30 March 31, 2022 June 30 2022 2021 2022 2021 (in thousands) Wood Products Segment income $ 154,101 $ 213,761 $ 190,116 $ 344,217 $ 310,813 Depreciation and amortization 13,653 14,128 13,640 27,293 27,474 EBITDA $ 167,754 $ 227,889 $ 203,756 $ 371,510 $ 338,287 Building Materials Distribution Segment income $ 154,308 $ 206,338 $ 225,892 $ 380,200 $ 326,557 Depreciation and amortization 6,728 5,917 6,576 13,304 11,736 EBITDA $ 161,036 $ 212,255 $ 232,468 $ 393,504 $ 338,293 Corporate Unallocated corporate costs $ (11,334 ) $ (10,324 ) $ (10,380 ) $ (21,714 ) $ (22,334 ) Foreign currency exchange gain (loss) (499 ) 147 132 (367 ) 301 Pension expense (excluding service costs) (41 ) (19 ) (171 ) (212 ) (38 ) Change in fair value of interest rate swaps 394 (25 ) 2,066 2,460 999 Depreciation and amortization 313 375 327 640 749 EBITDA (11,167 ) (9,846 ) (8,026 ) (19,193 ) (20,323 ) Change in fair value of interest rate swaps (394 ) 25 (2,066 ) (2,460 ) (999 ) Corporate adjusted EBITDA $ (11,561 ) $ (9,821 ) $ (10,092 ) $ (21,653 ) $ (21,322 ) Total Company adjusted EBITDA $ 317,229 $ 430,323 $ 426,132 $ 743,361 $ 655,258

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220801005246/en/