Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. OTC Markets
  5. Boliden AB (publ)
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BDNNY   US09752V1026

BOLIDEN AB (PUBL)

(BDNNY)
  Report
Delayed OTC Markets  -  05/31 03:48:50 pm EDT
83.11 USD   -3.92%
03:01aReport of payments to government agencies in 2021
AQ
05/31Change in number of shares and votes in Boliden
PR
05/31Change in number of shares and votes in Boliden
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Report of payments to government agencies in 2021

06/01/2022 | 03:28am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

BOLIDEN, Sweden, June 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Boliden is today publishing its report of payments to government agencies in accordance with Swedish law (2015:812) on the reporting of payments to government agencies. The report encompasses payments made to government agencies in Sweden, Finland and Ireland that pertain to extractive industry operations in 2021.

This information is information that Boliden AB is obliged to make public pursuant to the Securities Markets Act. The information was submitted for publication at 09.00 CET on 1 June 2022.

For further information, please contact:
Klas Nilsson
Director Group Communications
Phone: +46 70-453 65 88

Boliden is a metals company with a focus on sustainable development. Our roots are Nordic, our market global. Our core competence lies within the fields of exploration, mining, smelting and metal recycling. Boliden has around 6,000 employees and annual sales of approximately SEK 70 billion. The share is listed in the Large Cap segment on NASDAQ OMX Stockholm.

www.boliden.com

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/boliden/r/report-of-payments-to-government-agencies-in-2021,c3576526

The following files are available for download:

Cision
View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/report-of-payments-to-government-agencies-in-2021-301558626.html

SOURCE Boliden


© PRNewswire 2022
All news about BOLIDEN AB (PUBL)
03:01aReport of payments to government agencies in 2021
AQ
05/31Change in number of shares and votes in Boliden
PR
05/31Change in number of shares and votes in Boliden
AQ
05/11BOLIDEN AB (PUBL) : Spin off
FA
05/03Boliden Board Approves a Special Dividend
CI
04/29BOLIDEN AB : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
04/29BOLIDEN AB : Ex-dividend day for extraordinary dividend
FA
04/28Communiqué from Boliden's Annual General Meeting
AQ
04/28Boliden AB Announces Management Changes
CI
04/28Boliden AB Approves Dividend, Payable on May 5, 2022
CI
More news