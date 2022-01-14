Boise Cascade : Millwork Partners with Simpson Door

Boise Cascade Millwork is proud to announce a partnership with Simpson® Door Company in its Atlanta, Georgia distribution location.

Simpson Door Company has been a premier manufacturer of interior, exterior, and custom wood doors since 1912. As one of the oldest continuously operating door plants, Simpson has a long legacy of providing quality, innovative, handcrafted doors with an industry-leading warranty.

Boise Cascade currently has nine millwork manufacturing and distribution locations offering pre-hung doors and other products throughout the U.S. The Millwork business is part of its Building Materials Distribution (BMD) division.

"We have proudly partnered with Simpson in the Dallas, Houston, Memphis, and Tulsa markets since 2020," said Bud Skinner, Millwork development manager.

"We are looking forward to expanding our offering of top-notch doors and services to our customers in the Atlanta area and surrounding markets," said Rusty Winter, Atlanta BMD branch manager.

Millwork Marketing Contact: Stefanie Couch, 706-499-4046

About Boise Cascade

Boise Cascade Company is one of the largest producers of engineered wood products and plywood in North America and a leading wholesale distributor of building products. The Company has nine millwork manufacturing and distribution locations offering pre-hung doors and millwork products throughout the U.S. For more information, please visit our website at millwork.bc.com.