    BCC   US09739D1000

BOISE CASCADE COMPANY

(BCC)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00:02 2023-02-21 pm EST
68.44 USD   -8.42%
04:33pBoise Cascade : Q4 2022 Earnings Release Slides
PU
04:21pEarnings Flash (BCC) BOISE CASCADE COMPANY Reports Q4 Revenue $1.6B
MT
04:20pEarnings Flash (BCC) BOISE CASCADE COMPANY Posts Q4 EPS $2.95
MT
Boise Cascade : Q4 2022 Earnings Release Slides

02/21/2023 | 04:33pm EST
Boise Cascade Company

Fourth Quarter 2022 Earnings Webcast

February 22, 2023

Forward-Looking Statements

  • This presentation includes statements about our expectations of future operational and financial performance that are forward-looking statements within the meaning of

u

u

the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including, but not limited to, statements regarding our outlook. The accuracy of such statements is subject to a number of risks, uncertainties, and assumptions that could cause our actual results to differ materially from those projected, including, but not limited to, prices for building products, changes in the competitive position of our products, commodity input costs, the effect of general economic conditions, our ability to efficiently and effectively integrate the Coastal Plywood acquisition, mortgage rates and availability, housing demand, housing vacancy rates, governmental regulations, unforeseen production disruptions, as well as natural disasters.

These and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from such forward-looking statements are discussed in greater detail in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this presentation. We undertake no obligation to revise them in light of new information. Finally, we undertake no obligation to review or confirm analyst expectations or estimates that might be derived from this presentation.

  • This presentation includes references to EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA, which are non-GAAP financial measures within the meaning of the Securities and Exchange Commission's Regulation G. Reconciliations of net income to EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA and segment income to segment EBITDA are included as an appendix.

February 22, 2023

2

Executive Summary

  • 2022 Highlights
    • Net income of $857.7 million, or EPS of $21.56, on sales of $8.4 billion
    • Strong safety performance
    • Great progress on growth initiatives
    • Rewarded shareholders through increase in quarterly dividend and special dividends
  • 4Q22 sales were $1.6 billion, down 9% from 4Q21.
  • 4Q22 net income was $117.4 million, or $2.95 per share, compared to net income of $169.1 million, or $4.26 per share, in 4Q21.
  • Wood Products reported 4Q22 segment EBITDA of $99.7 million, compared to $112.2 million in 4Q21.
  • BMD reported 4Q22 segment EBITDA of $99.4 million on sales of $1.4 billion, compared to $144.2 million of segment EBITDA on sales of $1.6 billion in 4Q21.

February 22, 2023

3

4Q 2022 Financial Highlights

Sales

(9)%

$1,782.2

$1,628.3

Millions

Millions

1,443.8

1,645.5

$

$

425.6

446.6

(241.1)

(309.9)

4Q 2022

4Q 2021

n BMD n Wood

n Eliminations

Adjusted EBITDA

(24)%$247.9

$188.2

144.2

99.4

99.7

112.2

(8.5)

(10.9)

4Q 2022

4Q 2021

n BMD n Wood

Corporate

February 22, 2023

4

Wood Products EWP

(mmcf)

6.0

5.0

4.0

3.0

2.0

($/cf)

$36 $32 $28 $24 $20 $16 $12

5

LVL

(mmelf)

I-joists

5.2

80

72

76

76

70

69

67

4.6

4.7

4.6

4.6

4.5

65

64

4.4

60

3.2

50

40

30

30

1Q

2Q

3Q

4Q

1Q

2Q

3Q

4Q

($/melf)

2,553

$2,600

33.82

34.36

2,429

$2,400

26.40

28.47

$2,200

2,066

22.30

25.96

$2,000

1,877

1,822

$1,800

19.00

19.63

1,575

$1,600

1,319

1,363

$1,400

$1,200

$1,000

1Q

2Q

3Q

4Q

1Q

2Q

3Q

4Q

2021

2022

February 22, 2023

Disclaimer

Boise Cascade Company published this content on 21 February 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 February 2023 21:32:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
