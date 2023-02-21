Boise Cascade : Q4 2022 Earnings Release Slides

This presentation includes statements about our expectations of future operational and financial performance that are forward-looking statements within the meaning of
the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including, but not limited to, statements regarding our outlook. The accuracy of such statements is subject to a number of risks, uncertainties, and assumptions that could cause our actual results to differ materially from those projected, including, but not limited to, prices for building products, changes in the competitive position of our products, commodity input costs, the effect of general economic conditions, our ability to efficiently and effectively integrate the Coastal Plywood acquisition, mortgage rates and availability, housing demand, housing vacancy rates, governmental regulations, unforeseen production disruptions, as well as natural disasters.
These and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from such forward-looking statements are discussed in greater detail in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this presentation. We undertake no obligation to revise them in light of new information. Finally, we undertake no obligation to review or confirm analyst expectations or estimates that might be derived from this presentation.
This presentation includes references to EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA, which are non-GAAP financial measures within the meaning of the Securities and Exchange Commission's Regulation G. Reconciliations of net income to EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA and segment income to segment EBITDA are included as an appendix.
February 22, 2023
Executive Summary
2022 Highlights
Net income of $857.7 million, or EPS of $21.56, on sales of $8.4 billion
Strong safety performance
Great progress on growth initiatives
Rewarded shareholders through increase in quarterly dividend and special dividends
4Q22 sales were $1.6 billion, down 9% from 4Q21.
4Q22 net income was $117.4 million, or $2.95 per share, compared to net income of $169.1 million, or $4.26 per share, in 4Q21.
Wood Products reported 4Q22 segment EBITDA of $99.7 million, compared to $112.2 million in 4Q21.
BMD reported 4Q22 segment EBITDA of $99.4 million on sales of $1.4 billion, compared to $144.2 million of segment EBITDA on sales of $1.6 billion in 4Q21.
