Boku Inc - San Francisco-based mobile payment services - Estimates revenue jumped 23% to at least USD47.0 million in the first half of 2024 from USD38.2 million a year prior. Monthly active users surge 30% on-year during June to 79.6 million from 61.2 million. Boku appoints Rob Whittick as its new chief financial officer, effective immediately. He spent over 25 years at lender NatWest Group PLC.

Evoke PLC - Gibraltar-based betting and gaming firm formerly known as 888 Holdings - Reports "broadly stable" second quarter, with revenue of GBP431 million, and also reflected on the first half just gone. For the six months ended June 30, Evoke is expecting adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation to be GBP35 million to GBP40 million behind plan. However, it has a more positive outlook for revenue in the second half, with revenue growth expected to be in line with medium-term guidance of between 5% and 9%. Notes that marketing phasing is generally first half weighted, with marketing costs expected to be between GBP35 million and GBP40 million lower in the second half. Chief Executive Officer Per Widerstrom says: "I am really pleased with the strategic progress we have made so far and I'm confident this will set us up for profitable growth in H2 2024 and beyond as we continue to invest for the mid and long-term with high conviction. Our plans for 2025 and beyond are unchanged and the strategic and operational progress we have made during the first half give me increased confidence about delivering our value creation plan."

Craneware PLC - Edinburgh, Scotland-based provider of software solutions, focused on helping to improve financial performance in the US healthcare market - Anticipates revenue over USD188 million in the financial year ended June 30, above the upper end of current market expectations and up at least 8.0% from USD174.0 million a year prior. Adjusted Ebitda is set to grow at least 5.6% to USD58 million from USD54.9 million. Craneware will release its half-year results on September 3. CEO Keith Neilson says: "The exciting growth and expansion opportunities that our new alliance with Microsoft [Corp] brings to the group, combined with our continued investment in the Trisus platform, the considerable data assets we maintain, and our independence within the US healthcare market mean we are uniquely placed to support all US hospitals."

PRS REIT PLC - Manchester, England-based real estate investment trust - Estimated rental value per year rises 4.5% to GBP65.1 million as at June 30 from GBP62.3 million as at March 31. "Market fundamentals remain strongly supportive of the company's business model, which is focused on high-quality, professionally managed, build-to-rent homes for families. The single-family sector remains in a significant supply deficit across the UK, and macro trends, including population growth and the rise in household formation, continue to feed demand," PRS REIT says. Rent collection for the company's financial fourth quarter ended June 30 is 100%, with total occupancy at the end of the fourth quarter of 96%, with 5,181 of 5,396 completed homes occupied. Looking ahead, PRS REIT notes a sharp mismatch between rental demand and market supply, which puts the company in a "very strong" market position, with its board remaining very confident about its prospects. PRS expects to declare a fourth quarter dividend by early August.

Liontrust Asset Management PLC - London-based company which focuses on long-term active management of investment - Assets under management fall 2.8% to GBP27.04 billion as at June 30, from GBP27.82 billion at April 1. While the company notes falling inflation and expected interest rate cuts, CEO John Ions says: "Labour's large majority in last week's general election should herald a period of stability that will be positive for financial markets. It is encouraging that the new government has a pro-growth agenda and is committed to the simplification of pensions." He adds the company was well placed in the improving environment. Liontrust also announces Luke Savage as its next chair from after the annual general meeting set for September 19. He will replace Alastair Barbour. Savage is the current chair of Chesnara PLC, a Preston, England-based insurance company and pension consolidator.

