BOISE CASCADE COMPANY

BOISE CASCADE COMPANY

(BCC)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Boise Cascade : Jill Twedt promoted to SVP

10/30/2020 | 09:35am EDT

Today we announced that Jill Twedt has been promoted to senior vice president.

'We are pleased to announce Jill's promotion. Her strong performance, demonstrated leadership, and collaborative approach have helped to build a trusted legal team that provides strategic partnership across the organization,' said CEO Nate Jorgensen.

Jill was named general counsel in 2019 and was appointed as vice president and corporate secretary in 2017. In her role, she leads the legal, records management, sustainability, environmental, and compliance functions for the Company.

Jill joined Boise Cascade as senior counsel in 2007. She received her Bachelor of Arts in political science from the College of Idaho, where she currently serves as the Vice Chair of the Board of Trustees. She earned her law degree from the University of Idaho, College of Law. She is actively involved in the Boise community and currently serves on the United Way of Treasure Valley's Board of Trustees. Jill has been recognized by the Idaho Business Review as a Leader in Law and an Accomplished Under 40 award.

Media contact: Lisa Tschampl, 208-384-6552

Investor contact: Wayne Rancourt (CFO), 208-384-6073

Disclaimer

Boise Cascade Company published this content on 30 October 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 October 2020 13:34:04 UTC

