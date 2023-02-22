Bolan Castings : Transmission of Quarterly Report for the Period Ended December 31, 2022
QUARTERLY
FINANCIAL
STATEMENTS
Quarterly Financial
Statements For and
upto the 2nd
Quarter Ended
December 31,
CONTENTS
Company Information
Directors' Review
Auditors' Review Report to the Members ………….4
Statement of Financial Position
Statement of Profit or Loss
Statement of Comprehensive Income ……………………7
Statement of Changes in Equity
Statement of Cash Flows
Notes to and Forming Part of the
Condensed Interim Financial Statements
COMPANY INFORMATION
Board of Directors
Mr. Sikandar M. Khan
Chairman
Mr. Mujtaba Ahmad
Chief Executive
Mr. Sohail Bashir Rana
Director
Mr. Laeeq Uddin Ansari
Director
Mr. Qaiser Saleem
Director
Mr. Aamir Amin
Director
Mr. Abdul Hamid Ahmed Dagia Director
Mrs. Tabassum Rana
Director
Company Secretary
Mr. Arafat Mushir
Chief Financial Officer
Syed Sajid Ali
Auditors
M/s. A. F. Ferguson & Co.
Chartered Accountants
Legal Advisors
M/s. Latif & Latif Advocate
M/s. Rizwan Manai Associates
Bankers
Habib Bank Limited
MCB Bank Limited
Bank Alfalah Limited
Dubai Islamic Bank Pakistan Limited
Meezan Bank Limited
Faysal Bank Limited
Askari Bank Limited
Bank AL Habib Limited
Habib Metropolitan Bank Limited
Share Registrar
CDC Shares Registrar Services Limited
CDC House, 99-B,Block-B, S.M.C.H.S.
Main Shahrah-e-Faisal, Karachi
Tel: +92-800-23275
Fax: +92-21-34326053
Registered Office
Main RCD Highway, Hub Chowki,
District Lasbela, Balochistan, Pakistan
Tel : +92-853-364033,363296
Fax : +92-853-363292
E-mail:bclhub@bclpk.com
Web Site
www.bolancastings.com
DIRECTORS' REVIEW
Dear Shareholders
The Directors of your Company are presenting the un-audited financial statements for the half year ended December 31, 2022.
During the six months under review, the Company recorded net sales of Rs. 930.21 million as compared to Rs.1,366.70 million of the same period of the last year. The gross profit for the six months under review was Rs. 26.22 million as against Rs. 106.45 million of corresponding period of the last year. The loss after tax for the six months was Rs. 65.97 million as compared to profit after tax Rs. 4.93 million of same period of the last year.
The loss per share was Rs. 5.75 as against the profit per share of Rs. 0.43 of corresponding period of last year.
The aftershocks of devastated flood during the first quarter are not over yet on the back of stagnant flood water in many areas of agricultural land of the country resulting high inflation and the lower demand of the tractors as well as its allied accessories. The company has to go on shut down that affected the sales and production of the company and contributed towards the losses of the company.
The country is struggling to overcome the economic challenges such as low foreign reserve level, high foreign exchange rates, high rate of inflation, high fuel and energy prices, disrupt raw materials supplies due to curb on imports and shrunk liquidity position that also affected the profitability of the company during the last six months and decrease of gross profit and operating profit ratios as compared of corresponding period of the last year.
The slight recent increase in demands of tractors and expected positive deal with IMF may bring the ease to the overall economy as well as the tractor and its allied industries. However, it depends on smooth supply of raw materials which may bring some hope for the remaining financial year.
We would like to thank our customers and shareholders for their trust and confidence in the Company. We also would like to convey our appreciation to the entire BCL Team for their dedicated efforts, contributions and for being steadfast and standing resolute with us during the period under review.
For and on behalf of the Board
Karachi
February 09, 2023MUJTABA AHMAD
Chief Executive Officer
INDEPENDENT AUDITORS' REVIEW REPORT
TO THE MEMBERS OF BOALN CASTINGS LIMITED
REPORT ON REVIEW OF CONDENSED INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
Introduction
We have reviewed the accompanying condensed interim statement of financial position of Bolan Castings Limited as at December 31, 2022 and the related condensed interim statement of profit or loss, condensed interim statement of comprehensive income, condensed interim statement of changes in equity, and condensed interim statement of cash flows, and notes to the financial statements for the six-month period then ended (here-in- after referred to as the "interim financial statements"). Management is responsible for the preparation and presentation of these interim financial statements in accordance with accounting and reporting standards as applicable in Pakistan for interim financial reporting. Our responsibility is to express a conclusion on these financial statements based on our review. The figures of the condensed interim statement of profit or loss and condensed interim statement of comprehensive income for the quarters ended December 31, 2022 and 2021 have not been reviewed, as we are required to review only the cumulative figures for the half year ended December 31, 2022.
Scope of Review
We conducted our review in accordance with International Standard on Review Engagements 2410," Review of Interim Financial Information Performed by the Independent Auditor of the Entity". A review of interim financial statements consists of making inquiries, primarily of persons responsible for financial and accounting matters, and applying analytical and other review procedures. A review is substantially less in scope than an audit conducted in accordance with International Standards on Auditing and consequently does not enable us to obtain assurance that we would become aware of all significant matters that might be identified in an audit. Accordingly, we do not express an audit opinion.
Conclusion
Based on our review, nothing has come to our attention that causes us to believe that the accompanying interim financial statements are not prepared, in all material respects, in accordance with the accounting and reporting standards as applicable in Pakistan for interim financial reporting.
The engagement partner on the review resulting in this independent auditor's report is Syed Fahim ul Hasan.
A.F.Ferquson & Co.
Chartered Accountants Karachi
Date : February 21,2023
UDIN : RR20221013305LDtaKjT
