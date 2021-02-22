Boise Cascade : Q4 2020 Earnings Release Slides

u 4Q20 sales were $1.5 billion, up 34% from 4Q19.

u 4Q20 net income was $26.0 million, or $0.66 per share, compared to net income of $14.6 million, or $0.37 per share, in 4Q19.

Ø Current year results include the following non-cash items that negatively effected earnings due to the elimination of our qualified defined benefit pension plan: