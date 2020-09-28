Log in
BOISE CASCADE COMPANY

(BCC)
11:02aBOISE CASCADE : Purchases New Property Near Nashville
BU
09/14BOISE CASCADE : Investor Presentation September 2020
PU
09/14BOISE CASCADE COMPANY : The underlying trend is to the upside
Boise Cascade : Purchases New Property Near Nashville

09/28/2020 | 11:02am EDT

Boise Cascade Company (NYSE: BCC) today announced that it has completed the purchase of a new property with building structures in Gallatin, TN.

“The acquisition of this new facility will allow us to expand our operations in the Nashville market, one of the strongest housing growth markets in the U.S.,” said Jeff Strom, vice president and Building Materials Distribution (BMD) general manager of Eastern Operations.

The 13-acre facility currently has 183,000 sq. ft. of warehouse and office space. The Company plans to start construction and site improvements immediately, with a goal to begin operations in the new facility in Q2 2021. The current facility will remain open during the transition. The property was previously home to Fowler Lumber Company, an Appalachian hardwood producer.

“It has railroad access and is close to the Nashville metropolitan area as well as state highways/interstates to more effectively service a larger distribution footprint,” said Nick Stokes, executive vice president, Building Materials Distribution (BMD). “The investment demonstrates our commitment to this market with increased capacity, allowing us to expand our product offering and add depth in the product lines we carry today.”

The Boise Cascade BMD Nashville distribution center was created following the acquisition of Lumberman’s Wholesale Distributors in April 2018.

About Boise Cascade

Boise Cascade Company is one of the largest producers of engineered wood products and plywood in North America and a leading U.S. wholesale distributor of building products. For more information, please visit our website at www.bc.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains statements that are “forward-looking” within the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements speak only as of the date of this press release. While they are based on the current expectations and beliefs of management, they are subject to a number of uncertainties and assumptions that could cause actual events to differ from the expectations expressed in this release. Factors that could cause actual events to differ materially from forward-looking statements are discussed in greater detail in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release. We undertake no obligation to revise them in light of new information. Finally, we undertake no obligation to review or confirm analyst expectations or estimates that might be derived from this release.


© Business Wire 2020
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 5 148 M - -
Net income 2020 135 M - -
Net Debt 2020 2,35 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 11,2x
Yield 2020 1,06%
Capitalization 1 505 M 1 505 M -
EV / Sales 2020 0,29x
EV / Sales 2021 0,27x
Nbr of Employees 5 780
Free-Float 87,1%
Chart BOISE CASCADE COMPANY
Duration : Period :
Boise Cascade Company Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BOISE CASCADE COMPANY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 5
Average target price 50,75 $
Last Close Price 38,40 $
Spread / Highest target 38,0%
Spread / Average Target 32,2%
Spread / Lowest Target 19,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Nate Jorgensen Chief Executive Officer & Director
Thomas E. Carlile Chairman
Wayne M. Rancourt Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & Executive VP
Christopher J. McGowan Independent Director
Richard H. Fleming Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BOISE CASCADE COMPANY5.12%1 505
LOUISIANA-PACIFIC CORPORATION0.37%3 344
UFP INDUSTRIES, INC.13.46%3 310
WEST FRASER TIMBER CO. LTD.7.56%3 155
NORBORD INC.11.03%2 319
STELLA-JONES INC.17.06%2 210
