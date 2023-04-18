Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. France
  4. Euronext Paris
  5. Bolloré SE
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BOL   FR0000039299

BOLLORÉ SE

(BOL)
  Report
Real-time Euronext Paris  -  16:35:17 18/04/2023 BST
6.090 EUR   +5.27%
05:16pBollore : Implified cash tender offer of bolloré se on its own shares
GL
05:15pBollore : Implified cash tender offer of bolloré se on its own shares
AQ
01:43pBolloré Receives EUR5 Billion Offer for Logistics Unit from CMA CGM
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

BOLLORE: IMPLIFIED CASH TENDER OFFER OF BOLLORÉ SE ON ITS OWN SHARES

04/18/2023 | 05:16pm BST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

BOLLORÉ

PRESS RELEASE

        April 18, 2023

SIMPLIFIED CASH TENDER OFFER OF BOLLORÉ SE ON ITS OWN SHARES

As announced in the press release published today by Bolloré SE, the Board of directors of Bolloré SE held a meeting today regarding the simplified cash tender offer of Bolloré SE on its own shares announced on March 14, 2023.

This Offer will be implemented in accordance with the share buyback program authorized by the general meeting of Bolloré SE shareholders held on May 25, 2022, subject to a maximum purchase price of €6 per share. The Offer aims at acquiring 288,607,076 Bolloré SE shares representing 9.78% of its share capital1; should such limit be exceeded, the number of shares effectively sold by participant shareholders would be prorated based on the total number of shares tendered.

The price of the Offer will be €5.75 per Bolloré SE share (2022 additional dividend included) plus a contingent €0.25 earn-out per Bolloré SE share tendered to the Offer to be paid if the CMA CGM offer for the acquisition of Bolloré Logistics leads to the sale of the latter in accordance with the transaction terms to be agreed2. As a reminder, the shareholders’ general meeting of Bolloré SE to be held on May 24, 2023 will vote on the distribution of an additional 2022 dividend of €0.04 per share, to be now recorded on July 4, 2023 and paid on July 6, 2023.

The information regarding the potential sale of Bolloré Logistics and the corresponding contingent earn-out was made available to the independent expert A2EF, represented by Mrs. Sonia Bonnet-Bernard, in the course of its work in order to include it in the fairness assessment of the proposed Offer price.

On the basis of, in particular, the favorable recommendation of the ad hoc committee3 and the independent expert’s determination that the Offer price is fair for both participant and non-participant shareholders, the members of the Board of directors of Bolloré SE issued a unanimous favorable opinion regarding the Offer and resolved to recommend to Bolloré SE shareholders that they take advantage of this partial liquidity opportunity.

Bolloré SE’s draft tender offer document will be filed on April 19, 2023 with the French Financial Markets Authority (AMF). The Offer remains subject to AMF approval.

1 On the basis of a total number of 2,951,154,374 shares as at March 31, 2023.
2 See the press release of today entitled “Exclusive negotiations with the CMA CGM Group regarding the sale of Bolloré Logistics – Proposed €0.25 earn-out to be added to the price of the simplified tender offer currently under review”.
3 Composed of Mrs. Sophie Johanna Kloosterman, M. Alexandre Picciotto and M. François Thomazeau.

Attachment


All news about BOLLORÉ SE
05:16pBollore : Implified cash tender offer of bolloré se on its own shares
GL
05:15pBollore : Implified cash tender offer of bolloré se on its own shares
AQ
01:43pBolloré Receives EUR5 Billion Offer for Logistics Unit from CMA CGM
MT
12:36pBollore in exclusive talks with CMA CGM over sale of Bollore Logistics
RE
12:33pBollore : Exclusive negotiations with the cma cgm group regarding the sale of bolloré logi..
GL
04/11Vivendi to sell celebrity magazine Gala to win EU approval for Lagardere bid -source
RE
03/15Bolloré : Opening a new chapter in Bolloré's equity story
Alphavalue
03/15US Futures, European Stocks Trade Mixed
DJ
03/14Bolloré : Roposed simplified cash tender offer of bollore se on its own shares
GL
03/14Bolloré  : 2022 results
GL
More news
Analyst Recommendations on BOLLORÉ SE
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 23 391 M 25 541 M 20 659 M
Net income 2022 443 M 484 M 391 M
Net Debt 2022 5 041 M 5 505 M 4 453 M
P/E ratio 2022 22,2x
Yield 2022 1,04%
Capitalization 16 966 M 18 525 M 14 984 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,94x
EV / Sales 2023 1,21x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 27,1%
Chart BOLLORÉ SE
Duration : Period :
Bolloré SE Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BOLLORÉ SE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 5,79 €
Average target price 6,17 €
Spread / Average Target 6,60%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Cyrille Bolloré Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
François Thomazeau Independent Director
Alexandre François Picciotto Independent Director
Céline Merle-Béral Director
Yannick Bolloré Vice Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BOLLORÉ SE10.82%18 525
WARNER MUSIC GROUP CORP.-11.28%16 030
VIVENDI SE6.30%10 661
WORLD WRESTLING ENTERTAINMENT, INC.53.91%7 851
ENDEAVOR GROUP HOLDINGS, INC.8.47%7 098
BEIJING ENLIGHT MEDIA CO., LTD.23.90%4 561
Stock markets for all
100% Free Registration
fermer