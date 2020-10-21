BOK Financial Corporation Reports Record Quarterly Earnings of $154 million or $2.19 Per Share in the Third Quarter
0
10/21/2020 | 07:56am EDT
TULSA, Okla., Oct. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BOK Financial (NASDAQ: BOKF) today reported net earnings applicable to common shareholders for the third quarter of 2020 of $154 million, or $2.19 per diluted common share.
CEO Commentary
"Building off prior quarters, our large percentage of fee-based revenues provided a differentiated earnings outcome compared to many similar-sized financial institutions," said Steven G. Bradshaw, president and chief executive officer. "Both our Wealth Management and Mortgage businesses delivered impressively in a time of compressed net interest margin and unsure credit outcomes across the industry."
Bradshaw continued, "Beyond the financial success we've had this quarter, I'm incredibly proud of the impact we've made in our communities. We have increased our charitable investments from the BOKF Foundation and our employees also stepped up their collective volunteer hours to help address needs across our communities. Our top ranking in the 2020 American Banker reputation survey is a testament to the level of leadership and engagement our employees provide in our banking communities. We have earned the reputation as an organization known for unwavering integrity, and that is demonstrated in everything that we do. Whether it's the role we play in our communities or the financial results for our shareholders - it's more about actions than words at BOK Financial."
Third Quarter 2020 Financial Highlights
Net income was $154.0 million or $2.19 per diluted share for the third quarter of 2020 and $64.7 million or $0.92 per diluted share for the second quarter of 2020. Pre-provision net revenue was $204.6 million for the third quarter of 2020 compared to $215.0 million for the prior quarter. No provision for expected credit losses was necessary in the third quarter, while the second quarter of 2020 included a pre-tax provision for expected credit losses of $135.3 million. Our forecasts of economic conditions have improved since the previous quarter.
Net interest revenue totaled $271.8 million, a decrease of $6.4 million. Discount accretion on acquired loans totaled $13.3 million in the third quarter of 2020 and $3.3 million in the prior quarter. Net interest margin was 2.81 percent compared to 2.83 percent in the second quarter of 2020. Excluding discount accretion, net interest margin was 2.67 percent compared to 2.80 percent in the prior quarter.
Fees and commissions revenue totaled $222.9 million, an increase of $9.2 million. Brokerage and trading revenue increased $7.5 million, largely due to an increase trading revenue and customer hedging revenue.
Operating expense was $301.3 million, an increase of $5.9 million. Personnel expense increased $3.6 million. Incentive compensation increased $5.6 million, largely related to vesting assumptions regarding the Company's earnings per share growth relative to a defined peer group. Non-personnel expense increased $2.3 million compared to the second quarter of 2020. Increases in net losses and expenses on two repossessed properties, professional fees and data processing and communications expense were partially offset by decreases in occupancy and equipment expense and other expenses. In addition, the second quarter of 2020 included a $3.0 million charitable contribution to the BOKF Foundation.
Changes in the fair value of mortgage servicing rights and related economic hedges added $6.5 million during the third quarter of 2020 and $9.3 million in the prior quarter.
Period-end loans decreased $353 million to $23.8 billion at September 30, 2020, primarily due to continued paydowns of commercial loans. Average loans were relatively consistent with the second quarter at $24.1 billion.
The allowance for loan losses totaled $420 million or 1.76 percent of outstanding loans at September 30, 2020. The combined allowance for loan losses and accrual for off-balance sheet credit risk from unfunded loan commitments was $448 million or 1.88 percent of outstanding loans at September 30, 2020. Excluding Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) loans, the allowance for loan losses was 1.93 percent of outstanding loans and the combined allowance for loan losses and accrual for off-balance sheet credit risk from unfunded loan commitments was 2.06 percent. Excluding PPP loans, the allowance for loan losses was $436 million or 1.97 percent of outstanding loans and the combined allowance for loan losses and accrual for off-balance sheet credit risk from unfunded loan commitments was $469 million or 2.12 percent of outstanding loans at June 30, 2020.
Average deposits increased $2.0 billion to $34.6 billion and period-end deposits increased $1.1 billion to $35.0 billion, largely due to growth in commercial and wealth management balances. Continued deposit growth was due primarily to customers retaining higher balances in the current economic environment.
The company's common equity Tier 1 capital ratio was 12.07 percent at September 30, 2020. In addition, the company's Tier 1 capital ratio was 12.07 percent, total capital ratio was 14.05 percent, and leverage ratio was 8.39 percent at September 30, 2020. At June 30, 2020, the company's common equity Tier 1 capital ratio was 11.44 percent, Tier 1 capital ratio was 11.44 percent, total capital ratio was 13.43 percent, and leverage ratio was 7.74 percent.
Third Quarter 2020 Business Segment Highlights
Commercial Banking contributed $75.1 million to net income, a decrease of $5.9 million compared to the second quarter. Net interest revenue increased $4.8 million, including higher discount accretion. Net loans charged off increased $8.8 million. Fees and commissions revenue increased $3.6 million led by increased customer hedging and loan syndication activity. Operating expense increased $3.9 million, largely due to increases in incentive compensation and deposit insurance expense. Net losses and expenses on repossessed assets also increased $4.5 million due to impairment of a set of oil and gas properties and a retail commercial real estate property. Average Commercial Banking loans decreased $585 million due to repayment of defensive draws taken earlier in the year and purposeful deleveraging by our customers. Commercial deposits grew more than 5 percent to $14.6 billion in the third quarter.
Consumer Banking contributed $26.3 million to net income, a decrease of $5.6 million compared to the second quarter. Net interest revenue decreased $6.1 million, largely due to lower yields on deposits sold to our Funds Management unit and compressed loan spreads. Fees and commissions revenue was largely unchanged compared to the prior quarter. While mortgage production revenue decreased slightly compared to the prior quarter, it was another strong quarter for our mortgage banking business. Low mortgage interest rates continue to result in high volumes and increased margins. Deposit service charges increased in the current quarter as many "stay at home" orders have been lifted and consumer activity starts to return to more normal levels. Changes in the fair value of mortgage servicing rights and related economic hedges provided $6.5 million during the third quarter of 2020 and $9.3 million in the prior quarter.
Wealth Management contributed $31.2 million to net income, a decrease of $2.2 million compared to the second quarter. This segment produced another record quarter for total revenue. While net interest revenue decreased $3.9 million due to lower yields on deposits sold to our Funds Management unit, fees and commissions grew by $4.9 million. Increases in trading revenue of $3.0 million and other revenue of $2.3 million were partially offset by a decrease in fiduciary and asset management revenue. We continue to maintain an increased trading pipeline to provide greater liquidity to the housing market during this time of low interest rates. Deposit growth remains strong with total average deposits growing $704 million or 8 percent compared to the previous quarter. Assets under management or administration totaled $82.4 billion, up $3.0 billion since June 30.
Net Interest Revenue
Net interest revenue was $271.8 million for the third quarter of 2020, a $6.4 million decrease compared to the second quarter of 2020. Net purchase accounting discount accretion on acquired loans totaled $13.3 million in the third quarter of 2020 and $3.3 million in the second quarter of 2020. Increased accretion was primarily due to early payoffs of acquired loans.
Average earning assets decreased $681 million compared to the second quarter of 2020. Fair value option securities, held as an economic hedge of the changes in fair value of our mortgage servicing rights, decreased $399 million and restricted equity securities decreased $130 million. Residential mortgage loans held for sale decreased $75 million while interest-bearing cash and cash equivalents decreased $67 million. Average loan balances remained largely unchanged. Available for sale securities increased $101 million. Average interest-bearing deposits grew by $1.5 billion, primarily due to interest-bearing transaction deposits. Funds purchased and repurchase agreements decreased $3.0 billion and other borrowings decreased $145 million.
