BOK FINANCIAL CORPORATION

(BOKF)
09:47:01 2023-04-06 am EDT
81.29 USD   +0.59%
04/05Wells Fargo Adjusts Price Target on BOK Financial to $100 From $125, Maintains Overweight Rating
MT
BOK Financial Corporation announces first quarter 2023 earnings conference call

04/06/2023 | 09:35am EDT
TULSA, Okla., April 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BOK Financial Corporation (NASDAQ: BOKF) will announce financial results for the first quarter of 2023 which will be released before market open on Wednesday, April 26, 2023. The company will hold a conference call at 9 a.m. central time that morning to discuss the financial results with investors.

The live audio webcast and presentation slides will be available on the company's investor relations website. The conference call can also be accessed by dialing 1.877.407.4021 toll free, or 1.201.689.8471, conference ID: 13737852. A webcast replay will be available shortly after the live call's conclusion on the company’s investor relations website or by dialing 1.844.512.2921 and referencing replay PIN 13737852.

About BOK Financial Corporation
BOK Financial Corporation is a $48 billion regional financial services company headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma with $100 billion in assets under management and administration. The company's stock is publicly traded on NASDAQ under the Global Select market listings (BOKF). BOK Financial Corporation's holdings include BOKF, NA; BOK Financial Securities, Inc., BOK Financial Private Wealth, Inc. and BOK Financial Insurance, Inc. BOKF, NA's holdings include TransFund and Cavanal Hill Investment Management, Inc. BOKF, NA operates banking divisions across eight states as: Bank of Albuquerque; Bank of Oklahoma; Bank of Texas; and BOK Financial in Arizona, Arkansas, Colorado, Kansas and Missouri; as well as having limited purpose offices in Nebraska, Wisconsin and Connecticut. Through its subsidiaries, BOK Financial Corporation provides commercial and consumer banking, brokerage trading, investment, trust and insurance services, mortgage origination and servicing, and an electronic funds transfer network. For more information, visit www.bokf.com.


Contact:
Sue Hermann
Director, Corporate Communications
303-312-3488

© GlobeNewswire 2023
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 2 119 M - -
Net income 2023 608 M - -
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 8,76x
Yield 2023 2,67%
Capitalization 5 412 M 5 412 M -
Capi. / Sales 2023 2,55x
Capi. / Sales 2024 2,48x
Nbr of Employees 4 791
Free-Float 37,6%
Managers and Directors
Stacy C. Kymes President, CEO, COO & Director
Martin E. Grunst Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
George B. Kaiser Chairman
Derek S. Martin Chief Information Officer
Steven J. Malcolm Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BOK FINANCIAL CORPORATION-20.52%5 412
AGRICULTURAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED10.45%157 780
PT BANK CENTRAL ASIA TBK2.05%71 877
INDUSTRIAL BANK CO., LTD.-3.35%51 340
ANZ GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED-1.52%46 950
QATAR NATIONAL BANK (Q.P.S.C.)-9.50%41 330
