    BOKF   US05561Q2012

BOK FINANCIAL CORPORATION

(BOKF)
  Report
BOK Financial : (b). Departure of Officers; Departure of Directors; Appointment of Certain Officers (Form 8-K)

07/02/2021 | 02:50pm EDT
(b). Departure of Officers; Departure of Directors; Appointment of Certain Officers.

On June 29, 2021, Mr. Peter C. Boylan respectfully resigned from the Board of Directors of BOK Financial Corporation and BOKF, NA.

Financial Statements and Exhibits.

(a)Exhibits

101 Interactive Data Files.

Disclaimer

BOK Financial Corporation published this content on 02 July 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 July 2021 18:49:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 1 787 M - -
Net income 2021 497 M - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 12,1x
Yield 2021 2,38%
Capitalization 6 072 M 6 072 M -
Capi. / Sales 2021 3,40x
Capi. / Sales 2022 3,35x
Nbr of Employees 4 902
Free-Float 40,0%
Technical analysis trends BOK FINANCIAL CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 10
Last Close Price 87,29 $
Average target price 94,11 $
Spread / Average Target 7,81%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Steven Glen Bradshaw President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Steven E. Nell Chief Financial Officer, Director & Executive VP
George B. Kaiser Chairman
Joseph A. Gottron Chief Information Officer & Executive VP
Stacy C. Kymes Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BOK FINANCIAL CORPORATION27.47%6 308
AGRICULTURAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-4.93%162 586
POSTAL SAVINGS BANK OF CHINA CO., LTD.19.41%70 589
PING AN BANK CO., LTD.19.96%70 219
AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND BANKING GROUP LIMITED23.48%60 723
PT BANK CENTRAL ASIA TBK-11.00%52 826