Net interest margin was 2.81 percent compared to 2.83 percent in the second quarter of 2020. Excluding discount accretion on acquired loans, net interest margin was 2.67 percent compared to 2.80 percent in the prior quarter. Recent interest rate cuts continue to compress the net interest margin. While the company has been proactive in reducing deposit costs and implementing LIBOR floors in loan agreements to support the margin, funds received from available for sale securities continue to be reinvested at lower rates.
The yield on average earning assets was 3.04 percent, an 8 basis point decrease from the prior quarter. The yield on the available for sale securities portfolio decreased 18 basis points to 2.11 percent and the loan portfolio yield decreased 3 basis points to 3.60 percent. Excluding loan discount accretion, the yield on average earning assets was 2.91 percent, down 18 basis points and the loan portfolio yield was 3.38 percent, down 20 basis points from the previous quarter. The yield on fair value option securities decreased 8 basis points to 1.92 percent.
Funding costs were 0.31 percent, down 6 basis points. The cost of interest-bearing deposits decreased 8 basis points to 0.26 percent. The cost of other borrowed funds was down 1 basis point to 0.31 percent. The benefit to net interest margin from assets funded by non-interest liabilities was 8 basis points for the third quarter of 2020, consistent with the prior quarter.
Fees and Commissions Revenue
Fees and commissions revenue totaled $222.9 million for the third quarter of 2020, an increase of $9.2 million over the second quarter of 2020, led by continued growth in brokerage and trading revenue.
Brokerage and trading revenue increased $7.5 million to $69.5 million. Trading revenue increased $3.0 million. The low mortgage interest rate environment continues to drive our U.S. agency mortgage-backed securities trading activity. Customer hedging revenue increased $2.4 million as energy customers increased hedging activities in the volatile environment. Investment banking revenue also grew by $1.8 million largely due to loan syndication activity.
Deposit service charges increased $2.2 million compared to the first quarter. As "stay at home" orders have been lifted and customer activity returns to normal, we have seen service charges return to a more normal level as well. Other revenue increased $2.2 million.
Mortgage banking revenue decreased $2.0 million to $52.0 million, primarily due to a reduction of mortgage servicing revenue. During the second quarter of 2020, we completed a sale of mortgage servicing rights on $1.6 billion of unpaid principal balance, primarily related to loans guaranteed by the Veteran's Administration. Mortgage production revenue remained very strong at $38.4 million, decreasing only slightly from the previous quarter.
Fiduciary and asset management revenue decreased $1.3 million compared to the second quarter of 2020, largely due to a decrease from seasonal tax preparation fees earned in the second quarter.
Operating Expense
Total operating expense was $301.3 million for the third quarter of 2020, an increase of $5.9 million compared to the second quarter of 2020.
Personnel expense increased $3.6 million. Stock based incentive compensation increased $5.9 million due to changes related to vesting assumptions regarding the Company's earnings per share growth relative to a defined peer group. Cash based incentive compensation increased $3.1 million, primarily due to increased securities trading activity. Deferred compensation, which is largely offset by a decrease in the value of related investments included in Other gains (losses), decreased $3.5 million. Regular compensation decreased $2.6 million, primarily related to unfilled positions due to attrition.
Non-personnel expense increased $2.3 million over the second quarter of 2020. Net losses and expenses on repossessed assets increased $4.5 million, largely due to write-downs on a set of oil and gas properties and a retail commercial real estate property. Professional fees and services expense increased $1.9 million due mainly to higher legal fees. Data processing and communications expense increased $1.8 million due to continued investment in technology.
Occupancy and equipment expense decreased $2.6 million, primarily related to impairment charges incurred in the second quarter and other expense decreased $1.8 million. We also made a charitable contribution of $3.0 million to the BOKF Foundation in the second quarter.
Income Taxes
The effective tax rate was 24.7 percent for the third quarter of 2020, an increase from 19.7 percent for the second quarter of 2020. An increase in forecasted pre-tax income for 2020 and the completion of 2019 tax returns drove the increase in effective tax rate for the quarter. The effective tax rate excluding these items was 21.7 percent.
Loans, Deposits and Capital
Loans
Outstanding loans were $23.8 billion at September 30, 2020, a $353 million decrease compared to June 30, 2020, primarily due to commercial loan payoffs.
Outstanding core commercial loan balances decreased $593 million or 4 percent compared to June 30, 2020, primarily due to continued pay downs. Although the primary source of repayment of our commercial loan portfolio is the on-going cash flow from operations of the customer's business, loans are generally governed by a borrowing base and secured by the customer’s assets.
Energy loan balances decreased $257 million to $3.7 billion or 16 percent of total loans. The current commodity price environment is continuing to dampen demand for new loans and borrowers are paying down debt to reduce leverage. The majority of this portfolio is first lien, senior secured, reserve-based lending to oil and gas producers, which we believe is the lowest risk form of energy lending. Approximately 67 percent of committed production loans are secured by properties primarily producing oil. The remaining 33 percent is secured by properties primarily producing natural gas. Unfunded energy loan commitments were $2.3 billion at September 30, 2020, a $214 million decrease compared to June 30, 2020, and a $660 million decrease compared to December 31, 2019, largely as a result of the semi-annual borrowing base redetermination process in the second quarter.
Healthcare sector loan balances increased $36 million to $3.3 billion or 14 percent of total loans, primarily due to growth in loans to senior housing and care facilities. Our healthcare sector loans primarily consist of $2.5 billion of senior housing and care facilities, including independent living, assisted living and skilled nursing. Generally we loan to borrowers with a portfolio of multiple facilities that serves to help diversify risks specific to a single facility. The remaining balance is composed of hospitals and other medical service providers impacted by a deferral of elective procedures. The CARES Act does include multiple revenue enhancement measures for both hospitals and skilled nursing facilities as they manage through the risks of the virus.
General business loans decreased $138 million to $3.0 billion or 13 percent of total loans. General business loans include $1.7 billion of wholesale/retail loans and $748 million of loans from other commercial industries. Broad pay downs across our core commercial and industrial loan book contracted the portfolio.
Services loan balances decreased $234 million to $3.5 billion or 15 percent of total loans. Services loans consist of a large number of loans to a variety of businesses, including Native American tribal and state and local municipal government entities, Native American tribal casino operations, educational services, consumer services and commercial services.
Although not a significant portion of our commercial portfolio, our services and general business loans also include areas we consider to be more exposed to the economic slowdown as a result of the social distancing measures in place to combat the COVID-19 pandemic such as entertainment and recreation, retail, hotels, churches, airline travel, and higher education that are dependent on large social gatherings to remain profitable. This represents less than 7 percent of our total portfolio. Some of these borrowers have participated in the PPP, which has provided some measure of relief. We will continue to monitor these areas closely in the coming months.
Commercial real estate loan balances were up $140 million over June 30, 2020 and represent 20 percent of total loans at September 30, 2020. Loans secured by office buildings increased $126 million to $1.1 billion. Loans secured by industrial facilities increased $69 million. Loans secured by other commercial real estate properties decreased $26 million to $507 million. Multifamily residential loans, our largest exposure in commercial real estate, decreased $20 million to $1.4 billion at September 30, 2020. Loans secured by retail facilities were $786 million at September 30, 2020, largely unchanged from the prior quarter. Loans secured by retail facilities and office buildings may be impacted by measures being taken to hinder the spread of the virus as well as changes in consumer behavior.
