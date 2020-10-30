BOK Financial : Economic & Market Outlook October 2020
0
10/30/2020 | 05:10pm EDT
Q4 2020 ECONOMIC & MARKET OUTLOOK
October 7, 2020
Webex Meeting
J. Brian Henderson, CFA
EVP, Chief Investment Officer
Carrie Clasen Porter
SVP, Director of Strategic Initiatives - Investment Management
Matt Stephani, CFA
President, Cavanal Hill - Investment Management
1
THE RACE TO GET AMERICA BACK TO WORK
The pace of recovery in the labor market has exceeded expectations.
The rehiring of temporarily laid off workers has driven the robust recovery.
A prolonged virus impact risks more permanently unemployed.
20,000
16%
18,000
14%
16,000
12%
14,000
12,000
10%
Thousands
10,000
8%
%
In
8,000
6%
6,000
4%
4,000
2,000
2%
0
0%
2015
2016
2017
2018
2019
2020
Temporary Unemployment
Permanent Unemployment
Unemployment Rate (U3)
2
Source: Bloomberg. Data shown as of August 31, 2020.
THE U.S. HOUSING SECTOR HAS BEEN A BRIGHT SPOT FOR THE ECONOMIC RECOVERY
Home sales strongest since housing boom in 2006.
Supply of houses low.
Home prices rising.
In Thousands
SAAR
1600
1400
1200
Sales
1000
HomeNew
800
600
400
200
0
In Millions
SAAR
8
7
6
5
Sales
4
Home
3
Exsting
2
1
0
New Home Sales (L)
Existing Home Sales (R)
3
Source: Bloomberg. Data shown as of August 31, 2020.
CONSUMERS ARE BUILDING SAVINGS
Historic low mortgage rates allowing homeowners to refinance.
Conventional 30Y Mortgage Rate vs. Refinancing Index
6%
6,000
5%
5,000
Rate
4%
4,000
ConventionalMortgage
RefinancingIndex
3%
3,000
30Y
2%
2,000
1%
1,000
0%
0
2014
2015
2016
2017
2018
2019
2020
30Y Conventional Mortgage Rate (L)
Refinancing Index (R)
4
Source: Bloomberg. Data shown as of August 31, 2020.
UNEVEN RECOVERY IN STOCK MARKET
Investors have preferred secular growth stocks with strong balance sheets.
Cyclical sectors are down 20% YTD while Tech is up more than 20%.
Lower long-term rates have supported elevated growth stock valuations.
Broadly diversified portfolios have been held back by international, value, and small cap stocks this year.
Index Normalized at 100
140
120
100
80
60
40
20
0
12/2019
1/2020
2/2020
3/2020
4/2020
5/2020
6/2020
7/2020
8/2020
Growth
10Y Yield
Value
International
Small Cap
5
Source: Bloomberg. Data shown as of September 22, 2020.
A COVID-19 VACCINE WOULD HELP BROADEN THE RECOVERY
Over 120 potential vaccine candidates in the pipeline.
Several in phase III trials that are expected to announce results in 2020.
U.S. has pre-ordered millions of dosages from the leading vaccine contenders.
Doses (Millions)
800
Vaccine Supply Agreement - Initial Doses Ordered
700
600
300
500
400
100
300
200
200
120
300
60
60
100
30
30
100
100
100
100
100
0
AstraZeneca /
Moderna
Pfizer / BioNtech
Johnson &
Sanofi / Glaxo
Novavax
Oxford
Johnson
U.S. U.K. E.U. Japan
6
Source: Artis Ventures, as of June 26, 2020.
FEDERAL RESERVE'S NEW MONETARY POLICY
FRAMEWORK
Short term rates expected to remain near 0% until three conditions met:
Economy reaches maximum sustainable employment.
Inflation has risen to 2%.
Inflation is on track to moderately exceed 2% for some time.
16%
14%
Inflation Target
Unemployment (U3)
12%
Core PCE
10%
%
8%
6%
4%
2%
0%
1990
1992
1994
1996
1998
2000
2002
2004
2006
2008
2010
2012
2014
2016
2018
2020
7
Source: Bloomberg. Data shown as of September 30, 2020.
