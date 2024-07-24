Boise Cascade Company (NYSE: BCC) will host a webcast and conference call to discuss our 2024 second quarter earnings onTuesday, August 6, 2024, at 11 a.m. Eastern.

To join the webcast, go to the Investors section and select theEvent Calendarlink.

Analysts and investors who wish to ask questions during the Q&A session can register for the call here .

The archived webcast will be available in the Investors section of Boise Cascade's website.

Investor contact: Chris Forrey, [email protected]

Media contact: Amy Evans, [email protected]

About Us

Boise Cascade is one of the largest producers of engineered wood products and plywood in North America and a leading U.S. wholesale distributor of building products.