Loans to individuals increased $85 million, primarily due to an increase in residential mortgage loans guaranteed by U.S. government agencies. The Company may repurchase loans previously sold into GNMA mortgage pools when certain defined delinquency criteria are met. Because of this repurchase right, the Company is deemed to have regained effective control over these loans and must include them on the Consolidated Balance Sheet. Loans to individuals represent 14 percent of total loans at September 30, 2020.
Deposits
Period-end deposits totaled $35.0 billion at September 30, 2020, a $1.1 billion increase over June 30, 2020. Continued deposit growth was due primarily to customers retaining higher balances in the current economic environment. Interest-bearing transaction account balances grew by $1.3 billion. Average deposits were $34.6 billion at September 30, 2020, a $2.0 billion increase compared to June 30, 2020. Interest-bearing transaction deposits increased $1.7 billion.
Capital
The company's common equity Tier 1 capital ratio was 12.07 percent at September 30, 2020. In addition, the company's Tier 1 capital ratio was 12.07 percent, total capital ratio was 14.05 percent, and leverage ratio was 8.39 percent at September 30, 2020. We have elected to delay the regulatory capital impact of the transition of the allowance for credit losses from the incurred loss methodology to CECL for two years, followed by a three-year transition period, which added 29 basis points to the company's common equity tier 1 capital ratio at September 30. At June 30, 2020, the company's common equity Tier 1 capital ratio was 11.44 percent, Tier 1 capital ratio was 11.44 percent, total capital ratio was 13.43 percent, and leverage ratio was 7.74 percent.
The company's tangible common equity ratio, a non-GAAP measure, was 9.02 percent at September 30, 2020 and 8.79 percent at June 30, 2020. The tangible common equity ratio is primarily based on total shareholders' equity, which includes unrealized gains and losses on available for sale securities. The company has elected to exclude unrealized gains and losses from available for sale securities from its calculation of Tier 1 capital for regulatory capital purposes, consistent with the treatment under the previous capital rules.
Credit Quality
The Company adopted FASB Accounting Standard Update No. 2016-13, Financial Instruments – Credit Losses (Topic 326): Assets Measured at Amortized Cost ("CECL") on January 1, 2020. CECL requires recognition of expected credit losses on assets carried at amortized cost over their expected lives. Our CECL models measure the probability of default and loss given default over a 12-month reasonable and supportable forecast period. Models incorporate base case, downside and upside macroeconomic variables such as real gross domestic product ("GDP") growth, civilian unemployment rate and West Texas Intermediate ("WTI") oil prices on a probability weighted basis.
No provision for credit losses was necessary for the third quarter of 2020. A $1.7 million provision related to lending activities was offset by a decrease in the accrual for expected credit losses from mortgage banking activities and allowance for credit losses from investment securities. Changes in our reasonable and supportable forecasts of macroeconomic variables, primarily due to an improved economic outlook related to the anticipated impact of the on-going COVID-19 pandemic, and other assumptions, resulted in a $12.8 million decrease in the provision for credit losses from lending activities. Changes in the loan portfolio characteristics, including specific impairment and losses, loan balances and risk grading resulted in a $14.5 million increase in the provision for credit losses from lending activities.
Our base case reasonable and supportable forecast assumes that the COVID-19 pandemic maintains its current trajectory with localized and state-level hotspots. This scenario assumes approval of a vaccine prior to the end of 2020, with a large share of the U.S. population vaccinated by the end of the third quarter of 2021. After a strong increase in GDP in the third quarter, we expect GDP growth to moderate to rates consistent with historical averages and recovering to pre-COVID levels by the end of 2021. We expect a 4 percent increase in GDP over the next twelve months. Our forecasted civilian unemployment rate is 8.0 percent for the fourth quarter of 2020, improving to 6.9 percent by the third quarter of 2021. WTI oil prices are projected to generally follow the NYMEX forward curve that existed at the end of September 2020, averaging $41.65 per barrel over the next twelve months.
The allowance for loan losses totaled $420 million or 1.76 percent of outstanding loans and 195 percent of non-accruing loans at September 30, 2020, excluding residential mortgage loans guaranteed by U.S. government agencies. The combined allowance for loan losses and accrual for off-balance sheet credit risk from unfunded loan commitments was $448 million or 1.88 percent of outstanding loans and 208 percent of non-accruing loans at September 30, 2020. The combined allowance for credit losses attributed to energy was 4.30 percent of outstanding energy loans at September 30. Excluding PPP loans, the allowance for loan losses was 1.93 percent of outstanding loans and the combined allowance for loan losses and accrual for off-balance sheet credit risk from unfunded loan commitments was 2.06 percent.
At June 30, 2020, the allowance for loan losses was $436 million or 1.80 percent of outstanding loans and 175 percent of non-accruing loans, excluding loans guaranteed by U.S. government agencies. The combined allowance for loan losses and accrual for off-balance sheet credit risk from unfunded loan commitments was $469 million or 1.94 percent of outstanding loans and 188 percent of non-accruing loans.
Non-performing assets totaled $417 million or 1.75 percent of outstanding loans and repossessed assets at September 30, 2020, compared to $405 million or 1.68 percent at June 30, 2020. Non-performing assets that are not guaranteed by U.S. government agencies totaled $268 million or 1.25 percent of outstanding loans and repossessed assets at September 30, 2020, down from $285 million or 1.31 percent at June 30, 2020.
Non-accruing loans were $221 million or 1.02 percent of outstanding loans, excluding PPP loans, at September 30, 2020. Non-accruing commercial loans totaled $170 million or 1.25 percent of outstanding commercial loans. Non-accruing commercial real estate loans totaled $13 million or 0.28 percent of outstanding commercial real estate loans. Non-accruing loans to individuals totaled $38 million or 1.11 percent of outstanding loans to individuals.
Non-accruing loans decreased $34 million compared to June 30, 2020, primarily due to a $36 million decrease in non-accruing energy loans. New non-accruing loans identified in the third quarter totaled $45 million, offset by $30 million in payments received, $27 million in charge-offs and $23 million of foreclosures.
Potential problem loans, which are defined as performing loans that, based on known information, cause management concern as to the borrowers' ability to continue to perform, totaled $623 million at September 30, compared to $626 million at June 30. A decrease in potential problem energy loans was partially offset by an increase in general business loans and commercial real estate loans.
Net charge-offs were $22.4 million or 0.41 percent of average loans on an annualized basis for the third quarter of 2020, excluding PPP loans. Net charge-offs were 0.30 percent of average loans over the last four quarters. Net charge-offs were $14.1 million or 0.25 percent of average loans on an annualized basis for the second quarter of 2020, excluding PPP loans. Gross charge-offs were $26.7 million for the third quarter compared to $15.6 million for the previous quarter. Recoveries totaled $4.2 million for the third quarter of 2020 and $1.5 million for the second quarter of 2020.
Loans in deferral status have dropped to just over 1 percent of total loans from a peak of more than 7 percent. More than 80 percent of the loans that were deferred have now moved back to payment status. Of the loans that remain in deferral, approximately half are in the Commercial Real Estate portfolio.
Securities and Derivatives
The fair value of the available for sale securities portfolio totaled $12.8 billion at September 30, 2020, a $341 million increase compared to June 30, 2020. At September 30, 2020, the available for sale securities portfolio consisted primarily of $9.4 billion of residential mortgage-backed securities fully backed by U.S. government agencies and $3.3 billion of commercial mortgage-backed securities fully backed by U.S. government agencies. At September 30, 2020, the available for sale securities portfolio had a net unrealized gain of $481 million compared to $487 million at June 30, 2020.
The company also maintains a portfolio of residential mortgage-backed securities issued by U.S. government agencies and interest rate derivative contracts as an economic hedge of the changes in the fair value of our mortgage servicing rights. This portfolio of fair value option securities decreased $588 million to $135 million at September 30, 2020.
