Boji Medical Technology Co Ltd is a China-based company that provides Contract Research Organization (CRO) services. The Company mainly provides one-stop CRO services for the development and production of new drugs and medical devices for domestic and foreign pharmaceutical companies and other research institutions. The Company's CRO services include pre-clinical research services, clinical research services, other consulting services, pharmaceutical Contract Development Manufacture Organization (CDMO) services, pre-clinical independent research and development services, and technology achievement transformation services. The Company mainly conducts its businesses in the domestic market.