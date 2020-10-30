BOK Financial : Third Quarter 2020 Update

Forward-LookingStatements: This presentation contains forward-looking statements that are based on management's beliefs, assumptions, current expectations, estimates and projections about BOK Financial Corporation, the financial services industry, the economy generally and the expected or potential impact of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, and the related responses of the government, consumers, and others, on our business, financial condition and results of operations. Words such as "anticipates," "believes," "estimates," "expects," "forecasts," "plans," "projects," "will," "intends," variations of such words and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. Management judgments relating to and discussion of the provision and allowance for credit losses, allowance for uncertain tax positions, accruals for loss contingencies and valuation of mortgage servicing rights involve judgments as to expected events and are inherently forward-looking statements. Assessments that acquisitions and growth endeavors will be profitable are necessary statements of belief as to the outcome of future events based in part on information provided by others which BOK Financial has not independently verified. These various forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve certain risks, uncertainties, and assumptions which are difficult to predict with regard to timing, extent, likelihood and degree of occurrence. Therefore, actual results and outcomes may materially differ from what is expected, implied or forecasted in such forward-looking statements. Internal and external factors that might cause such a difference include, but are not limited to changes in government, consumer or business responses to, and ability to treat or prevent further outbreak of, the COVID-19 pandemic, changes in commodity prices, interest rates and interest rate relationships, inflation, demand for products and services, the degree of competition by traditional and nontraditional competitors, changes in banking regulations, tax laws, prices, levies and assessments, the impact of technological advances, and trends in customer behavior as well as their ability to repay loans.
For a discussion of risk factors that may cause actual results to differ from expectations, please refer to BOK Financial Corporation's most recent annual and quarterly reports. BOK Financial Corporation and its affiliates undertake no obligation to update, amend, or clarify forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.
Non-GAAPFinancial Measures: This presentation may refer to non-GAAP financial measures. Additional information on these financial measures is available in BOK Financial's 10-Q and 10-K filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission which can be accessed at www.BOKF.com.
All data is presented as of September 30, 2020 unless otherwise noted.
Steven G. Bradshaw Chief Executive Officer
Third Quarter Summary
Net Income
$154.0
Q3
Q2
Q3
($mil, exc. EPS)
2020
2020
2019
$142.2
Net Income
$154.0
$64.7
$142.2
$110.4
$2.19
Diluted EPS
$2.19
$0.92
$2.00
$2.00
Net income before taxes
$204.6
$80.1
$174.3
$1.56
$62.1
$64.7
$0.88
$0.92
Provision for credit losses
$-
$135.3
$12.0
Pre-provision net revenue*
$204.6
$215.0
$185.9
3Q19
4Q19
1Q20
2Q20
3Q20
Net income attributable to shareholders
*Non-GAAP measure
Net income per share - diluted
Noteworthy items impacting profitability:
Another strong showing from Wealth Management and Mortgage teams
No credit loss provision was needed this quarter
Net interest margin was stable due primarily to an accretion acceleration, with additional support from highly disciplined deposit pricing and an increase in the effectiveness of floors in our commercial loan book
Expense management remains excellent
Additional Details
Quarterly
Year over
($bil)
Q3 2020
Growth
Year Growth
Period-End Loans
$23.8
(1.5)%
6.8%
Average Loans
$24.1
-%
7.6%
Period-End Deposits
$35.0
3.2%
33.6%
Average Deposits
$34.6
6.1%
34.8%
Fiduciary Assets
$52.9
4.7%
7.5%
Assets Under Management or in Custody
$82.4
3.7%
2.0%
Average quarterly loan growth flat in current economic environment
Average deposit growth largely reflects customers retaining elevated balances in the current economic environment
Assets under management or in custody up significantly on positive market moves and sales and asset retention efforts
Stacy Kymes EVP-Corporate Banking
6
Loan Portfolio
Seq.