The net economic benefit of the changes in the fair value of mortgage servicing rights and related economic hedges was $6.5 million during the third quarter of 2020, including a $3.4 million increase in the fair value of mortgage servicing rights, $1.5 million increase in the fair value of securities and derivative contracts held as an economic hedge, and $1.6 million of related net interest revenue.
Conference Call and Webcast
The company will hold a conference call at 9 a.m. Central time on October 21, 2020 to discuss the financial results with investors. The live audio webcast and presentation slides will be available on the company’s website at www.bokf.com. The conference call can also be accessed by dialing 1-201-689-8471. A conference call and webcast replay will also be available shortly after conclusion of the live call at www.bokf.com or by dialing 1-412-317-6671 and referencing conference ID # 13711391.
About BOK Financial Corporation
BOK Financial Corporation is a $46 billion regional financial services company headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma with $82 billion in assets under management and administration. The company's stock is publicly traded on NASDAQ under the Global Select market listings (BOKF). BOK Financial Corporation's holdings include BOKF, NA; BOK Financial Securities, Inc., BOK Financial Private Wealth, Inc. and BOK Financial Insurance, Inc. BOKF, NA operates TransFund, Cavanal Hill Investment Management and BOK Financial Asset Management, Inc. BOKF, NA operates banking divisions across eight states as: Bank of Albuquerque; Bank of Oklahoma; Bank of Texas; and BOK Financial in Arizona, Arkansas, Colorado, Kansas and Missouri; as well as having limited purpose offices in Nebraska, Milwaukee and Connecticut. Through its subsidiaries, BOK Financial Corporation provides commercial and consumer banking, brokerage trading, investment, trust and insurance services, mortgage origination and servicing, and an electronic funds transfer network. For more information, visit www.bokf.com.
The company will continue to evaluate critical assumptions and estimates, such as the appropriateness of the allowance for credit losses and asset impairment as of September 30, 2020 through the date its financial statements are filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission and will adjust amounts reported if necessary.
This news release contains forward-looking statements that are based on management's beliefs, assumptions, current expectations, estimates and projections about BOK Financial Corporation, the financial services industry, the economy generally and the expected or potential impact of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, and the related responses of the government, consumers, and others, on our business, financial condition and results of operations. Words such as “anticipates,” “believes,” “estimates,” “expects,” “forecasts,” “plans,” “projects,” “will,” “intends,” variations of such words and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. Management judgments relating to and discussion of the provision and allowance for credit losses, allowance for uncertain tax positions, accruals for loss contingencies and valuation of mortgage servicing rights involve judgments as to expected events and are inherently forward-looking statements. Assessments that acquisitions and growth endeavors will be profitable are necessary statements of belief as to the outcome of future events based in part on information provided by others which BOK Financial has not independently verified. These various forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve certain risks, uncertainties, and assumptions which are difficult to predict with regard to timing, extent, likelihood and degree of occurrence. Therefore, actual results and outcomes may materially differ from what is expected, implied or forecasted in such forward-looking statements. Internal and external factors that might cause such a difference include, but are not limited to changes in government, consumer or business responses to, and ability to treat or prevent further outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic, changes in commodity prices, interest rates and interest rate relationships, inflation, demand for products and services, the degree of competition by traditional and nontraditional competitors, changes in banking regulations, tax laws, prices, levies and assessments, the impact of technological advances, and trends in customer behavior as well as their ability to repay loans. BOK Financial Corporation and its affiliates undertake no obligation to update, amend or clarify forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.
BALANCE SHEETS -- UNAUDITED BOK FINANCIAL CORPORATION (In thousands)
Sept. 30, 2020
June 30, 2020
ASSETS
Cash and due from banks
$
658,612
$
762,453
Interest-bearing cash and cash equivalents
347,759
485,319
Trading securities
2,245,480
1,196,105
Investment securities, net of allowance
256,001
267,988
Available for sale securities
12,817,269
12,475,919
Fair value option securities
134,756
722,657
Restricted equity securities
111,656
125,683
Residential mortgage loans held for sale
295,290
319,357
Loans:
Commercial
13,565,706
14,158,510
Commercial real estate
4,693,700
4,554,144
Paycheck protection program
2,097,325
2,081,428
Loans to individuals
3,446,569
3,361,808
Total loans
23,803,300
24,155,890
Allowance for loan losses
(419,777
)
(435,597
)
Loans, net of allowance
23,383,523
23,720,293
Premises and equipment, net
542,625
550,230
Receivables
245,514
226,934
Goodwill
1,048,091
1,048,091
Intangible assets, net
118,524
123,595
Mortgage servicing rights
97,644
97,971
Real estate and other repossessed assets, net
52,847
35,330
Derivative contracts, net
593,568
651,553
Cash surrender value of bank-owned life insurance
396,497
393,741
Receivable on unsettled securities sales
1,934,495
1,863,719
Other assets
787,073
752,936
TOTAL ASSETS
$
46,067,224
$
45,819,874
LIABILITIES AND EQUITY
Deposits:
Demand
$
12,047,338
$
11,992,165
Interest-bearing transaction
20,196,740
18,850,418
Savings
720,949
696,971
Time
2,007,973
2,352,760
Total deposits
34,973,000
33,892,314
Funds purchased and repurchase agreements
973,652
1,357,602
Other borrowings
2,771,429
3,173,563
Subordinated debentures
275,986
275,973
Accrued interest, taxes and expense
335,914
365,634
Due on unsettled securities purchases
641,817
