Boise Cascade : Q4 2020 Earnings Release Slides

uThis presentation includes statements about our expectations of future operational and financial performance that are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The accuracy of such statements is subject to a number of risks, uncertainties, and assumptions that could cause our actual results to differ materially from those projected, including, but not limited to, prices for building products, changes in the competitive position of our products, commodity input costs, the effect of general economic conditions, the effect of COVID-19, mortgage rates and availability, housing demand, housing vacancy rates, governmental regulations, unforeseen production disruptions, as well as natural disasters.
uThese and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from such forward-looking statements are discussed in greater detail in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
uForward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this presentation. We undertake no obligation to revise them in light of new information. Finally, we undertake no obligation to review or confirm analyst expectations or estimates that might be derived from this presentation.
uThis presentation includes references to EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA, which are non-GAAP financial measures within the meaning of the Securities and Exchange Commission's Regulation G. Reconciliations of net income to EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA and segment income to segment EBITDA are included as an appendix.
February 23, 2021 2
Executive Summary
u4Q20 sales were $1.5 billion, up 34% from 4Q19.
u4Q20 net income was $26.0 million, or $0.66 per share, compared to net income of $14.6 million, or $0.37 per share, in 4Q19.
ØCurrent year results include the following non-cash items that negatively effected earnings due to the elimination of our qualified defined benefit pension plan:
◦ $6.2 million of pre-tax pension settlement charges, or $0.12 per share after-tax.
◦ $38.8 million of income tax expense, or $0.98 per share, related to the release of stranded tax effects.
uWood Products reported 4Q20 segment income of $40.8 million, compared to $8.1 million in 4Q19.
ØHigher plywood sales prices, lumber sales prices, and I-joists sales volumes, offset partially by higher wood fiber costs and lower net sales prices of EWP.
uBMD reported 4Q20 segment income of $67.1 million, up from $26.3 million in 4Q19.
ØGross margin increase of $45.4 million resulting from improved gross margins on commodity products and higher sales of general line products and EWP.
Ø
Increased selling and distribution expenses of $4.1 million.
Sales
$1,472.2
34%
$1,101.7
1,330.1
987.0
358.7
296.3
(216.5)
(181.5)
4Q 2020
4Q 2019
Adjusted EBITDA
150%$113.1
72.9
$45.2
31.6
54.5
22.7
(14.3)
(9.0)
4Q 2020
4Q 2019
$Millions
$Millions
nBMDnWoodnEliminations
nBMDnWoodCorporate
