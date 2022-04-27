Log in
    BCL   PK0029701015

BOLAN CASTINGS LIMITED

(BCL)
  Report
End-of-day quote The Pakistan Stock Exchange  -  04-25
58.80 PKR   -3.13%
02/25Bolan Castings Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter and Six Months Ended December 31, 2021
CI
02/23Bolan Castings Limited Announces Executive Change
CI
2021Bolan Castings Limited Announces Executive Changes
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Bolan Castings : Transmission of Quarterly Accounts for the period ended March 31, 2022

04/27/2022 | 03:25am EDT
CONTENTS

Company Information ........................................... 2

Directors' Review .................................................. 3

Statement of Financial Position .............................. 4

Statement of Profit or Loss .................................... 5

Statement of Comprehensive Income …………………… 6

Statement of Changes in Equity ............................. 7

Statement ofCash Flows ....................................... 8

Notes to and Forming Part of the

Condensed Interim Financial Statements ............ 9

Page-1

COMPANY INFORMATION

Board of Directors

Mr. Sikandar M. Khan

Chairman

Mr. Nisar Ahmed Mirani

Chief Executive

Mr. Sohail Bashir Rana

Director

Mr. Laeeq Uddin Ansari

Director

Mr. Aamir Amin

Director

Mr. Abdul Hamid Ahmed Dagia

Director

Mrs. Tabassum Rana

Director

Mr. Qaiser Saleem

Director

Mr. Arafat Mushir

Chief Financial Officer

Auditors

Company Secretary

Syed Sajid Ali

M/s. A. F. Ferguson & Co.

Chartered Accountants

Legal Advisors

M/s. Latif & Latif Advocate M/s. Rizwan Manai Associates

Bankers

Habib Bank Limited MCB Bank Limited

Bank Alfalah Limited

Dubai Islamic Bank Pakistan Limited Meezan Bank Limited

Faysal Bank Limited Askari Bank Limited Bank AL Habib Limited

Habib Metropolitan Bank Limited

Share Registrar

CDC Shares Registrar Services Limited

CDC House, 99-B, Block-B, S.M.C.H.S.

Main Shahrah-e-Faisal, Karachi

Tel: +92-800-23275

Fax: +92-21-34326053

Registered Office

Main RCD Highway, Hub Chowki,

District Lasbela, Balochistan, Pakistan Tel : +92-853-364033,363296

Fax : +92-853-363292

E-mail: bclhub@bclpk.com

Web Site www.bolancastings.com

Page-2

DIRECTORS' REVIEW

Dear Shareholders

The Directors of your Company are presenting the un-audited financial statements for and up to the third quarter ended March 31, 2022.

During the nine months under review, the Company recorded net sales of Rs.2,011.42 million as compared to Rs. 1,822.83 million of the same periods of the last year. The gross profit for the nine months under review was Rs. 148.81 million as against Rs. 239.24 million of corresponding period of the last year. The profit after tax for the nine months was Rs. 2.52 million as compared to Rs. 77.36 million of same period of last year.

The earning per share was Rs. 0.22 as against the earning per share of Rs. 6.74 of corresponding period of last year.

The increasing trend in raw materials prices, logistic cost and energy cost coupled with the adverse exchange rates of US Dollar vis-à-vis Pak Rupee has increased the input cost of your Company. Your Company was also facing difficulties in managing working capital due to cash crunch which led to delays in procurement of raw materials, resulting in low production and sales and ultimately in loss during the third quarter. However, we have managed to overcome the adversities to some extent. We are looking forward to perform better in the last quarter of the current financial year by achieving production and sales targets, exploring the new sales avenues and embracing the cost cutting measures

We would like to thank our customers and shareholders for their trust and confidence in the Company. We also would like to convey our appreciation to the entire BCL Team for their dedicated efforts and contribution during the period under review.

For and on behalf of the Board

Hub:

April 25, 2022

NISAR AHMED MIRANI Chief Executive Officer

Page-3

BOLAN CASTINGS LIMITED

CONDENSED INTERIM STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION AS AT MARCH 31, 2022

(Unaudited)

(Audited)

Note

March 31,

June 30,

2022

2021

Rupees

Rupees

ASSETS

Non-current assets

Property, plant and equipment

5

193,603,550

206,739,160

Long-term investment

6

17,825,000

22,709,625

Long-term loans

1,009,000

865,000

Deferred tax asset

7

95,524,645

95,524,645

Long-term deposits

4,047,790

4,047,790

Employee benefits prepayment

14,513,121

13,383,876

326,523,106

343,270,096

Current assets

Stores, spare parts and loose tools

8

120,724,809

131,120,491

Inventories

9

358,723,342

359,077,415

Trade receivables

10

123,491,312

47,914,306

Loans and advances

5,130,586

9,762,303

Trade deposits and short-term prepayments

3,142,344

329,732

Other receivables

182,944

1,370,509

Refunds due from the Government - sales tax

12,569,710

6,376,049

Taxation - payments less provision

70,419,622

53,621,976

Cash and bank balances

11

30,642,356

58,747,791

725,027,025

668,320,572

Total assets

1,051,550,131

1,011,590,668

EQUITY AND LIABILITIES

Capital and reserves

Share capital

114,725,290

114,725,290

General reserve

90,434,610

92,797,348

205,159,900

207,522,638

LIABILITIES

Non-current liabilities

Long-term deposits

3,142,999

3,707,636

Long-term loan

12

7,556,539

24,903,695

Deferred grant

13

-

559,745

Employee benefits obligations

31,827,350

34,817,327

42,526,888

63,988,403

Current liabilities

Trade and other payables

14

367,405,657

294,550,224

Current portion of long-term deposits

1,252,461

1,571,880

Current portion of long-term loan

12

28,660,687

38,055,682

Unclaimed dividend

3,407,752

3,442,070

Short-term financing

15

403,136,786

402,459,771

803,863,343

740,079,627

Total liabilities

846,390,231

804,068,030

Contingencies and commitments

16

Total equity and liabilities

1,051,550,131

1,011,590,668

The annexed notes 1 to 25 form an integral part of these condensed interim financial statements.

Chief Executive

Director

Chief Financial officer

Page-4

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Bolan Castings Ltd. published this content on 27 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 April 2022 07:24:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 2 419 M 13,0 M 13,0 M
Net income 2021 132 M 0,71 M 0,71 M
Net Debt 2021 407 M 2,19 M 2,19 M
P/E ratio 2021 10,9x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 675 M 3,63 M 3,63 M
EV / Sales 2020 0,80x
EV / Sales 2021 0,77x
Nbr of Employees 135
Free-Float 50,6%
Chart BOLAN CASTINGS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Bolan Castings Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Nisar Ahmed Mirani Chief Executive Officer & Director
Syed Sajid Ali Chief Financial Officer
Sikandar Mustafa Khan Chairman
Aamir Amin Independent Director
Tabassum Rana Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BOLAN CASTINGS LIMITED-41.79%4
DENSO CORPORATION-21.90%44 495
APTIV PLC-34.75%29 159
MAGNA INTERNATIONAL INC.-22.39%18 344
HYUNDAI MOBIS CO.,LTD-19.45%14 784
CONTINENTAL AG-32.68%13 994