599,510
Derivative contracts, net
446,328
610,020
Other liabilities
422,989
440,835
TOTAL LIABILITIES
40,841,115
40,715,451
Shareholders' equity:
Capital, surplus and retained earnings
4,853,617
4,726,679
Accumulated other comprehensive gain
365,170
370,316
TOTAL SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
5,218,787
5,096,995
Non-controlling interests
7,322
7,428
TOTAL EQUITY
5,226,109
5,104,423
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITY
$
46,067,224
$
45,819,874
AVERAGE BALANCE SHEETS -- UNAUDITED BOK FINANCIAL CORPORATION (in thousands)
Three Months Ended
Sept. 30, 2020
June 30, 2020
Mar. 31, 2020
Dec. 31, 2019
Sept. 30, 2019
ASSETS
Interest-bearing cash and cash equivalents
$
553,070
$
619,737
$
721,659
$
573,203
$
500,823
Trading securities
1,834,160
1,871,647
1,690,104
1,672,426
1,696,568
Investment securities, net of allowance
258,965
268,947
282,265
298,567
308,090
Available for sale securities
12,580,850
12,480,065
11,664,521
11,333,524
10,747,439
Fair value option securities
387,784
786,757
1,793,480
1,521,528
1,553,879
Restricted equity securities
144,415
273,922
429,133
479,687
476,781
Residential mortgage loans held for sale
213,125
288,588
129,708
203,535
203,319
Loans:
Commercial
13,772,217
14,502,652
14,452,851
14,344,534
14,507,185
Commercial real estate
4,754,269
4,543,511
4,346,886
4,532,649
4,652,534
Paycheck protection program
2,092,933
1,699,369
—
—
—
Loans to individuals
3,491,044
3,353,960
3,143,286
3,358,817
3,253,199
Total loans
24,110,463
24,099,492
21,943,023
22,236,000
22,412,918
Allowance for loan losses
(441,831
)
(367,583
)
(250,338
)
(205,417
)
(201,714
)
Loans, net of allowance
23,668,632
23,731,909
21,692,685
22,030,583
22,211,204
Total earning assets
39,641,001
40,321,572
38,403,555
38,113,053
37,698,103
Cash and due from banks
723,826
678,878
669,369
690,806
717,338
Derivative contracts, net
581,839
642,969
376,621
311,542
331,834
Cash surrender value of bank-owned life insurance
394,680
391,951
390,009
388,012
385,190
Receivable on unsettled securities sales
4,563,301
4,626,307
3,046,111
1,973,604
1,742,794
Other assets
3,027,108
3,095,354
2,834,953
2,736,337
2,705,089
TOTAL ASSETS
$
48,931,755
$
49,757,031
$
45,720,618
$
44,213,354
$
43,580,348
LIABILITIES AND EQUITY
Deposits:
Demand
$
11,929,694
$
11,489,322
$
9,232,859
$
9,612,533
$
9,759,710
Interest-bearing transaction
19,752,106
18,040,170
16,159,654
14,685,385
13,131,542
Savings
707,121
656,669
563,821
554,605
557,122
Time
2,251,012
2,464,793
2,239,234
2,247,717
2,251,800
Total deposits
34,639,933
32,650,954
28,195,568
27,100,240
25,700,174
Funds purchased and repurchase agreements
2,782,150
5,816,484
3,815,941
4,120,610
3,106,163
Other borrowings
3,382,688
3,527,303
6,542,325
6,247,194
8,125,023
Subordinated debentures
275,980
275,949
275,932
275,916
275,900
Derivative contracts, net
458,390
836,667
379,342
276,078
300,051
Due on unsettled securities purchases
1,516,880
887,973
960,780
784,174
745,893
Other liabilities
712,674
690,087
642,764
561,654
547,144
TOTAL LIABILITIES
43,768,695
44,685,417
40,812,652
39,365,866
38,800,348
Total equity
5,163,060
5,071,614
4,907,966
4,847,488
4,780,000
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITY
$
48,931,755
$
49,757,031
$
45,720,618
$
44,213,354
$
43,580,348
STATEMENTS OF EARNINGS -- UNAUDITED BOK FINANCIAL CORPORATION (in thousands, except per share data)
Three Months Ended
Nine Months Ended
September 30,
September 30,
2020
2019
2020
2019
Interest revenue
$
294,659
$
395,207
$
949,980
$
1,162,101
Interest expense
22,909
116,111
138,766
319,471
Net interest revenue
271,750
279,096
811,214
842,630
Provision for credit losses
—
12,000
229,092
25,000
Net interest revenue after provision for credit losses
271,750
267,096
582,122
817,630
Other operating revenue:
Brokerage and trading revenue
69,526
43,840
182,327
115,983
Transaction card revenue
23,465
22,015
68,286
64,668
Fiduciary and asset management revenue
39,931
43,621
125,646
132,004
Deposit service charges and fees
24,286
28,837
72,462
85,154
Mortgage banking revenue
51,959
30,180
143,062
82,145
Other revenue
13,698
17,626
37,486
42,825
Total fees and commissions
222,865
186,119
629,269
522,779
Other gains, net
6,265
4,544
2,292
11,000
Gain on derivatives, net
2,354
3,778
42,659
19,595
Gain (loss) on fair value option securities, net
(754
)
4,597
53,180
24,115
Change in fair value of mortgage servicing rights
3,441
(12,593
)
(85,800
)
(62,814
)
Gain (loss) on available for sale securities, net
(12
)
5
5,571
1,110
Total other operating revenue
234,159
186,450
647,171
515,785
Other operating expense:
Personnel
179,860
162,573
512,276
492,143
Business promotion
2,633
8,859
10,783
26,875
Charitable contributions to BOKF Foundation
—
—
3,000
1,000
Professional fees and services
14,074
12,312
39,183
41,453
Net occupancy and equipment
28,111
27,558
84,847
83,959
Insurance
5,848
4,220
15,984
15,513
Data processing and communications
34,751
31,915
100,436
93,099
Printing, postage and supplies
3,482
3,825
11,256
12,817
Net losses and operating expenses of repossessed assets
6,244
1,728
9,541
4,304
Amortization of intangible assets
5,071
5,064
15,355
15,393
Mortgage banking costs
15,803
14,975
41,946
36,426
Other expense
5,388
6,263
20,669
20,604
Total other operating expense
301,265
279,292
865,276
843,586
Net income before taxes
204,644
174,254
364,017
489,829
Federal and state income taxes
50,552
32,396
83,655
99,926
Net income
154,092
141,858
280,362
389,903
Net income (loss) attributable to non-controlling interests
58
(373
)
(444
)
(503
)
Net income attributable to BOK Financial Corporation shareholders
$
154,034
$
142,231
$
280,806
$
390,406
Average shares outstanding:
Basic
69,877,866
70,596,307
69,958,944
70,953,544
Diluted
69,879,290
70,609,924
69,962,053
70,968,845
Net income per share:
Basic
$
2.19
$
2.00
$
3.99
$
5.47
Diluted
$
2.19
$
2.00
$
3.99
$
5.47
FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS -- UNAUDITED BOK FINANCIAL CORPORATION (in thousands, except ratio and share data)
Three Months Ended
Sept. 30, 2020
June 30, 2020
Mar. 31, 2020
Dec. 31, 2019
Sept. 30, 2019
Capital:
Period-end shareholders' equity
$
5,218,787
$
5,096,995
$
5,026,248
$
4,855,795
$
4,829,016
Risk weighted assets
$
31,529,826
$
32,180,602
$
32,973,242
$
31,673,425
$
32,159,139
Risk-based capital ratios:
Common equity tier 1
12.07
%
11.44
%
10.98
%
11.39
%
11.06
%
Tier 1
12.07
%
11.44
%
10.98
%
11.39
%
11.06
%
Total capital
14.05
%
13.43
%
