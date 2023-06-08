Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Boku, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BOKU   USU7744C1063

BOKU, INC.

(BOKU)
  Report
2023-06-08
147.50 GBX    0.00%
Boku extends share buyback for up to GBP10.5 million

06/08/2023 | 12:32pm EDT
Boku Inc - provider of mobile payment solutions - Extends share buyback programme for a further twelve months from the expiry of the original programme term. It will involve the repurchasing of stock up to an additional maximum consideration of GBP10.5 million, and up to an additional maximum of 5.3 million common stock.

The initial programme began last July. The extended programme will expire on June 30 next year.

Current stock price: 147.50 pence

12-month change: up 34%

By Holly Beveridge, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to newsroom@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 71,2 M - -
Net income 2023 9,18 M - -
Net cash 2023 99,2 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 60,0x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 547 M 547 M -
EV / Sales 2023 6,29x
EV / Sales 2024 5,42x
Nbr of Employees 305
Free-Float 80,9%
Chart BOKU, INC.
Duration : Period :
Boku, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BOKU, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 6
Last Close Price 1,84 $
Average target price 2,42 $
Spread / Average Target 31,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Jonathan Peter Prideaux Chief Executive Officer & Director
Keith Butcher Chief Financial Officer & Non-Executive Director
Richard Lawrence Hargreaves Non-Executive Chairman
Chris Newton-Smith Chief Operating Officer
Mark J. Britto Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BOKU, INC.5.73%547
FISERV, INC.14.55%71 472
BLOCK, INC.5.00%40 302
GLOBAL PAYMENTS INC.2.61%26 696
FLEETCOR TECHNOLOGIES, INC.29.35%17 542
EDENRED SE19.06%16 149
