Bolan Castings : Transmission of Quarterly Accounts for the period ended March 31, 2022

The Directors of your Company are presenting the un-audited financial statements for and up to the third quarter ended March 31, 2022.
During the nine months under review, the Company recorded net sales of Rs.2,011.42 million as compared to Rs. 1,822.83 million of the same periods of the last year. The gross profit for the nine months under review was Rs. 148.81 million as against Rs. 239.24 million of corresponding period of the last year. The profit after tax for the nine months was Rs. 2.52 million as compared to Rs. 77.36 million of same period of last year.
The earning per share was Rs. 0.22 as against the earning per share of Rs. 6.74 of corresponding period of last year.
The increasing trend in raw materials prices, logistic cost and energy cost coupled with the adverse exchange rates of US Dollar vis-à-vis Pak Rupee has increased the input cost of your Company. Your Company was also facing difficulties in managing working capital due to cash crunch which led to delays in procurement of raw materials, resulting in low production and sales and ultimately in loss during the third quarter. However, we have managed to overcome the adversities to some extent. We are looking forward to perform better in the last quarter of the current financial year by achieving production and sales targets, exploring the new sales avenues and embracing the cost cutting measures
We would like to thank our customers and shareholders for their trust and confidence in the Company. We also would like to convey our appreciation to the entire BCL Team for their dedicated efforts and contribution during the period under review.
For and on behalf of the Board
Hub:
April 25, 2022
NISAR AHMED MIRANIChief Executive Officer
Page-3
BOLAN CASTINGS LIMITED
CONDENSED INTERIM STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION AS AT MARCH 31, 2022
(Unaudited)
(Audited)
Note
March 31,
June 30,
2022
2021
Rupees
Rupees
ASSETS
Non-current assets
Property, plant and equipment
5
193,603,550
206,739,160
Long-term investment
6
17,825,000
22,709,625
Long-term loans
1,009,000
865,000
Deferred tax asset
7
95,524,645
95,524,645
Long-term deposits
4,047,790
4,047,790
Employee benefits prepayment
14,513,121
13,383,876
326,523,106
343,270,096
Current assets
Stores, spare parts and loose tools
8
120,724,809
131,120,491
Inventories
9
358,723,342
359,077,415
Trade receivables
10
123,491,312
47,914,306
Loans and advances
5,130,586
9,762,303
Trade deposits and short-term prepayments
3,142,344
329,732
Other receivables
182,944
1,370,509
Refunds due from the Government - sales tax
12,569,710
6,376,049
Taxation - payments less provision
70,419,622
53,621,976
Cash and bank balances
11
30,642,356
58,747,791
725,027,025
668,320,572
Total assets
1,051,550,131
1,011,590,668
EQUITY AND LIABILITIES
Capital and reserves
Share capital
114,725,290
114,725,290
General reserve
90,434,610
92,797,348
205,159,900
207,522,638
LIABILITIES
Non-current liabilities
Long-term deposits
3,142,999
3,707,636
Long-term loan
12
7,556,539
24,903,695
Deferred grant
13
-
559,745
Employee benefits obligations
31,827,350
34,817,327
42,526,888
63,988,403
Current liabilities
Trade and other payables
14
367,405,657
294,550,224
Current portion of long-term deposits
1,252,461
1,571,880
Current portion of long-term loan
12
28,660,687
38,055,682
Unclaimed dividend
3,407,752
3,442,070
Short-term financing
15
403,136,786
402,459,771
803,863,343
740,079,627
Total liabilities
846,390,231
804,068,030
Contingencies and commitments
16
Total equity and liabilities
1,051,550,131
1,011,590,668
The annexed notes 1 to 25 form an integral part of these condensed interim financial statements.
Chief Executive
Director
Chief Financial officer
Page-4
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
Bolan Castings Ltd. published this content on 27 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 April 2022 07:24:07 UTC.