12.65
%
12.94
%
12.56
%
Leverage ratio
8.39
%
7.74
%
8.15
%
8.40
%
8.41
%
Tangible common equity ratio1
9.02
%
8.79
%
8.39
%
8.98
%
8.72
%
Common stock:
Book value per share
$
74.23
$
72.50
$
71.49
$
68.80
$
68.15
Tangible book value per share
57.64
55.83
54.85
52.17
51.60
Market value per share:
High
$
62.86
$
67.62
$
87.40
$
88.28
$
84.35
Low
$
48.41
$
37.80
$
34.57
$
71.85
$
72.96
Cash dividends paid
$
35,799
$
35,769
$
35,949
$
36,011
$
35,472
Dividend payout ratio
23.24
%
55.29
%
57.91
%
32.63
%
24.94
%
Shares outstanding, net
70,305,833
70,306,690
70,308,532
70,579,598
70,858,010
Stock buy-back program:
Shares repurchased
—
—
442,000
280,000
336,713
Amount
$
—
$
—
$
33,380
$
22,844
$
25,937
Average price per share
$
—
$
—
$
75.52
$
81.59
$
77.03
Performance ratios (quarter annualized):
Return on average assets
1.25
%
0.52
%
0.55
%
0.99
%
1.29
%
Return on average equity
11.89
%
5.14
%
5.10
%
9.05
%
11.83
%
Net interest margin
2.81
%
2.83
%
2.80
%
2.88
%
3.01
%
Efficiency ratio
60.41
%
59.57
%
58.62
%
63.65
%
59.31
%
Reconciliation of non-GAAP measures:
1 Tangible common equity ratio:
Total shareholders' equity
$
5,218,787
$
5,096,995
$
5,026,248
$
4,855,795
$
4,829,016
Less: Goodwill and intangible assets, net
1,166,615
1,171,686
1,169,898
1,173,362
1,172,411
Tangible common equity
$
4,052,172
$
3,925,309
$
3,856,350
$
3,682,433
$
3,656,605
Total assets
$
46,067,224
$
45,819,874
$
47,119,162
$
42,172,021
$
43,127,205
Less: Goodwill and intangible assets, net
1,166,615
1,171,686
1,169,898
1,173,362
1,172,411
Tangible assets
$
44,900,609
$
44,648,188
$
45,949,264
$
40,998,659
$
41,954,794
Tangible common equity ratio
9.02
%
8.79
%
8.39
%
8.98
%
8.72
%
Three Months Ended
Sept. 30, 2020
June 30, 2020
Mar. 31, 2020
Dec. 31, 2019
Sept. 30, 2019
Pre-provision net revenue:
Net income before taxes
$
204,644
$
80,089
$
79,284
$
141,039
$
174,254
Provision for expected credit losses
—
135,321
93,771
19,000
12,000
Net income (loss) attributable to non-controlling interests
58
(407
)
(95
)
430
(373
)
Pre-provision net revenue
$
204,586
$
215,817
$
173,150
$
159,609
$
186,627
Other data:
Tax equivalent interest
$
2,457
$
2,630
$
2,715
$
2,726
$
2,936
Net unrealized gain (loss) on available for sale securities
$
480,563
$
487,334
$
435,989
$
138,149
$
178,060
Mortgage banking:
Mortgage production revenue
$
38,431
$
39,185
$
21,570
$
9,169
$
13,814
Mortgage loans funded for sale
$
1,032,472
$
1,184,249
$
548,956
$
855,643
$
877,280
Add: current period-end outstanding commitments
560,493
546,304
657,570
158,460
379,377
Less: prior period end outstanding commitments
546,304
657,570
158,460
379,377
344,087
Total mortgage production volume
$
1,046,661
$
1,072,983
$
1,048,066
$
634,726
$
912,570
Mortgage loan refinances to mortgage loans funded for sale
54
%
71
%
57
%
57
%
56
%
Gain on sale margin
3.67
%
3.65
%
2.06
%
1.44
%
1.51
%
Mortgage servicing revenue
$
13,528
$
14,751
$
15,597
$
16,227
$
16,366
Average outstanding principal balance of mortgage loans serviced for others
17,434,215
19,319,872
20,416,546
20,856,446
21,172,874
Average mortgage servicing revenue rates
0.31
%
0.31
%
0.31
%
0.31
%
0.31
%
Gain (loss) on mortgage servicing rights, net of economic hedge:
Gain (loss) on mortgage hedge derivative contracts, net
$
2,295
$
21,815
$
18,371
$
(4,714
)
$
3,742
Gain (loss) on fair value option securities, net
(754
)
(14,459
)
68,393
(8,328
)
4,597
Gain (loss) on economic hedge of mortgage servicing rights
1,541
7,356
86,764
(13,042
)
8,339
Gain (loss) on changes in fair value of mortgage servicing rights
3,441
(761
)
(88,480
)
9,297
(12,593
)
Gain (loss) on changes in fair value of mortgage servicing rights, net of economic hedges, included in other operating revenue
4,982
6,595
(1,716
)
(3,745
)
(4,254
)
Net interest revenue on fair value option securities2
1,565
2,702
4,268
1,544
1,245
Total economic benefit (cost) of changes in the fair value of mortgage servicing rights, net of economic hedges
$
6,547
$
9,297
$
2,552
$
(2,201
)
$
(3,009
)
2 Actual interest earned on fair value option securities less internal transfer-priced cost of funds.
QUARTERLY EARNINGS TREND -- UNAUDITED BOK FINANCIAL CORPORATION (in thousands, except ratio and per share data)
Three Months Ended
Sept. 30, 2020
June 30, 2020
Mar. 31, 2020
Dec. 31, 2019
Sept. 30, 2019
Interest revenue
$
294,659
$
306,384
$
348,937
$
369,857
$
395,207
Interest expense
22,909
28,280
87,577
99,608
116,111
Net interest revenue
271,750
278,104
261,360
270,249
279,096
Provision for credit losses
—
135,321
93,771
19,000
12,000
Net interest revenue after provision for credit losses
271,750
142,783
167,589
251,249
267,096
Other operating revenue:
Brokerage and trading revenue
69,526
62,022
50,779
43,843
43,840
Transaction card revenue
23,465
22,940
21,881
22,548
22,015
Fiduciary and asset management revenue
39,931
41,257
44,458
45,021
43,621
Deposit service charges and fees
24,286
22,046
26,130
27,331
28,837
Mortgage banking revenue
51,959
53,936
37,167
25,396
30,180
Other revenue
13,698
11,479
12,309
15,283
17,626
Total fees and commissions
222,865
213,680
192,724
179,422
186,119
Other gains (losses), net
6,265
6,768
(10,741
)
(1,649
)
4,544
Gain (loss) on derivatives, net
2,354
21,885
18,420
(4,644
)
3,778
Gain (loss) on fair value option securities, net
(754
)
(14,459
)
68,393
(8,328
)
4,597
Change in fair value of mortgage servicing rights
3,441
(761
)
(88,480
)
9,297
(12,593
)
Gain (loss) on available for sale securities, net
(12
)
5,580
3
4,487
5
Total other operating revenue
234,159
232,693
180,319
178,585
186,450
Other operating expense:
Personnel
179,860
176,235
156,181
168,422
162,573
Business promotion
2,633
1,935
6,215
8,787
8,859
Charitable contributions to BOKF Foundation
—
3,000
—
2,000
—
Professional fees and services
14,074
12,161
12,948
13,408
12,312
Net occupancy and equipment
28,111
30,675
26,061
26,316
27,558
Insurance
5,848
5,156
4,980
5,393
4,220
Data processing and communications
34,751
32,942
32,743
31,884
31,915
Printing, postage and supplies
3,482
3,502
4,272
3,700
3,825
Net losses and operating expenses of repossessed assets
6,244
1,766
1,531
2,403
1,728
Amortization of intangible assets
5,071
5,190
5,094
5,225
5,064
Mortgage banking costs
15,803
15,598
10,545
14,259
14,975
Other expense
5,388
7,227
8,054
6,998
6,263
Total other operating expense
301,265
295,387
268,624
288,795
279,292
Net income before taxes
204,644
80,089
79,284
141,039
174,254
Federal and state income taxes
50,552
15,803