BASE CASE OUTLOOK:
INVEST IN THE U.S. ECONOMIC RECOVERY
Economy
U.S. GDP is on a
gradually improving trend with near full recovery by end of 2022.
Risk: Prolonged virus impact that results in permanent damage.
PolicyMarkets
Monetary and fiscal
U.S. equity market
outperforms.
policymakers continue
to provide a safety net
for economy and
markets.
Risk: Political inaction.
Risk: U.S. elections and
China relations.
8
Carrie Clasen Porter
SVP, Director of Strategic Initiatives - Investment Management
Invest in more.
Align your values.
Make an impact.
A New Approach to
How You Invest
10
The Evolution of Values-Based Investing
A style of investing that started long ago and has evolved over the years to what it is today.
1960s
1990
2016
Religious
MSCI KLD 400
U.S. SIF Foundation
organizations
Social Index
reports $8.7 trillion in
avoid sin stocks
created
sustainable assets
(alcohol, tobacco)
2019
Business Roundtable CEOs commit to lead companies for "the benefit
of all stakeholders"
Early 1980s
2006
2016
2020
First socially
United Nations
Morningstar
Larry Fink states
responsible mutual
Principles of
introduces
"sustainability and
funds created
Responsible
Sustainability
climate-integrated
Investing (UNPRI)
ratings for funds
portfolios can
created
provide better risk-
adjusted returns"
Source: BlackRock
11
What is ESG?
Examples of environmental, social and governance (ESG) factors
Environmental
Social
Governance
Climate and
Well-being of
Transparency,
environmental
multiple
capacity, purpose
stewardship
stakeholders
•
Environmental impact
•
Employee diversity
•
Business ethics
of supply chains
•
Employee health and
•
Board structure, and
•
Environmental impact
safety
diversity by gender
of products
•
Product safety and
and race
•
Energy management
ethics
•
Accounting policies
•
Energy efficiency
•
Product impacts
and controls
•
Climate change
•
Supply chain human
•
Executive
policies
rights
compensation
•
Water use
•
Consumer data
•
Strategic sustainability
privacy and security
oversight
•
Community impact
Source: Morningstar, Calvert
12
Measuring the Impact
13
Catalysts Driving the Shift to Values-Based Investing
1
2
3
4
5
Access to data, providing investors with insights to materiality and risk.
Increasing availability of investment strategies and solutions.
Performance of ESG strategies have proven to be competitive.
Investor interest has grown significantly and across demographics.
COVID and the disruption in 2020.
14
Values-Based Investing at BOKF
At BOK Financial, bridging your investment objectives with your personal values is a foundation of our investment philosophy.
Relationships are
Our process leads
built on knowledge.
to objective advice.
By understanding your values, we can select investments that help you to meet both your financial goals and to make the impact you desire.
15
Matt Stephani, CFA
President, Cavanal Hill Investment Management
EQUITY MARKET RETURNS
3 Month
Value
Core
Growth
Large
5.6
8.9
13.2
Mid
6.4
7.5
9.4
Small
2.6
4.9
7.2
Int'l
2.3
6.3
10.2
Int'l Small Mid Large
1 Year
Value
Core
Growth
-5.0
15.1
37.5
-7.3
4.6
23.2
-14.9
0.4
15.7
-10.8
3.0
17.5
Int'l Small Mid Large
3 Year
Value Core Growth
2.6 12.3 21.7
0.8 7.1 16.2
-5.1 1.8 8.2
-5.1 1.2 7.3
Source: Morningstar. Returns in the style boxes are represented by the Russell indexes and the S&P 500 for the Large Cap Core space. Returns in the international boxes are
17
represented by the MSCI ACWI Ex USA indexes. Boxes shown in red represent returns below 0%. Gray boxes represent returns between 0% and 10%. Returns above 10% are shown in black. Data shown as of September 30, 2020.
