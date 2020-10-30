BOK Financial : Economic & Market Outlook October 2020 0 10/30/2020 | 05:10pm EDT Send by mail :

Last Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields Q4 2020 ECONOMIC & MARKET OUTLOOK October 7, 2020 Webex Meeting J. Brian Henderson, CFA EVP, Chief Investment Officer Carrie Clasen Porter SVP, Director of Strategic Initiatives - Investment Management Matt Stephani, CFA President, Cavanal Hill - Investment Management 1 THE RACE TO GET AMERICA BACK TO WORK The pace of recovery in the labor market has exceeded expectations.

The rehiring of temporarily laid off workers has driven the robust recovery.

A prolonged virus impact risks more permanently unemployed. 20,000 16% 18,000 14% 16,000 12% 14,000 12,000 10% Thousands 10,000 8% % In 8,000 6% 6,000 4% 4,000 2,000 2% 0 0% 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 2020 Temporary Unemployment Permanent Unemployment Unemployment Rate (U3) 2 Source: Bloomberg. Data shown as of August 31, 2020. THE U.S. HOUSING SECTOR HAS BEEN A BRIGHT SPOT FOR THE ECONOMIC RECOVERY Home sales strongest since housing boom in 2006.

Supply of houses low.

Home prices rising. In Thousands SAAR 1600 1400 1200 Sales 1000 HomeNew 800 600 400 200 0 In Millions SAAR 8 7 6 5 Sales 4 Home 3 Exsting 2 1 0 New Home Sales (L) Existing Home Sales (R) 3 Source: Bloomberg. Data shown as of August 31, 2020. CONSUMERS ARE BUILDING SAVINGS Historic low mortgage rates allowing homeowners to refinance. Conventional 30Y Mortgage Rate vs. Refinancing Index 6% 6,000 5% 5,000 Rate 4% 4,000 ConventionalMortgage RefinancingIndex 3% 3,000 30Y 2% 2,000 1% 1,000 0% 0 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 2020 30Y Conventional Mortgage Rate (L) Refinancing Index (R) 4 Source: Bloomberg. Data shown as of August 31, 2020. UNEVEN RECOVERY IN STOCK MARKET Investors have preferred secular growth stocks with strong balance sheets.

Cyclical sectors are down 20% YTD while Tech is up more than 20%.

Lower long-term rates have supported elevated growth stock valuations.

Over 120 potential vaccine candidates in the pipeline.

Several in phase III trials that are expected to announce results in 2020.

U.S. has pre-ordered millions of dosages from the leading vaccine contenders. Doses (Millions) 800 Vaccine Supply Agreement - Initial Doses Ordered 700 600 300 500 400 100 300 200 200 120 300 60 60 100 30 30 100 100 100 100 100 0 AstraZeneca / Moderna Pfizer / BioNtech Johnson & Sanofi / Glaxo Novavax Oxford Johnson U.S. U.K. E.U. Japan 6 Source: Artis Ventures, as of June 26, 2020. FEDERAL RESERVE'S NEW MONETARY POLICY FRAMEWORK Short term rates expected to remain near 0% until three conditions met:

Economy reaches maximum sustainable employment. Inflation has risen to 2%. Inflation is on track to moderately exceed 2% for some time.

