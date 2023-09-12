BOLLORÉ SE HALF-YEAR FINANCIAL REPORT 2023 - Activity report -1. Summary of the half-year 2023 results

ACTIVITY REPORT

1. SUMMARY OF THE HALF-YEAR 2023 RESULTS

First half 2023 results

Good results from all of the Group's activities after an exceptional first half 2022 and major changes in scope.

In accordance with IFRS 5, and to ensure the comparability of results, reclassifications into discontinued operations or held for sale include:

Bolloré Africa Logistics for the 2022 financial year (activity sold on December 21, 2022);

Editis for the 2022 and 2023 financial years (as of June 21, 2023, Editis was deconsolidated, following the loss of control);

Bolloré Logistics for the 2022 and 2023 financial years (activity intended to be sold since May 8, 2023).

The consolidated revenue in first half 2023 was 6,231 million euros, -3.2%(1).

Adjusted operating income (EBITA (2) (3)): 462 million euros, -15.0%(1), impacted by the slowdown in oil logistics after an exceptional first half 2022 and the decline in UMG's contribution.

Net income: 235 million euros versus 947 million euros in first half 2022, which included the capital gain on the contribution of the stake in Banijay Holdings Group to FL Entertainment (526 million euros) and the contribution of Bolloré Africa Logistics.

Net income Group share: 114 million euros, -80%.

Net debt: 82 million euros as of June 30, 2023, compared with a net cash position of 1,207 million euros as of December 31, 2022, attributable to the increase in Vivendi's debt and Bolloré's simplified cash tender offer on its own shares.

Group liquidity: 11 billion euros in cash and confirmed credit lines as of June 30, 2023, o/w 7 billion euros at Bolloré level.

An interim dividend of 0.02 euros per share (57 million euros) was paid in cash on September 7, 2023.