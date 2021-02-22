Log in
Boise Cascade : Q4 2020 Earnings Release Slides

02/22/2021
Boise Cascade Company

Fourth Quarter 2020 Earnings Webcast

February 23, 2021

Forward-Looking Statements

  • u This presentation includes statements about our expectations of future operational and financial performance that are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The accuracy of such statements is subject to a number of risks, uncertainties, and assumptions that could cause our actual results to differ materially from those projected, including, but not limited to, prices for building products, changes in the competitive position of our products, commodity input costs, the effect of general economic conditions, the effect of COVID-19, mortgage rates and availability, housing demand, housing vacancy rates, governmental regulations, unforeseen production disruptions, as well as natural disasters.

  • u These and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from such forward-looking statements are discussed in greater detail in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

  • u Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this presentation. We undertake no obligation to revise them in light of new information. Finally, we undertake no obligation to review or confirm analyst expectations or estimates that might be derived from this presentation.

  • u This presentation includes references to EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA, which are non-GAAP financial measures within the meaning of the Securities and Exchange Commission's Regulation G. Reconciliations of net income to EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA and segment income to segment EBITDA are included as an appendix.

February 23, 2021 2

Executive Summary

  • u 4Q20 sales were $1.5 billion, up 34% from 4Q19.

  • u 4Q20 net income was $26.0 million, or $0.66 per share, compared to net income of $14.6 million, or $0.37 per share, in 4Q19.

    Ø Current year results include the following non-cash items that negatively effected earnings due to the elimination of our qualified defined benefit pension plan:

    • ◦ $6.2 million of pre-tax pension settlement charges, or $0.12 per share after-tax.

    • ◦ $38.8 million of income tax expense, or $0.98 per share, related to the release of stranded tax effects.

  • u Wood Products reported 4Q20 segment income of $40.8 million, compared to $8.1 million in 4Q19.

    Ø Higher plywood sales prices, lumber sales prices, and I-joists sales volumes, offset partially by higher wood fiber costs and lower net sales prices of EWP.

  • u BMD reported 4Q20 segment income of $67.1 million, up from $26.3 million in 4Q19.

    Ø Gross margin increase of $45.4 million resulting from improved gross margins on commodity products and higher sales of general line products and EWP.

Ø

Increased selling and distribution expenses of $4.1 million.

Sales

$1,472.2

34%

$1,101.7

1,330.1

987.0

358.7

296.3

(216.5)

(181.5)

4Q 2020

4Q 2019

Adjusted EBITDA

150% $113.1

72.9

$45.2

31.6

54.5

22.7

(14.3)

(9.0)

4Q 2020

4Q 2019

$Millions

$Millions

n BMDn Woodn Eliminations

n BMDn WoodCorporate

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Boise Cascade Company published this content on 22 February 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 February 2021 21:43:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
