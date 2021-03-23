Log in
Boku (BOKU) : Evolving to address wider e-commerce market

03/23/2021 | 03:11am EDT
Edison Investment Research Limited 
Boku (BOKU): Evolving to address wider e-commerce market 
23-March-2021 / 07:09 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
 
London, UK, 23 March 2021 
 
Boku (BOKU): Evolving to address wider e-commerce market 
Boku reported strong results for FY20, with adjusted revenue and EBITDA growth of 20% and 106% respectively. The 
Payments business benefited from increased consumer demand during the pandemic, while the Identity business had a more 
difficult year. Trading year to date has been strong for both businesses and management is confident of meeting 
expectations for FY21. We have made minor changes to our FY21/22 forecasts. The evolution of the platform to address 
the wider alternative payments market provides upside potential to our forecasts and the share price. 
 
Valuing the Payments business alone using the average FY21e EV/EBITDA multiple for its peer group results in a per 
share value of 197p, providing upside to the current share price. The Identity business could provide further upside - 
including it at its unimpaired cost would take the per share value up to 203p. 
Click here to view the full report or here to sign up to receive research as it is published. 
 
All reports published by Edison are available to download free of charge from its website 
www.edisongroup.com 
About Edison: Edison is a leading research and investor relations consultancy, connecting listed companies to the 
widest pool of global investors. By focusing on the volume and quality of investors reached - across institutions, 
family offices, wealth managers and retail investors - Edison can create and gauge intent to purchase, even in the 
darkest pools of capital, and then make introductions via non-deal roadshows, events or virtual meetings. 
Having been the first in-market 17 years ago, Edison now has more than 100 analysts covering every economic sector. 
Headquartered in London, Edison also has offices in New York, Frankfurt, Amsterdam and Tel Aviv and a presence in 
Athens, Johannesburg and Sydney. 
Edison is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority. 
Edison is not an adviser or broker-dealer and does not provide investment advice. Edison's reports are not 
solicitations to buy or sell any securities. 
For more information, please contact Edison: 
Katherine Thompson +44 (0)20 3077 5730 tech@edisongroup.com 
Learn more at www.edisongroup.com and connect with Edison on: 
LinkedIn        https://www.linkedin.com/company/edison-group-/ 
Twitter           www.twitter.com/Edison_Inv_Res 
YouTube       www.youtube.com/edisonitv 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Dissemination of a CORPORATE NEWS, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

1177425 23-March-2021

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

March 23, 2021 03:10 ET (07:10 GMT)