17,300
30,257
32,396
Net income
154,092
64,286
61,984
110,782
141,858
Net income (loss) attributable to non-controlling interests
58
(407
)
(95
)
430
(373
)
Net income attributable to BOK Financial Corporation shareholders
$
154,034
$
64,693
$
62,079
$
110,352
$
142,231
Average shares outstanding:
Basic
69,877,866
69,876,043
70,123,685
70,295,899
70,596,307
Diluted
69,879,290
69,877,467
70,130,166
70,309,644
70,609,924
Net income per share:
Basic
$
2.19
$
0.92
$
0.88
$
1.56
$
2.00
Diluted
$
2.19
$
0.92
$
0.88
$
1.56
$
2.00
LOANS TREND -- UNAUDITED BOK FINANCIAL CORPORATION (In thousands)
Sept. 30, 2020
June 30, 2020
Mar. 31, 2020
Dec. 31, 2019
Sept. 30, 2019
Commercial:
Energy
$
3,717,101
$
3,974,174
$
4,111,676
$
3,973,377
$
4,114,269
Services
3,545,825
3,779,881
3,955,748
3,832,031
4,011,089
Healthcare
3,325,790
3,289,343
3,165,096
3,033,916
3,032,968
General business
2,976,990
3,115,112
3,563,455
3,192,326
3,266,299
Total commercial
13,565,706
14,158,510
14,795,975
14,031,650
14,424,625
Commercial real estate:
Multifamily
1,387,461
1,407,107
1,282,457
1,265,562
1,324,839
Office
1,099,563
973,995
962,004
928,379
1,014,275
Retail
786,211
780,467
774,198
775,521
799,169
Industrial
792,389
723,005
728,026
856,117
873,536
Residential construction and land development
121,258
136,911
138,958
150,879
135,361
Other commercial real estate
506,818
532,659
564,442
457,325
478,877
Total commercial real estate
4,693,700
4,554,144
4,450,085
4,433,783
4,626,057
Paycheck protection program
2,097,325
2,081,428
—
—
—
Loans to individuals:
Residential mortgage
1,849,144
1,813,442
1,844,555
1,886,378
1,925,539
Residential mortgages guaranteed by U.S. government agencies
384,247
322,269
197,889
197,794
191,764
Personal
1,213,178
1,226,097
1,175,466
1,201,382
1,117,382
Total loans to individuals
3,446,569
3,361,808
3,217,910
3,285,554
3,234,685
Total
$
23,803,300
$
24,155,890
$
22,463,970
$
21,750,987
$
22,285,367
LOANS MANAGED BY PRINCIPAL MARKET AREA -- UNAUDITED BOK FINANCIAL CORPORATION (in thousands)
Sept. 30, 2020
June 30, 2020
Mar. 31, 2020
Dec. 31, 2019
Sept. 30, 2019
Texas:
Commercial
$
5,545,158
$
5,771,691
$
6,350,690
$
6,174,894
$
6,220,227
Commercial real estate
1,499,630
1,389,547
1,296,266
1,259,117
1,292,116
Paycheck protection program
614,970
612,133
—
—
—
Loans to individuals
792,994
748,474
756,634
727,175
749,361
Total Texas
8,452,752
8,521,845
8,403,590
8,161,186
8,261,704
Oklahoma:
Commercial
4,901,666
5,086,934
3,886,086
3,454,825
3,690,100
Commercial real estate
647,228
636,021
593,473
631,026
679,786
Paycheck protection program
487,247
442,518
—
—
—
Loans to individuals
2,036,452
1,967,665
1,788,518
1,854,864
1,753,698
Total Oklahoma
8,072,593
8,133,138
6,268,077
5,940,715
6,123,584
Colorado:
Commercial
1,501,821
1,600,382
2,181,309
2,169,598
2,247,798
Commercial real estate
890,746
937,742
955,608
927,826
975,066
Paycheck protection program
494,910
488,279
—
—
—
Loans to individuals
257,345
264,872
268,674
276,939
303,605
Total Colorado
3,144,822
3,291,275
3,405,591
3,374,363
3,526,469
Arizona:
Commercial
956,047
1,036,862
1,396,582
1,307,073
1,276,534
Commercial real estate
692,987
689,121
714,161
728,832
771,425
Paycheck protection program
272,114
318,961
—
—
—
Loans to individuals
166,115
177,066
181,821
186,539
170,815
Total Arizona
2,087,263
2,222,010
2,292,564
2,222,444
2,218,774
Kansas/Missouri:
Commercial
414,038
404,860
556,255
527,872
566,969
Commercial real estate
352,241
314,504
310,799
322,541
374,795
Paycheck protection program
80,230
76,724
—
—
—
Loans to individuals
96,358
102,577
116,734
131,069
146,522
Total Kansas/Missouri
942,867
898,665
983,788
981,482
1,088,286
New Mexico:
Commercial
157,322
182,688
327,164
305,320
335,409
Commercial real estate
471,505
455,574
434,150
402,148
374,331
Paycheck protection program
133,244
128,058
—
—
—
Loans to individuals
79,890
83,470
87,110
90,257
92,270
Total New Mexico
841,961
849,790
848,424
797,725
802,010
Arkansas:
Commercial
89,654
75,093
97,889
92,068
87,588
Commercial real estate
139,363
131,635
145,628
162,293
158,538
Paycheck protection program
14,610
14,755
—
—
—
Loans to individuals
17,415
17,684
18,419
18,711
18,414
Total Arkansas
261,042
239,167
261,936
273,072
264,540
TOTAL BOK FINANCIAL
$
23,803,300
$
24,155,890
$
22,463,970
$
21,750,987
$
22,285,367
Loans attributed to a principal market may not always represent the location of the borrower or the collateral.
DEPOSITS BY PRINCIPAL MARKET AREA -- UNAUDITED BOK FINANCIAL CORPORATION (in thousands)
Sept. 30, 2020
June 30, 2020
Mar. 31, 2020
Dec. 31, 2019
Sept. 30, 2019
Oklahoma:
Demand
$
4,493,691
$
4,378,559
$
3,669,558
$
3,257,337
$
3,515,312
Interest-bearing:
Transaction
12,586,401
11,438,489
9,955,697
8,574,912
7,447,799
Savings
401,062
387,557
329,631
306,194
308,103
Time
1,081,176
1,330,619
1,137,802
1,125,446
1,198,170
Total interest-bearing
14,068,639
13,156,665
11,423,130
10,006,552
8,954,072
Total Oklahoma
18,562,330
17,535,224
15,092,688
13,263,889
12,469,384
Texas:
Demand
3,152,393
3,070,955
2,767,399
2,757,376
2,867,915
Interest-bearing:
Transaction
3,482,603
3,358,090
2,874,362
2,911,731
2,589,063
Savings
136,787
128,892
115,039
102,456
100,597
Time
438,337
476,867
505,565
495,343
464,264
Total interest-bearing
4,057,727
3,963,849
3,494,966
3,509,530
3,153,924
Total Texas
7,210,120
7,034,804
6,262,365
6,266,906
6,021,839
Colorado:
Demand
2,057,603
2,096,075
1,579,764
1,729,674
1,694,044
Interest-bearing:
Transaction
1,861,763
1,816,604
1,759,384
1,769,037
1,910,874
Savings
68,230
67,477
58,000
53,307
60,107
Time
226,780
254,845
279,105
283,517
273,622
Total interest-bearing
2,156,773
2,138,926
2,096,489
2,105,861
2,244,603
Total Colorado
4,214,376
4,235,001
3,676,253
3,835,535
3,938,647
New Mexico:
Demand
964,908
965,877
750,052
623,722
645,698
Interest-bearing:
Transaction
713,418
752,565
563,891
558,493
539,260
Savings
85,463
80,242
67,553
63,999
62,863
Time
200,525
222,370
235,778
238,140
236,135
Total interest-bearing
999,406
1,055,177
867,222
860,632
838,258
Total New Mexico
1,964,314
2,021,054
1,617,274
1,484,354
1,483,956
Arizona:
Demand
928,671
985,757
665,396
681,268
705,895
Interest-bearing:
Transaction
771,319
780,500
729,603
684,929
600,103
Savings
11,498
15,669
8,832
10,314
12,487
Time
36,929
42,318
47,081
49,676
44,347
Total interest-bearing
819,746
838,487
785,516
744,919
656,937
Total Arizona
1,748,417
1,824,244
1,450,912
1,426,187
1,362,832
Sept. 30, 2020
June 30, 2020
Mar. 31, 2020
Dec. 31, 2019
