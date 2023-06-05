Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. BOK Financial Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BOKF   US05561Q2012

BOK FINANCIAL CORPORATION

(BOKF)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  03:56:13 2023-06-05 pm EDT
85.78 USD   -0.57%
Bank of Texas enters San Antonio market

06/05/2023 | 04:01pm EDT
Mark M. Johnson to serve as chairman, Parker Hensley as president

SAN ANTONIO, Texas, June 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bank of Texas is proud to expand its operations into the San Antonio market, the first outside of the bank’s established operations in Dallas, Fort Worth and Houston.

Bank of Texas is a division of BOK Financial Corporation (NASD: BOKF), a $46 billion company with $102 billion in assets under management. Bank of Texas currently has 39 total locations and more than 900 employees.

“We are thrilled to bring our brand of full-service, relationship-focused financial services to San Antonio,” said Mark Wade, Bank of Texas CEO. “We have been searching for the right team to lead our San Antonio operations and couldn’t be more excited to have Mark Johnson and Parker Hensley leading this charge. Both are well respected in the financial sector and are passionate about forming relationships and driving growth. We are leading with a talented commercial, wealth and treasury team that will be aligned with the San Antonio community and will provide best in class service.”

Texas Tech Rawls School of Business Distinguished Alumni and longtime San Antonio banker, Mark M. Johnson will take the helm as chairman. Johnson started his banking career with Texas Commerce Bank in Houston and ultimately moved into the role of president and chief operating officer with National Bancshares Corporation of Texas in San Antonio. The past 20 years of his career were spent in a number of executive positions with Texas Capital Bank, most recently as managing director and vice chairman.

“I’m greatly excited about the opportunity to work with such a highly regarded and successful organization committed to building a best-in-class team and bank in San Antonio,” said Johnson. Johnson will serve as chairman for the San Antonio market, bringing his vast knowledge of the San Antonio community and over 50 years of Texas banking expertise to the table.

Johnson is actively engaged in the San Antonio community serving on a number of boards, including The Alamo Foundation, the Briscoe Western Art Museum, the San Antonio Zoological Society and the United Way of San Antonio, among others. He received his bachelor's degree in finance/banking from Texas Tech University.

Parker Hensley will take on the role of president for the San Antonio market after having served as Amegy’s senior vice president and team lead for commercial and corporate banking in San Antonio.

“San Antonio is such a dynamic and fast-growing market,” said Hensley. “I think the Bank of Texas model of relationship first is the perfect fit for this community. As we grow our team and our services offered, I’m eager to meet the needs of our San Antonio neighbors.”

Hensley has a Bachelor of Science in Accounting from University of Evansville where he competed on the NCAA Division I golf team all four years. Hensley serves on the board and finance committee for Junior Achievement of South Texas. He is also actively involved with Valero Texas Open Trailblazers Organization and Financial Executives International of San Antonio.

The expansion into San Antonio underscores the company’s commitment to Texas, according to Stacy Kymes, president and CEO of BOK Financial, the parent company for Bank of Texas. “We believe that this is a great time to grow our presence in this vibrant state,” he said. “Even though we’re seeing some turbulence in the industry, we believe the strength and stability of our franchise will be very attractive to consumers, businesses and wealth clients in San Antonio.”

BOK Financial Corporation is a $46 billion regional financial services company headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma with $102 billion in assets under management or administration. The company's stock is publicly traded on NASDAQ under the Global Select market listings (BOKF). BOK Financial Corporation's holdings include BOKF, NA; BOK Financial Securities, Inc., BOK Financial Private Wealth, Inc. and BOK Financial Insurance, Inc. BOKF, NA's holdings include TransFund and Cavanal Hill Investment Management, Inc. BOKF, NA operates banking divisions across eight states as: Bank of Albuquerque; Bank of Oklahoma; Bank of Texas; and BOK Financial in Arizona, Arkansas, Colorado, Kansas and Missouri; as well as having limited purpose offices in Nebraska, Wisconsin and Connecticut. Through its subsidiaries, BOK Financial Corporation provides commercial and consumer banking, brokerage trading, investment, trust and insurance services, mortgage origination and servicing, and an electronic funds transfer network. For more information, visit www.bokf.com.


Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 2 115 M - -
Net income 2023 609 M - -
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 9,34x
Yield 2023 2,51%
Capitalization 5 746 M 5 746 M -
Capi. / Sales 2023 2,72x
Capi. / Sales 2024 2,68x
Nbr of Employees 4 796
Free-Float 37,4%
