Bollore : Index on women/men equality

September 1st, 2022

Index on women/men equality

Following the Bolloré Group's Diversity and Inclusion commitment, the gender equality is identified as a transformation lever to federate all our activities.

In accordance with Decree 2022-243 of 25 February 2022, for companies that have obtained a score of less than 85/100 in the professional equality index, progress targets for each indicator for which the maximum score has not been reached, have been set. The below entities are concerned within the Bolloré Group: Bolloré Energy, Bolloré Africa Logistics, Bolloré Logistics Guadeloupe and the UES La Réunion.

Progress targets for the Compensation Gap indicator for 2022

Entities Index 2021 Target 2022 Bolloré Energy 36/40 38/40 UES La Réunion 33/40 35/40 Bolloré Africa Logistics 27/40 35/40 Bolloré Logistics Guadeloupe 27/40 35/40

To achieve their target, the companies agree to implement one or several of the following measures:

An awareness-raising note (or a specific training session) addressed to Managers in job families or professional categories in which gender pay gaps are noted.

Carry out an analysis of the individual situation in the light of objective comparative elements, when an employee considers that he or she is the subject of an unjustified pay gap because of his or her gender. He may also request an interview with the Human Resources department so that his situation can be examined.

At the end of the above approach and in the event that a pay gap is found and does not find justification, an adjustment measure is implemented.

Progress target for the indicator Differences in individual increases for the year 2022

Entities Index 2021 Target 2022 Bolloré Energy 2,7 2,1

To achieve its target, Bolloré Energy agrees to implement the following measures: