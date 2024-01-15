Official BOISE CASCADE COMPANY press release

Boise Cascade Company (Boise Cascade) (NYSE: BCC) today announced the retirement of Tom Hoffmann, Senior Vice President of Purchasing, Building Materials Distribution (BMD) division, effective March 1, 2024.

Tom Hoffmann, Senior Vice President of Purchasing, Boise Cascade Company (Photo: Business Wire)

Tom joined Boise Cascade in 1981. He served in many key roles and leadership positions over the years, including Division Operations Manager, Pacific Region Manager, and Denver Branch Manager. Tom holds a bachelor’s degree in business with a dual major in management and marketing from the University of Idaho. He was promoted to Vice President in 2016 and Senior Vice President in 2021. He currently oversees the procurement, safety, and transportation functions for the BMD division.

“We have been intentional in planning for this transition considering the experience and numerous areas Tom has managed over the years. We are reorganizing the functional responsibilities to provide our emerging leaders with the opportunity for growth and professional development,” said Jeff Strom, Executive Vice President. “I am personally so grateful for Tom’s leadership, dedication, and many contributions to BMD and our entire industry.”

“I want to thank Tom for 43 years of extraordinary service! His unwavering focus on living our values and taking care of our customers, suppliers, and fellow associates will leave a lasting imprint on so many people,” said Nate Jorgensen, CEO. “We wish him the very best in the next chapter of his journey.”

About Boise Cascade

Boise Cascade Company is one of the largest producers of engineered wood products and plywood in North America and a leading U.S. wholesale distributor of building products. For more information, please visit our website at www.bc.com.