Sep 30,
June 30,
Sep 30,
Loan
YOY Loan
($mil)
2020
2020
2019
Growth
Growth
Energy
$3,717.1
$3,974.2
$4,114.3
(6.5)%
(9.7)%
Services
3,545.8
3,779.9
4,011.1
(6.2)%
(11.6)%
Healthcare
3,325.8
3,289.3
3,033.0
1.1%
9.6%
General business
2,977.0
3,115.1
3,266.3
(4.4)%
(8.9)%
Total C&I
$13,565.7
$14,158.5
$14,424.6
(4.2)%
(6.0)%
Commercial Real Estate
4,693.7
4,554.1
4,626.1
3.1%
1.5%
Paycheck Protection Program
2,097.3
2,081.4
--
0.8%
--
Loans to Individuals
3,446.6
3,361.8
3,234.7
2.5%
6.5%
Total Loans
$23,803.3
$24,155.9
$22,285.4
(1.5)%
6.8%
Healthcare balances increased primarily due to growth in balances from senior housing and care facilities
Commercial Real Estate increased as paydowns from refinances into the permanent market slowed during the quarter
New energy deals remain difficult in current environment, while borrowers continue to pay down debt
COVID-19
Loan Deferrals
In Deferral
Exited Deferral
# of loans
Amount ($mil)
% of
# of loans
Amount ($mil)
% of
segment
segment
Business Market*
62
$229.4
1.2%
392
$1,312.7
6.6%
Individual Market**
294
$34.5
2.1%
378
$36.6
2.2%
Total
356
$263.9
1.2%
770
$1,349.3
6.3%
Includes C&I, Energy, Healthcare, CRE and Private Wealth
Includes Consumer and Mortgage
COVID-19 Impacted Areas
Total
Percent of
($mil)
Outstanding
Portfolio
Entertainment and Recreation
$574.2
2.41%
•
Gaming Industries
375.7
1.58%
• All other Entertainment and Recreation
198.5
0.83%
Retail
596.3
2.51%
•
Convenience Stores & Gas Stations
96.6
0.41%
•
Restaurants
278.2
1.17%
•
Specialty Stores
35.2
0.15%
•
All Other Retail
186.4
0.78%
Hotels
67.0
0.28%
Churches and Religious Organizations
135.2
0.57%
Colleges and Universtities
178.0
0.75%
Airlines
27.2
0.11%
Total COVID-19 Impact Areas
$1,577.9
6.63%
Deferred loans declined more than 80% from peak
Identified businesses most impacted by COVID-19 related mitigation efforts less than 7% of the total BOKF portfolio
Close monitoring in place for these areas
Key Credit Quality Metrics
Non-accruals (mil)
$255.4
$221.2
$172.5 $181.0$163.2
3Q19
4Q19
1Q20
2Q20
3Q20
Energy
Healthcare
CRE
Residential and Other
Total non-accrual loans down $34.2 million
A decrease of $36.2 million in Energy non- accruals
Potential problem loans (substandard, accruing) totaled $623 million at 09/30, compared to $626 million at 06/30.
Net charge-offs (annualized) to average loans
0.60%
0.40%
0.37%
0.31%
0.22%
0.23%
0.20%
0.19%
0.00%
3Q19
4Q19
1Q20
2Q20
3Q20
Net charge-offs increased slightly to 37 basis points, in-line with historical averages
(41 basis points excluding PPP loans)
Last five quarter average net charge-offs at 27 basis points continues to be well below historic range of 30 to 40 basis points
Appropriately reserved with an ALLL of 1.76% and combined allowance of 1.88% including unfunded commitments
Excluding PPP loans, ALLL was 1.93% and combined allowance of 2.06% including unfunded commitments
Steven Nell
Chief Financial Officer
10
Net Interest Revenue and Margin
($mil)
Q3 2020 Q2 2020 Q1 2020 Q4 2019
Q3 2019
Net interest revenue
$271.8
$278.1
$261.4
$270.2
$279.1
Net interest margin
2.81%
2.83%
2.80%
2.88%
3.01%
Yield on loans
3.60%
3.63%
4.50%
4.75%
5.12%
Cost of int-bearing deposits
0.26%
0.34%
0.98%
1.09%
1.17%
Cost of wholesale borrowings
0.51%
0.44%
1.57%
1.92%
2.39%
Net interest income decreased $6.3 million from the previous quarter
Net interest margin down only two basis points from previous quarter. Supporting factors include:
An increase in CoBiz discount accretion, which supported the margin by approximately 11bp this quarter. Could normalize in Q4.