16% 14% Inflation Target Unemployment (U3) 12% Core PCE 10% % 8% 6% 4% 2% 0% 1990 1992 1994 1996 1998 2000 2002 2004 2006 2008 2010 2012 2014 2016 2018 2020 7 Source: Bloomberg. Data shown as of September 30, 2020. BASE CASE OUTLOOK: INVEST IN THE U.S. ECONOMIC RECOVERY Economy U.S. GDP is on a gradually improving trend with near full recovery by end of 2022. Risk: Prolonged virus impact that results in permanent damage. PolicyMarkets Monetary and fiscal U.S. equity market outperforms. policymakers continue to provide a safety net for economy and markets. Risk: Political inaction. Risk: U.S. elections and China relations. 8 Carrie Clasen Porter SVP, Director of Strategic Initiatives - Investment Management Invest in more. Align your values. Make an impact. A New Approach to How You Invest 10 The Evolution of Values-Based Investing A style of investing that started long ago and has evolved over the years to what it is today. 1960s 1990 2016 Religious MSCI KLD 400 U.S. SIF Foundation organizations Social Index reports $8.7 trillion in avoid sin stocks created sustainable assets (alcohol, tobacco) 2019 Business Roundtable CEOs commit to lead companies for "the benefit of all stakeholders" Early 1980s 2006 2016 2020 First socially United Nations Morningstar Larry Fink states responsible mutual Principles of introduces "sustainability and funds created Responsible Sustainability climate-integrated Investing (UNPRI) ratings for funds portfolios can created provide better risk- adjusted returns" Source: BlackRock 11 What is ESG? Examples of environmental, social and governance (ESG) factors Environmental Social Governance Climate and Well-being of Transparency, environmental multiple capacity, purpose stewardship stakeholders • Environmental impact • Employee diversity • Business ethics of supply chains • Employee health and • Board structure, and • Environmental impact safety diversity by gender of products • Product safety and and race • Energy management ethics • Accounting policies • Energy efficiency • Product impacts and controls • Climate change • Supply chain human • Executive policies rights compensation • Water use • Consumer data • Strategic sustainability privacy and security oversight • Community impact Source: Morningstar, Calvert 12 Measuring the Impact 13 Catalysts Driving the Shift to Values-Based Investing 1 2 3 4 5 Access to data, providing investors with insights to materiality and risk. Increasing availability of investment strategies and solutions. Performance of ESG strategies have proven to be competitive. Investor interest has grown significantly and across demographics. COVID and the disruption in 2020. 14 Values-Based Investing at BOKF At BOK Financial, bridging your investment objectives with your personal values is a foundation of our investment philosophy. Relationships are Our process leads built on knowledge. to objective advice. By understanding your values, we can select investments that help you to meet both your financial goals and to make the impact you desire. 15 Matt Stephani, CFA President, Cavanal Hill Investment Management EQUITY MARKET RETURNS 3 Month Value Core Growth Large 5.6 8.9 13.2 Mid 6.4 7.5 9.4 Small 2.6 4.9 7.2 Int'l 2.3 6.3 10.2 Int'l Small Mid Large 1 Year Value Core Growth -5.0 15.1 37.5 -7.3 4.6 23.2 -14.9 0.4 15.7 -10.8 3.0 17.5 Int'l Small Mid Large 3 Year Value Core Growth 2.6 12.3 21.7 0.8 7.1 16.2 -5.1 1.8 8.2 -5.1 1.2 7.3 Source: Morningstar. Returns in the style boxes are represented by the Russell indexes and the S&P 500 for the Large Cap Core space. Returns in the international boxes are 17 represented by the MSCI ACWI Ex USA indexes. Boxes shown in red represent returns below 0%. Gray boxes represent returns between 0% and 10%. Returns above 10% are shown in black. Data shown as of September 30, 2020. U.S. EQUITY MARKET VOLATILITY 3,800 S&P 500 Index • 3,500 3,386 3,200 • 2,900 2,600 • 2,300 2,237 2,000 Fear resulted in a market drop of 34% from peak to trough. Off the bottom, the market has rallied 50%+. Why? 18 Source: Morningstar. Data shown as of September 30, 2020. WHY DID MARKETS RECOVER? Federal Reserve Total Assets $8,000 $7,000 Billions USD $6,000 $5,000 $4,000 $3,000 1/1/2014 1/1/2015 1/1/2016 1/1/2017 1/1/2018 1/1/2019 1/1/2020 Federal Reserve launched massive balance sheet expansion and lowered rates to tighten corporate bond spreads.

In addition, the Fed announced a number of measures to help improve market liquidity.