U.S. EQUITY MARKET VOLATILITY
3,800
S&P 500 Index
•
3,500
3,386
3,200
•
2,900
2,600
•
2,300
2,237
2,000
Fear resulted in a market drop of 34% from peak to trough.
Off the bottom, the market has rallied 50%+.
Why?
18
Source: Morningstar. Data shown as of September 30, 2020.
WHY DID MARKETS RECOVER?
Federal Reserve Total Assets
$8,000
$7,000
Billions USD
$6,000
$5,000
$4,000
$3,000
1/1/2014
1/1/2015
1/1/2016
1/1/2017
1/1/2018
1/1/2019
1/1/2020
Federal Reserve launched massive balance sheet expansion and lowered rates to tighten corporate bond spreads.
In addition, the Fed announced a number of measures to help improve market liquidity.
Expect continued Fed support for several years.
19
Source: Federal Reserve as of 9/30/2020.
BORROWING THE MONEY TO PAY FOR THE RECOVERY
• Fiscal stimulus and
delayed tax collections
0
have widened the
budget deficit
dramatically.
-500
•
U.S. Treasury issuance
-1000
will hit record highs.
•
Fed quantitative easing
-1500
helps absorb increased
debt issuance, but there
-2000
are longer term
consequences.
-2500
Federal Government Surplus/Deficit
(12 Mo. Rolling Window, $BN)
Budget Sequestration Relaxed
Last Click:
June: -$2,925 BN
-3000
'01
'03
'05
'07
'09
'11
'13
'15
'17
'19
20
Source: Strategas. Data shown as of August 31, 2020.
EQUITY MARKET OPPORTUNITIES & RISKS
Equities still remain attractive though they are not without risk. The economic damage from COVID remains severe, but recoveries are occurring in economies globally.
Equity Market Opportunities
The Fed remains accommodative for financial markets
Development of treatment/vaccine would encourage investors to add risk
Massive amounts of cash on the sideline
A 2021 recovery in industrial production could help value stocks rebound as well
Equity Market Risks
A significant rebound in COVID beyond 2020
Failure to have a vaccine before spring 2021
Valuation is stretched
Federal government deficits are exploding
Political uncertainty and election results
Source: Data shown as of September 30,2020.
21
OPPORTUNITY FOR 2021
40%
35%
30%
25%
20%
15%
10%
5%
0%
Personal Savings Rate
• Limited ability to spend along with
rising incomes meant the savings
rate exploded higher.
34%
• Dry powder: record $4.5 trillion
held in U.S. money market funds.
• Bank deposits have increased
nearly $2 trillion since February
2020.
• Money coming out of savings
could drive economic surprises in
2021.
Recession
Percent of Disposable Income
Source: Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis. Personal saving is equal to personal income less personal outlays and personal taxes; it may
22
generally be viewed as the portion of personal income that is used either to provide funds to capital markets or to invest in real assets
such as residences, Wall Street Journal. As of 7/31/2020
POLITICAL UNCERTAINTY IS NEAR-TERM RISK
60
50
40
30
Odds of Winning the 2020 Election
Biden
• The odds of a Biden Presidency
are now more than 50/50.
Trump
20
10
0
6/2019
8/2019
10/2019
12/2019
2/2020
4/2020
6/2020
8/2020
23
Source: PredictIt as of 9/30/2020
2020 CONGRESSIONAL ELECTION EQUALLY IMPORTANT
Partisan Control, Avg. Annual S&P Performance
(1933-2019, Excl. 2001-2002)
16.00%
• Historically, returns have been
strongest with a divided Congress.
14.00%
13.60%
13.40%
13.00%
12.90%
12.00%
• The market appears most
vulnerable to a Democrat
10.00%
9.30%
Congress regardless of the
presidential party.
8.00%
6.00%
4.90%
4.00%
2.00%
0.00%
D Senate/R
R Sen/D
R Congress, R Congress, D Congress, D Congress,
House/D
House/ R
D President R President D President R President
President
President
24
Source: Strategas as of 9/30/2020
2020 PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
IF BIDEN WINS
Markets will likely respond negatively at first to a Biden election as it likely results in higher corporate tax rates, dampening earnings.
