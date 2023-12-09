The Board of Directors of Boldtek Holdings Limited announced resignation of Mr. Sim Mong Keang Kenny as an Independent Non-Executive Director of the Company with effect from 8 December 2023. Mr. Sim will also resign as Chairman of the Nominating and Remuneration Committees and a member of the Audit Committee with effect from 8 December 2023. Following the above change, the Board and Board Committees will comprise of the following Directors with effect from 8 December 2023: - Board of Directors: Phua Lam Soon, Chief Executive Officer.

Ong Siew Eng, Executive Director. Ng Kok Seng, Executive Director and Foo Shiang Ping, Non-Executive Director. Audit Committee: Foo Shiang Ping, Member.

Remuneration Committee: Foo Shiang Ping, Member. Nominating Committee: Phua Lam Soon Member.