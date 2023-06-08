Boku extends share buyback for up to GBP10.5 million

Boku Inc - provider of mobile payment solutions - Extends share buyback programme for a further twelve months from the expiry of the original programme term. It will involve the repurchasing of stock up to an additional maximum consideration of GBP10.5 million, and up to an additional maximum of 5.3 million common stock.

The initial programme began last July. The extended programme will expire on June 30 next year.

Current stock price: 147.50 pence

12-month change: up 34%

By Holly Beveridge, Alliance News reporter