Interest-bearingdeposit costs down 8 basis points for the quarter
Loan floors in our commercial book more effective as average LIBOR declined 19 basis points
A bit more room to lower the cost of interest-bearing deposits. LIBOR has largely normalized, reducing near-term pressure on loan yields
Fees and Commissions
Revenue ($mil)
Growth:
Q3 2020
Quarterly,
Quarterly,
Trailing 12
Sequential
Year over Year
Months
Brokerage and Trading
$69.5
12.1%
58.6%
12.8%
Transaction Card
23.5
2.3%
6.6%
1.6%
Fiduciary and Asset Management
39.9
(3.2)%
(8.5)%
(2.1)%
Deposit Service Charges and Fees
24.3
10.2%
(15.8)%
(4.4)%
Mortgage Banking
52.0
(3.7)%
72.2%
14.8%
Other Revenue
13.7
19.3%
(22.3)%
(6.9)%
Total Fees and Commissions
$222.9
4.3%
19.7%
4.8%
Brokerage and Trading continued outperformance due to market volatility and continued strength in the mortgage sector
Fiduciary and Asset Management down largely due to a decrease from seasonal tax preparation fees collected in the second quarter
Mortgage Banking lower rate environment spurred continued strong refinance and purchase volumes following a record quarter
Other Revenue up largely due to comparability with last quarter's waived overdraft protection fees and fees for excessive withdrawals, along with other fees for our clients in light of the pandemic
Expenses
%Incr.
%Incr.
($mil)
Q3 2020
Q2 2020
Q3 2019
Seq.
YOY
Personnel expense
$179.9
$176.2
$162.6
2.1%
10.6%
Other operating expense
$121.4
$119.2
$116.7
1.9%
4.0%
Total operating expense
$301.3
$295.4
$279.3
2.0%
7.9%
Efficiency Ratio
60.41%
59.57%
59.31%
Personnel expense up only $3.6 million, even with large increases in incentive- based compensation
Non-personnelexpense up primarily due to net losses on repossessed assets
Nearly 3% of personnel base company-wide absorbed since March due simply to attrition and increased efficiency
Adds to staff and replacement positions scrutinized at executive level
Liquidity & Capital
Q3 2020
Q2 2020
Q3 2019
Loan to Deposit Ratio
68.1%
71.3%
85.2%
Period End Deposits
$35.0 billion
$33.9 billion
$26.2 billion
Available secured wholesale
$12.5 billion
$14.6 billion
$10.1 billion
borrowing capacity
Common Equity Tier 1
12.1%
11.4%
11.1%
Total Capital Ratio
14.1%
13.4%
12.6%
Tangible Common Equity Ratio
9.0%
8.8%
8.7%
Deposit growth continues to be strong
Over $12 billion of secured borrowing capacity and over $5 billion of unsecured and contingent liquidity capacity
CET1 and Total Capital are 510bp and 360bp above well-capitalized, respectively
Forecast and Assumptions
Loan growth to remain soft, though we'll be looking for opportunities to grow loans once again in 2021
Available-for-salesecurity portfolio yield expected to decrease as prepayments force reinvestment at lower rates
Incremental deposit cost lowering possible, though nearing a bottom. LIBOR has largely normalized, reducing near-term pressure on loan yields
The combination of pressure on asset yields and less room to lower deposit costs will put some pressure on net interest margin
Fee revenues to continue to show strength, and projected to continue at elevated levels in the near to intermediate term, with perhaps some normal seasonal slowdown in mortgage
Operating expenses should remain at relatively same levels as has been seen the past few quarters
Significant loan loss reserve building remains behind us
Quarterly cash dividend will remain in place
Opportunistic share repurchase activity likely to resume in the fourth quarter
Steven G. Bradshaw Chief Executive Officer
Question and Answer Session
