Bolan Castings : Transmission of Quarterly Report for the Period Ended December 31, 2022

DIRECTORS' REVIEW

Dear Shareholders

The Directors of your Company are presenting the un-audited financial statements for the half year ended December 31, 2022.

During the six months under review, the Company recorded net sales of Rs. 930.21 million as compared to Rs.1,366.70 million of the same period of the last year. The gross profit for the six months under review was Rs. 26.22 million as against Rs. 106.45 million of corresponding period of the last year. The loss after tax for the six months was Rs. 65.97 million as compared to profit after tax Rs. 4.93 million of same period of the last year.

The loss per share was Rs. 5.75 as against the profit per share of Rs. 0.43 of corresponding period of last year.

The aftershocks of devastated flood during the first quarter are not over yet on the back of stagnant flood water in many areas of agricultural land of the country resulting high inflation and the lower demand of the tractors as well as its allied accessories. The company has to go on shut down that affected the sales and production of the company and contributed towards the losses of the company.

The country is struggling to overcome the economic challenges such as low foreign reserve level, high foreign exchange rates, high rate of inflation, high fuel and energy prices, disrupt raw materials supplies due to curb on imports and shrunk liquidity position that also affected the profitability of the company during the last six months and decrease of gross profit and operating profit ratios as compared of corresponding period of the last year.

The slight recent increase in demands of tractors and expected positive deal with IMF may bring the ease to the overall economy as well as the tractor and its allied industries. However, it depends on smooth supply of raw materials which may bring some hope for the remaining financial year.

We would like to thank our customers and shareholders for their trust and confidence in the Company. We also would like to convey our appreciation to the entire BCL Team for their dedicated efforts, contributions and for being steadfast and standing resolute with us during the period under review.

For and on behalf of the Board

Karachi

February 09, 2023MUJTABA AHMAD

Chief Executive Officer