Expect continued Fed support for several years. 19 Source: Federal Reserve as of 9/30/2020. BORROWING THE MONEY TO PAY FOR THE RECOVERY • Fiscal stimulus and delayed tax collections 0 have widened the budget deficit dramatically. -500 • U.S. Treasury issuance -1000 will hit record highs. • Fed quantitative easing -1500 helps absorb increased debt issuance, but there -2000 are longer term consequences. -2500 Federal Government Surplus/Deficit (12 Mo. Rolling Window, $BN) Budget Sequestration Relaxed Last Click: June: -$2,925 BN -3000 '01 '03 '05 '07 '09 '11 '13 '15 '17 '19 20 Source: Strategas. Data shown as of August 31, 2020. EQUITY MARKET OPPORTUNITIES & RISKS Equities still remain attractive though they are not without risk. The economic damage from COVID remains severe, but recoveries are occurring in economies globally. Equity Market Opportunities The Fed remains accommodative for financial markets

Development of treatment/vaccine would encourage investors to add risk

Massive amounts of cash on the sideline

A 2021 recovery in industrial production could help value stocks rebound as well Equity Market Risks A significant rebound in COVID beyond 2020

Failure to have a vaccine before spring 2021

Valuation is stretched

Federal government deficits are exploding

Political uncertainty and election results Source: Data shown as of September 30,2020. 21 OPPORTUNITY FOR 2021 40% 35% 30% 25% 20% 15% 10% 5% 0% Personal Savings Rate • Limited ability to spend along with rising incomes meant the savings rate exploded higher. 34% • Dry powder: record $4.5 trillion held in U.S. money market funds. • Bank deposits have increased nearly $2 trillion since February 2020. • Money coming out of savings could drive economic surprises in 2021. Recession Percent of Disposable Income Source: Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis. Personal saving is equal to personal income less personal outlays and personal taxes; it may 22 generally be viewed as the portion of personal income that is used either to provide funds to capital markets or to invest in real assets such as residences, Wall Street Journal. As of 7/31/2020 POLITICAL UNCERTAINTY IS NEAR-TERM RISK 60 50 40 30 Odds of Winning the 2020 Election Biden • The odds of a Biden Presidency are now more than 50/50. Trump 20 10 0 6/2019 8/2019 10/2019 12/2019 2/2020 4/2020 6/2020 8/2020 23 Source: PredictIt as of 9/30/2020 2020 CONGRESSIONAL ELECTION EQUALLY IMPORTANT Partisan Control, Avg. Annual S&P Performance (1933-2019, Excl. 2001-2002) 16.00% • Historically, returns have been strongest with a divided Congress. 14.00% 13.60% 13.40% 13.00% 12.90% 12.00% • The market appears most vulnerable to a Democrat 10.00% 9.30% Congress regardless of the presidential party. 8.00% 6.00% 4.90% 4.00% 2.00% 0.00% D Senate/R R Sen/D R Congress, R Congress, D Congress, D Congress, House/D House/ R D President R President D President R President President President 24 Source: Strategas as of 9/30/2020 2020 PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION IF BIDEN WINS Markets will likely respond negatively at first to a Biden election as it likely results in higher corporate tax rates, dampening earnings. Beneficiaries potentially include: Infrastructure companies

Renewable energy

US refiners

Companies that export to China

Drug discovery equipment providers Companies at risk include: Domestic energy companies, the "frackers"

Aerospace and defense

Pharmaceutical and biotechnology

For-profit prisons & education

prisons & education Domestic retailers IF TRUMP WINS Markets will likely respond positively to a Trump re-election, as it removes tax-rate increases from the list of investor concerns. Beneficiaries potentially include: Domestic energy companies

Healthcare companies including insurance, biotech, and pharma

Aerospace and defense

Financials

Domestic retailers

Industrial manufacturers Companies at risk include: Renewable energy

Companies with exports to China

