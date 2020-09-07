Bollore : Ethics and CSR charter

Committing

Message from the Chairman

"Grounded in durability, pragmatism and diversity, and deeply rooted in all the local communities where it operates, from the start our Group has been working to create…

… innovative services and solutions with a long-term, internationally minded vision. Drawing on strong values, boldness, humility, solidarity and excellence, our Group, which will soon celebrate its 200th birthday, devotes its ethics policy and commitment to a corporate social responsibility that lies at the heart of its strategy and corporate culture.

The sincerity of the commitments expressed in this Ethics and CSR Charter is based on our familiarity with the terrain and the long view that characterize our journey together. We are keenly aware of both our responsibility and the operating constraints we must confront.

We are also aware of the monumental governance challenges that can be a barrier to the most fundamental human rights and environmentalprotection in many of the countries where we do business. The Bolloré Group is not committing to these issues to follow a trend, but rather so it can best prevent and mitigate the risks related to our activities and generate positive social and environmental impacts that benefit all our stakeholders.

The implementation of this Ethics and CSR Charter renewing our commitments is a responsibility borne by each and every one of us. Both our reputation and prosperity are at stake, and I am confident that I can count on all the people who invigorate our Group every day

to take on these challenges.

Cyrille Bolloré, 2020.

"

Preamble

Present in more than 100 countries, its strategy of continual innovation, its capacity to adapt and diversify, and its drive to expand internationally, has allowed the Bolloré Group to hold strong positions in its three lines of business: transportation and logistics, communications, and electricity storage and systems solutions.

In a dramatically shifting business environment, the Bolloré Group is asserting its determination to respond to the ethical, social and environmental challenges that affect the prosperity of its activities. The company believes that the preference criteria of its customers and investors, as well as its teams' pride in belonging to it and the trust of all its stakeholders, will be based increasingly on its non-financial performance.

This Ethics and CSR Charter sets out the Group's major commitments in support of a sustainable and inclusive development. The relevance of its responses to these complex challenges, tailored to the circumstances in which the Group operates, will be based on the gradual implementation of vigilance cycles capable of demonstrating the sensibility and effectiveness of its actions.

In addition to compliance with the regulatory requirements, the standard framework that guides this Ethics and CSR policy incorporates the principles of the International Charter of Human Rights, the guiding principles issued by the UN, OECD and ILO, the guiding principles of ISO 26000, the principles of the Global Compact and Sustainable Development Goals of the United Nations.

The Group thus intends to utilize all the appropriate resources to ensure compliance with these commitments based on a vigilance culture, aiming to be shared with all the stakeholders. As such, this charter, which is being made available to the public by every appropriate means, is an integral part of the rules that govern our business relationships.

The commitments described here unite the employees of the different entities and enable them not only to safeguard but also perform their duties with full awareness of their rights and obligations to the Bolloré Group and to its stakeholders.

Shared commitments 4 strategic axes Through this charter, the Bolloré Group undertakes to: This Ethics and CSR Charter articulates the Bolloré Group's commitments, which break down into four strategic focuses: identify, prevent and mitigate the social and environmental risks its activities may expose the stakeholders of its value chains to, by implementing robust vigilance cycles; roll out all the appropriate resources to effectively manage the most important risks related to its activities, and to optimize its actions as it continually strives to make positive economic, social, ethical and environmental impacts; Uniting Acting and protecting people, the company's greatest strength incorporate the commitments of this charter into its specific policies, guiding its teams and partners in their day-to-day actions in all the countries where it operates;consult with and take into consideration the expectations of its relevant stakeholders, ensure that whistleblowers are carefully listened to and properly protected; with integrity in our business conduct and promoting human rights share the results of the policies implemented as part of the proper reporting of non-financial information (in the context of the Statement on non-financial performance). Innovating Committing in response to major environmental challenges over the long-term to regional development

