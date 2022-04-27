Bolan Castings : Transmission of Quarterly Accounts for the period ended March 31, 2022

CONTENTS Company Information ........................................... 2 Directors' Review .................................................. 3 Statement of Financial Position .............................. 4 Statement of Profit or Loss .................................... 5 Statement of Comprehensive Income …………………… 6 Statement of Changes in Equity ............................. 7 Statement ofCash Flows ....................................... 8 Notes to and Forming Part of the Condensed Interim Financial Statements ............ 9

DIRECTORS' REVIEW

Dear Shareholders

The Directors of your Company are presenting the un-audited financial statements for and up to the third quarter ended March 31, 2022.

During the nine months under review, the Company recorded net sales of Rs.2,011.42 million as compared to Rs. 1,822.83 million of the same periods of the last year. The gross profit for the nine months under review was Rs. 148.81 million as against Rs. 239.24 million of corresponding period of the last year. The profit after tax for the nine months was Rs. 2.52 million as compared to Rs. 77.36 million of same period of last year.

The earning per share was Rs. 0.22 as against the earning per share of Rs. 6.74 of corresponding period of last year.

The increasing trend in raw materials prices, logistic cost and energy cost coupled with the adverse exchange rates of US Dollar vis-à-vis Pak Rupee has increased the input cost of your Company. Your Company was also facing difficulties in managing working capital due to cash crunch which led to delays in procurement of raw materials, resulting in low production and sales and ultimately in loss during the third quarter. However, we have managed to overcome the adversities to some extent. We are looking forward to perform better in the last quarter of the current financial year by achieving production and sales targets, exploring the new sales avenues and embracing the cost cutting measures

We would like to thank our customers and shareholders for their trust and confidence in the Company. We also would like to convey our appreciation to the entire BCL Team for their dedicated efforts and contribution during the period under review.

For and on behalf of the Board

Hub:

April 25, 2022

NISAR AHMED MIRANI Chief Executive Officer

BOLAN CASTINGS LIMITED

CONDENSED INTERIM STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION AS AT MARCH 31, 2022

(Unaudited) (Audited) Note March 31, June 30, 2022 2021 Rupees Rupees ASSETS Non-current assets Property, plant and equipment 5 193,603,550 206,739,160 Long-term investment 6 17,825,000 22,709,625 Long-term loans 1,009,000 865,000 Deferred tax asset 7 95,524,645 95,524,645 Long-term deposits 4,047,790 4,047,790 Employee benefits prepayment 14,513,121 13,383,876 326,523,106 343,270,096 Current assets Stores, spare parts and loose tools 8 120,724,809 131,120,491 Inventories 9 358,723,342 359,077,415 Trade receivables 10 123,491,312 47,914,306 Loans and advances 5,130,586 9,762,303 Trade deposits and short-term prepayments 3,142,344 329,732 Other receivables 182,944 1,370,509 Refunds due from the Government - sales tax 12,569,710 6,376,049 Taxation - payments less provision 70,419,622 53,621,976 Cash and bank balances 11 30,642,356 58,747,791 725,027,025 668,320,572 Total assets 1,051,550,131 1,011,590,668 EQUITY AND LIABILITIES Capital and reserves Share capital 114,725,290 114,725,290 General reserve 90,434,610 92,797,348 205,159,900 207,522,638 LIABILITIES Non-current liabilities Long-term deposits 3,142,999 3,707,636 Long-term loan 12 7,556,539 24,903,695 Deferred grant 13 - 559,745 Employee benefits obligations 31,827,350 34,817,327 42,526,888 63,988,403 Current liabilities Trade and other payables 14 367,405,657 294,550,224 Current portion of long-term deposits 1,252,461 1,571,880 Current portion of long-term loan 12 28,660,687 38,055,682 Unclaimed dividend 3,407,752 3,442,070 Short-term financing 15 403,136,786 402,459,771 803,863,343 740,079,627 Total liabilities 846,390,231 804,068,030 Contingencies and commitments 16 Total equity and liabilities 1,051,550,131 1,011,590,668

The annexed notes 1 to 25 form an integral part of these condensed interim financial statements.

