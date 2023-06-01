BOLORE : RESULT OF THE SIMPLIFIED CASH TENDER OFFER LAUNCHED BY BOLLORÉ ON ITS OWN SHARES

BOLLORÉ

PRESS RELEASE

1 June 2023

RESULT OF THE SIMPLIFIED CASH TENDER OFFER

LAUNCHED BY BOLLORÉ ON ITS OWN SHARES

The simplified cash tender offer launched by Bolloré SE on its own shares at a unit price of €5.75 closed on 30 May 2023.

99.1 million shares were tendered to the offer, representing 34.33% of the shares concerned by the cash tender offer and 3.36% of Bolloré SE's share capital.

The shares tendered to the offer will be paid and issued on 7 June 2023.

Please note that a contingent €0.25 earn-out per Bolloré SE share tendered to the offer will be paid if the put option by CMA CGM to acquire Bolloré Logistics leads to the sale of such entity in accordance with the transaction terms to be agreed.

Attachment