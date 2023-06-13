Boliden sees Q2 setback after fire hits biggest production unit

June 13 (Reuters) - Boliden on Tuesday forecast
a negative impact of 700 million Swedish crowns ($65.42 million)
in the second quarter, owing to a production halt at its largest
production unit, the Ronnskar smelter in Sweden.
The Swedish firm earlier said that a fire broke out
overnight at the smelter, a major producer of copper, zinc, lead
and other metals, and output from the site was halted until
further notice.
"Due to stopped production at Rönnskär and lower grades than
previously communicated at Kevitsa and Tara, EBIT during the
second quarter will be affected by an estimated SEK -700 m," the
company said in a statement.
Boliden provided a further update on the fire incident and
said that plant's cell house was completely destroyed, while
other production at Ronnskar had been stopped for safety
reasons.
"The impact on EBIT is estimated at SEK -85 m per week
during the time that all production is stopped," the company
said, adding that it was still too soon to assess the
depreciation in value of the destroyed buildings and equipment.
In a separate statement, the Swedish mining and smelting
group temporarily halted production and exploration at its Irish
Tara Mine, temporarily laying off its workforce effectively
until conditions improve.
The company further explained that the Tara zinc mine, which
employs about 650 people, is currently grappling with negative
cash flow due to a variety of factors including operational
issues, declining zinc prices, and high energy costs.
($1 = 10.6999 Swedish crowns)
(Reporting by Akriti Sharma and Nilutpal Timsina in Bengaluru;
Editing by David Gregorio)