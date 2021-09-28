Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Sweden
  4. Nasdaq Stockholm
  5. Boliden AB
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BOL   SE0012455673

BOLIDEN AB

(BOL)
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompany 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Boliden : Facilities providing increased resource efficiency and long-term storage inaugurated

09/28/2021 | 04:12am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Boliden is today opening a new leaching plant and underground repository at Boliden Rönnskär. These two facilities will enable additional metal to be extracted from residual materials at Rönnskär and any remaining waste to be stored in a way that is sustainable in the long term.

"Our aim is to extract as much metal as possible from our raw materials while ensuring the best achievable environmental and climate performance. The investments we have now made represent a new chapter in Rönnskär's history in both of these areas," says Daniel Peltonen, President Boliden Smelters.

For many years, residual materials from smelting processes containing copper, zinc and lead, among other elements, have been stored temporarily at the Rönnskär site. These residual materials, together with future residues from production, will from this point on pass through the newly built leaching plant, where further metal extraction will take place. The remaining material will then be transported straight down to the underground repository, which is located about 350 meters below the site. Rönnskär thus becomes the only copper smelter in the world with a long-term, sustainable on-site storage solution. Investments in the two facilities have amounted to SEK 1.4 billion.

For further information, please contact:
Klas Nilsson, Director Group Communications, phone: +46 70-453 65 88

Disclaimer

Boliden AB published this content on 28 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 September 2021 08:11:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about BOLIDEN AB
04:12aBOLIDEN : Facilities providing increased resource efficiency and long-term storage inaugur..
PU
09/09Statkraft Signs New, Extended Power Contract with Boliden in Norway
CI
05/31BOLIDEN : Change in number of shares and votes in Boliden
AQ
05/31PULLING POWER : the green lure of Sweden's industrial far north
RE
05/11Epiroc Participates In EU-Funded NEXGEN SIMS Project
MT
05/04XTIERRA : Buchans Resources Reports Year-End 2020 Results
AQ
04/28BOLIDEN : Appoints Deputy Chair
MT
04/28BOLIDEN AB (PUBL) : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
04/28BOLIDEN AB (PUBL) : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
04/27BOLIDEN : Karl-Henrik Sundström has been appointed Deputy Chairman of the Board
AQ
More news
Chart BOLIDEN AB
Duration : Period :
Boliden AB Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Managers and Directors
Mikael Staffas President & Chief Executive Officer
Håkan Gabrielsson Chief Financial Officer
Anders Gerhard Ullberg Chairman
Gustaf Michael Löw Independent Director
Tom Erixon Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BOLIDEN AB19.01%8 831
FREEPORT-MCMORAN INC.23.90%49 782
SOUTHERN COPPER CORPORATION-9.01%45 805
SHANGHAI PUTAILAI NEW ENERGY TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.126.66%19 569
SUMITOMO METAL MINING CO., LTD.-8.19%10 410
NANJING HANRUI COBALT CO.,LTD.-19.30%3 672