Beneficiaries potentially include:
Infrastructure companies
Renewable energy
US refiners
Companies that export to China
Drug discovery equipment providers
Companies at risk include:
Domestic energy companies, the "frackers"
Aerospace and defense
Pharmaceutical and biotechnology
For-profitprisons & education
Domestic retailers
IF TRUMP WINS
Markets will likely respond positively to a Trump re-election, as it removes tax-rate increases from the list of investor concerns.
Beneficiaries potentially include:
Domestic energy companies
Healthcare companies including insurance, biotech, and pharma
Aerospace and defense
Financials
Domestic retailers
Industrial manufacturers
Companies at risk include:
Renewable energy
Companies with exports to China
Importers
25
Disclosures
The information provided herein was prepared by the Investment Management team of BOKF, NA. BOKF, NA is the bank subsidiary of BOK Financial Corporation (BOKF), a financial services holding company (NASDAQ:BOKF). BOKF offers trust and wealth management services through its subsidiaries including BOKF, NA (and its banking divisions Bank of Oklahoma, Bank of Texas, Bank of Albuquerque, and BOK Financial) and investment advisory services through its non-bank subsidiaries, BOK Financial Asset Management, Inc., Cavanal Hill Investment Management, Inc., and BOK Financial Private Wealth, Inc., each an SEC registered investment adviser, and BOK Financial Securities, Inc., also an SEC registered investment adviser and registered broker/dealer, member FINRA/SIPC (each an "Investment Affiliate") (collectively, "BOKF"). Distribution of this document is intended for informational purposes. Information contained herein has been obtained from sources believed to be reliable, but not guaranteed. The opinions expressed herein reflect the judgment of the author(s) as of the date prepared and are subject to change without notice and are not a complete analysis of any sector, industry, or security regardless of the date on which the reader may receive or access the information. The information provided is intended to be educational in nature and not advice relative to any investment or portfolio offered through an Investment Affiliate, and does not constitute any form of regulated financial, legal, or tax advice, or other regulated financial service. The content provided herein is not a solicitation for the investment management services of any Investment Affiliate, nor is it intended to constitute a recommendation for, or advice to, any specific person on behalf of any Investment Affiliate, as it does not take into account the financial objectives, situation, or needs of any specific person. This information is provided on the understanding that the recipient has sufficient knowledge and experience to be able to understand and make their own evaluation of said content, any risks associated therewith, and any related legal, tax, accounting, or other material considerations. Recipients should not solely rely on this material in making any future investment decision. To the extent that the recipient has any questions regarding the applicability of any specific issue discussed above to their specific portfolio or situation, they are encouraged to consult with a qualified lawyer, accountant, or financial professional.
This document may contain forward‐looking statements that are based on management's beliefs, assumptions, current expectations, estimates, and projections, the securities and credit markets and the economy in general. Words such as "anticipates," "believes," "estimates," "expects," "forecasts," "plans," "projects," variations of such words and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward‐looking statements. Management judgments relating to and discussion of the value and potential future value or performance of any security, group of securities, type of security or market segment involve judgments as to expected events and are inherently forward‐looking statements. These statements are not guarantees of future performance. Likewise, past performance is not a guarantee of future results. This content is prepared for the use of the Investment Affiliates and their clients and prospective clients, and may not be reproduced, redistributed, retransmitted or disclosed, or referred to in any publication, in whole or in part, or in any form or manner, without the express written consent of BOKF or BOKF, NA. Any unauthorized use or disclosure is prohibited. Receipt and review of this document constitutes your agreement not to redistribute, retransmit, or disclose to others the contents, opinions, conclusion, or information contained herein. This report should not be distributed without the attached disclosures, and is considered incomplete if the disclosures are not attached.
Charts are for illustrative purposes only and not indicative of any actual investment.
Asset allocation, diversification, and rebalancing do not ensure a profit or protect against loss in declining markets. Investing involves risks, including possible loss of principal, and there is no guarantee that investment objectives will be achieved.
BOK Financial Corporation published this content on 07 October 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 October 2020 21:09:03 UTC