Sept. 30, 2019
Kansas/Missouri:
Demand
405,360
427,795
318,985
384,533
376,020
Interest-bearing:
Transaction
616,797
526,635
537,552
784,574
284,940
Savings
15,520
15,033
12,888
12,169
11,689
Time
16,430
17,746
19,137
17,877
19,126
Total interest-bearing
648,747
559,414
569,577
814,620
315,755
Total Kansas/Missouri
1,054,107
987,209
888,562
1,199,153
691,775
Arkansas:
Demand
44,712
67,147
70,428
27,381
39,513
Interest-bearing:
Transaction
164,439
177,535
175,803
108,076
149,506
Savings
2,389
2,101
1,862
1,837
1,747
Time
7,796
7,995
8,005
7,850
7,877
Total interest-bearing
174,624
187,631
185,670
117,763
159,130
Total Arkansas
219,336
254,778
256,098
145,144
198,643
TOTAL BOK FINANCIAL
$
34,973,000
$
33,892,314
$
29,244,152
$
27,621,168
$
26,167,076
NET INTEREST MARGIN TREND -- UNAUDITED BOK FINANCIAL CORPORATION
Three Months Ended
Sept. 30, 2020
June 30, 2020
Mar. 31, 2020
Dec. 31, 2019
Sept. 30, 2019
TAX-EQUIVALENT ASSETS YIELDS
Interest-bearing cash and cash equivalents
0.12
%
0.07
%
1.33
%
1.62
%
2.42
%
Trading securities
1.92
%
2.46
%
2.89
%
3.19
%
3.49
%
Investment securities, net of allowance
4.85
%
4.77
%
4.73
%
4.69
%
4.46
%
Available for sale securities
2.11
%
2.29
%
2.48
%
2.52
%
2.60
%
Fair value option securities
1.92
%
2.00
%
2.67
%
2.62
%
2.79
%
Restricted equity securities
2.53
%
2.75
%
5.49
%
5.37
%
6.34
%
Residential mortgage loans held for sale
3.01
%
3.10
%
3.50
%
3.55
%
3.73
%
Loans
3.60
%
3.63
%
4.50
%
4.75
%
5.12
%
Allowance for loan losses
Loans, net of allowance
3.67
%
3.69
%
4.55
%
4.80
%
5.17
%
Total tax-equivalent yield on earning assets
3.04
%
3.12
%
3.73
%
3.93
%
4.25
%
COST OF INTEREST-BEARING LIABILITIES
Interest-bearing deposits:
Interest-bearing transaction
0.17
%
0.21
%
0.89
%
1.00
%
1.08
%
Savings
0.05
%
0.05
%
0.09
%
0.11
%
0.14
%
Time
1.13
%
1.36
%
1.83
%
1.94
%
1.94
%
Total interest-bearing deposits
0.26
%
0.34
%
0.98
%
1.09
%
1.17
%
Funds purchased and repurchase agreements
0.17
%
0.14
%
1.14
%
1.56
%
2.01
%
Other borrowings
0.43
%
0.56
%
1.66
%
2.01
%
2.42
%
Subordinated debt
4.89
%
5.16
%
5.30
%
5.40
%
5.48
%
Total cost of interest-bearing liabilities
0.31
%
0.37
%
1.19
%
1.40
%
1.68
%
Tax-equivalent net interest revenue spread
2.73
%
2.75
%
2.54
%
2.53
%
2.57
%
Effect of noninterest-bearing funding sources and other
0.08
%
0.08
%
0.26
%
0.35
%
0.44
%
Tax-equivalent net interest margin
2.81
%
2.83
%
2.80
%
2.88
%
3.01
%
Yield calculations are shown on a tax equivalent basis at the statutory federal and state rates for the periods presented. The yield calculations exclude security trades that have been recorded on trade date with no corresponding interest income and the unrealized gains and losses. The yield calculation also includes average loan balances for which the accrual of interest has been discontinued and are net of unearned income. Yield/rate calculations are generally based on the conventions that determine how interest income and expense is accrued.
CREDIT QUALITY INDICATORS -- UNAUDITED BOK FINANCIAL CORPORATION (in thousands, except ratios)
Three Months Ended
Sept. 30, 2020
June 30, 2020
Mar. 31, 2020
Dec. 31, 2019
Sept. 30, 2019
Nonperforming assets:
Nonaccruing loans:
Commercial:
Energy
$
126,816
$
162,989
$
96,448
$
91,722
$
88,894
Healthcare
3,645
3,645
4,070
4,480
5,978
Services
25,817
21,032
8,425
7,483
6,119
General business
13,675
14,333
9,681
11,731
10,715
Total commercial
169,953
201,999
118,624
115,416
111,706
Commercial real estate
12,952
13,956
8,545
27,626
23,185
Loans to individuals:
Permanent mortgage
31,599
33,098
30,721
31,522
30,972
Permanent mortgage guaranteed by U.S. government agencies
6,397
6,110
5,005
6,100
6,332
Personal
252
233
277
287
271
Total loans to individuals
38,248
39,441
36,003
37,909
37,575
Total nonaccruing loans
$
221,153
$
255,396
$
163,172
$
180,951
$
172,466
Accruing renegotiated loans guaranteed by U.S. government agencies
142,770
114,571
91,757
92,452
92,718
Real estate and other repossessed assets
52,847
35,330
36,744
20,359
21,026
Total nonperforming assets
$
416,770
$
405,297
$
291,673
$
293,762
$
286,210
Total nonperforming assets excluding those guaranteed by U.S. government agencies
267,603
284,616
194,911
195,210
187,160
Accruing loans 90 days past due1
7,684
10,992
3,706
7,680
1,541
Gross charge-offs
$
26,661
$
15,570
$
18,917
$
14,268
$
11,707
Recoveries
(4,232
)
(1,491
)
(1,696
)
(1,816
)
(1,066
)
Net charge-offs
$
22,429
$
14,079
$
17,221
$
12,452
$
10,641
Provision for loan losses
$
6,609
$
134,365
$
95,964
$
18,779
$
12,539
Provision for credit losses from off-balance sheet unfunded loan commitments
(4,950
)
4,405
3,377
221
(539
)
Provision for expected credit losses from mortgage banking acitivities2
(770
)
(3,575
)
(6,020
)
—
—
Provision for credit losses related to held-to maturity (investment) securities portfolio2
(889
)
126
450
—
—
Total provision for credit losses
$
—
$
135,321
$
93,771
$
19,000
$
12,000
Three Months Ended
Sept. 30, 2020
June 30, 2020
Mar. 31, 2020
Dec. 31, 2019
Sept. 30, 2019
Allowance for loan losses to period end loans
1.76
%
1.80
%
1.40
%
0.97
%
0.92
%
Allowance for loan losses to period end loans excluding PPP loans3
1.93
%
1.97
%
1.40
%
0.97
%
0.92
%
Combined allowance for loan losses and accrual for off-balance sheet credit risk from unfunded loan commitments to period end loans
1.88
%
1.94
%
1.53
%
0.98
%
0.92
%
Combined allowance for loan losses and accrual for off-balance sheet credit risk from unfunded loan commitments to period end loans excluding PPP loans3
2.06
%
2.12
%
1.53
%
0.98
%
0.92
%
Nonperforming assets to period end loans and repossessed assets
1.75
%
1.68
%
1.30
%
1.35
%
1.28
%
Net charge-offs (annualized) to average loans
0.37
%
0.23
%
0.31
%
0.22
%
0.19
%
Net charge-offs (annualized) to average loans excluding PPP loans3
0.41
%
0.25
%
0.31
%
0.22
%
0.19
%
Allowance for loan losses to nonaccruing loans1
195.47
%
174.74
%
199.35
%
120.54
%
123.05
%
Combined allowance for loan losses and accrual for off-balance sheet credit risk from unfunded loan commitments to nonaccruing loans1
208.49
%
187.94
%
217.38
%
121.44
%
123.87
%
1 Excludes residential mortgage loans guaranteed by agencies of the U.S. government. 2 Included in Provision for credit losses effective with implementation of CECL on January 1, 2020. 3 Represents a non-GAAP measure meaningful due to the unique characteristics and short-term nature of the PPP loans.
SEGMENTS -- UNAUDITED BOK FINANCIAL CORPORATION (in thousands, except ratios)