Q2 Earnings Conference Call
July 23, 2024
All data is presented as of June 30, 2024 unless otherwise noted.
Stacy Kymes
Chief Executive Officer
Q2 Financial Highlights
- Net Income of $163.7 million and EPS of $2.54, adjusted for the Visa B gain and related contribution to the BOKF Foundation and the additional FDIC special assessment expense, net income would have been $131.1 million and EPS $2.02 per share
- Asset quality remains strong with criticized levels remaining well below pre-pandemic levels and non- performing assets declining 24% during Q2
- Commercial loan growth annualized is 13.0%, or 9.5% excluding certain seasonal advances
- Continued strong capital and liquidity position with deposits growing $858 million during the quarter
($Million, exc. EPS)
Q2 2024
Q1 2024
Q2 2023
Net income
$163.7
$83.7
$151.3
Diluted EPS
$2.54
$1.29
$2.27
Net income before taxes
$211.0
$106.9
$195.6
Provision for credit losses
$8.0
$8.0
$17.0
Pre-provision net revenue*
$219.0
$114.9
$212.3
Efficiency ratio
59.8%
67.1%
58.7%
Net Income
Attributable to shareholders
Per share (diluted)
$151.3
$163.7
$134.5
$82.6
$83.7
$2.27
$2.04
$2.54
$1.26
$1.29
2Q23
3Q23
4Q23
1Q24
2Q24
Revenue Composition
as of 6/30/2024
11%
12%
59%
5%
6%
4%
3%
Net Interest Income
Deposit Service Charges
Trading & Brokerage
Mortgage Banking
Fiduciary & Asset Management
Other Revenue
Transaction Card
* Non-GAAP measure
Long-term EPS growth vs. KRX Median
BOKF CAGR = 8.6%
KRX CAGR = 4.3%
* EPS excluding extraordinary items / Source: S&P Global.
Additional Details
($Billion)
Q2 2024
Period-End Loans
$24.6
Average Loans
$24.4
Period-End Deposits
$36.2
Average Deposits
$35.7
Fiduciary Assets
$61.9
Assets Under Management or
$107.5
Administration
Quarterly Quarterly
Sequential YOY
1.6%5.7%
1.8%6.5%
2.4%8.9%
1.8%10.1%
2.6%7.0%
1.8%3.7%
- Period-endloan balances grew $381 million led by loan growth in commercial balances, partially offset by normal CRE payoff activity
- Average deposits increased $627 million in Q2, with the mix continuing to shift to interest bearing. Deposit balances continue to grow slightly
- Loan to deposit ratio was consistent with Q1 at 68%, remaining well below the pre-pandemic level of 79% at Dec. 31, 2019
- Assets under management or administration increased $1.9 billion, driven primarily by increased market valuations
Marc Maun
EVP, Regional Banking Executive
Loan Portfolio
- Combined Services & General Business (Core C&I) balances increased $498 million
- Energy balances increased by $8 million
- Healthcare balances decreased $15 million linked quarter
- Total Commercial balances increased $491 million linked quarter, a 13.0% annualized growth rate or 9.5% adjusted for certain seasonal advances
- Commercial Real Estate balances declined $153 million or 2.9% linked quarter reflecting normal payoff activity
($Million)
June 30, 2024
Mar. 31, 2024
June 30, 2023
Seq. Loan
YOY Loan
Growth
Growth
Energy
$
3,451.5
$
3,443.7
$
3,508.8
0.2%
(1.6)%
Services
3,577.1
3,529.4
3,585.2
1.4%
(0.2)%
Healthcare
4,231.1
4,245.9
3,991.4
(0.4)%
6.0%
General Business
4,363.7
3,913.8
3,449.2
11.5%
26.5%
Total Commercial
$
15,623.4
$
15,132.9
$
14,534.5
3.2%
7.5%
Multifamily
$
1,997.3
$
1,960.8
$
1,503.0
1.9%
32.9%
Industrial
1,215.0
1,344.0
1,349.7
(9.6)%
(10.0)%
Office
876.9
901.1
1,005.7
(2.7)%
(12.8)%
Retail
547.7
543.7
617.9
0.7%
(11.4)%
Residential Construction and Land
88.3
83.9
106.4
5.2%
(17.0)%
Development
Other Commercial Real Estate
358.4
403.1
388.2
(11.1)%
(7.7)%
Total Commercial Real Estate
$
5,083.6
$
5,236.7
$
4,970.8
(2.9)%
2.3%
Loans to individuals
$
3,846.6
$
3,803.0
$
3,732.3
1.1%
3.1%
Total Loans
$
24,553.6
$
24,172.6
$
23,237.7
1.6%
5.7%
Credit Resilience
Disciplined Credit Concentration
- CRE limit on total committed balances is 185% of tier one capital plus reserves
- Office CRE outstandings is less than 4% of total loans
100 year history in energy lending and a tested playbook that works
- 70% oil / 30% gas-weighted borrowers
- Robust stress testing process and 17 petroleum engineers on staff
* '24 YTD has been annualized for comparability with prior periods.
Credit Quality Metrics
- Credit quality remains better than pre-pandemic level with a 24% decline in non-performing assets during the quarter
- Trailing 12 months net charge-offs at 9 bps
- CRE office exposure is less than 4% of outstanding period end total loan balances, with properties in resilient markets
- $8 million credit provision in Q2; with a combined allowance for credit losses of $330 million or 1.34%
Committed Criticized Assets / Tier 1 Capital & Reserves
30.0%
19.1%
18.0%
20.0%
11.2%
10.2%
9.4%
10.0%
-%
4Q18 4Q19 4Q23 1Q24 2Q24
Net Charge-Offs to Average Loans
Annualized
0.60%
0.40%
0.20%
0.12%
0.11%
0.07%
0.09%
0.11%
-%
2Q23
3Q23
4Q23
1Q24
2Q24
CRE Office by Location
California, 1%
New York, 0%
Out of Footprint, 33%
In Footprint, 66%
