  Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. France
  4. Euronext Paris
  5. Bolloré SE
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BOL   FR0000039299

BOLLORÉ SE

(BOL)
  Report
Real-time Euronext Paris  -  11:35:15 2023-06-01 am EDT
6.000 EUR   +0.17%
01:01pBolore : Result of the simplified cash tender offer launched by bolloré on its own shares
GL
06:11aEuropean Midday Briefing: Brighter Mood After Eurozone Inflation Drops, Better China Data
DJ
05/24Bolloré : Combined general meeting of may 24, 2023
GL
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

BOLORE : RESULT OF THE SIMPLIFIED CASH TENDER OFFER LAUNCHED BY BOLLORÉ ON ITS OWN SHARES

06/01/2023 | 01:01pm EDT
BOLLORÉ

PRESS RELEASE

        1 June 2023

RESULT OF THE SIMPLIFIED CASH TENDER OFFER

LAUNCHED BY BOLLORÉ ON ITS OWN SHARES

The simplified cash tender offer launched by Bolloré SE on its own shares at a unit price of €5.75 closed on 30 May 2023.

99.1 million shares were tendered to the offer, representing 34.33% of the shares concerned by the cash tender offer and 3.36% of Bolloré SE's share capital.

The shares tendered to the offer will be paid and issued on 7 June 2023.

Please note that a contingent €0.25 earn-out per Bolloré SE share tendered to the offer will be paid if the put option by CMA CGM to acquire Bolloré Logistics leads to the sale of such entity in accordance with the transaction terms to be agreed.

 

Attachment


Financials
Sales 2023 18 872 M 20 113 M 20 113 M
Net income 2023 235 M 250 M 250 M
Net Debt 2023 3 307 M 3 524 M 3 524 M
P/E ratio 2023 67,2x
Yield 2023 1,00%
Capitalization 17 571 M 18 727 M 18 727 M
EV / Sales 2023 1,11x
EV / Sales 2024 1,09x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 27,1%
Chart BOLLORÉ SE
Duration : Period :
Bolloré SE Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BOLLORÉ SE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 5,99 €
Average target price 6,53 €
Spread / Average Target 9,07%
Managers and Directors
Cyrille Bolloré Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Cédric de Bailliencourt dit Courcol Director
François Thomazeau Independent Director
Alexandre François Picciotto Independent Director
Céline Merle-Béral Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BOLLORÉ SE14.75%18 727
WARNER MUSIC GROUP CORP.-30.18%12 616
VIVENDI SE-7.00%9 103
WORLD WRESTLING ENTERTAINMENT, INC.47.59%7 548
ENDEAVOR GROUP HOLDINGS, INC.-0.09%6 755
SEGA SAMMY HOLDINGS INC.35.75%4 283
