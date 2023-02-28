Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. France
  4. Euronext Paris
  5. Bolloré SE
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BOL   FR0000039299

BOLLORÉ SE

(BOL)
  Report
Real-time Euronext Paris  -  11:35:14 2023-02-28 am EST
5.290 EUR   +1.93%
02:21pBollore : Index on women/men equality
PU
02/23EMEA Morning Briefing: Caution Expected as Investors Parse Earnings, Fed Minutes
DJ
02/16EMEA Morning Briefing: Busy Earnings Day Ahead; Strong Data Dims Fed Pivot Hopes
DJ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Bollore : Index on women/men equality

02/28/2023 | 02:21pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

February 28, 2023

Index on women/men equality

Following Bolloré Group's Diversity and Inclusion commitment, the gender equality is identified as a transformation lever to federate all our activities. The Group has fixed three objectives to support professional equality between women and men:

  • Feminize the jobs with few women candidates at equivalent competencies, by communicating to appropriate public and institutions.
  • Facilitate woman promotion to senior management and executive positions through the selection of higher women staff to participate to management training programs.
  • Follow and support woman through their career using among others, mentoring programs.

Index on women/men equity calculation for the year 2022

As per law « Avenir Professionnel » (Professional Futur), French companies with more than 50 employees have to publish their index based on 4 or 5 indicators (depending on the headcount of the entity) to reach a total of 100 points maximum. For Bolloré Group, the following companies are concerned:

2022

BL GUADELOUPE

99

NORD SUD

94

IER

90

BIS

89

UES TELECOM

89

BOLLORE ENERGY

86

BOLLORE LOGISTICS

85

SOGETRA

84

UES BOLLORE

83

FORESEA TECHNOLOGIES

82

BTLC

79

UES LA REUNION

75

BOLLORE SOLUTIONS LOGISTIQUES

72

Despite the actions implemented to ensure better professional equity between the women and men of the Bolloré Group, some entities, impacted by the selling of our African activities, did not succeed in maintaining or improving their score.

For the entity AUTOMATIC SYSTEMS, while being concerned by the index calculation, the representation criteria set by the index methodology, cannot be met.

35353515 Not applicable for entites with less than 250 employees
5
82
82
15
27
0
79
79
15
29

Detail by key indicator and by entity

ENTITIES WITH MORE THAN 250 EMPLOYEES

BI'S

BOLLORE

BOLLORE

UES

ENERGY

LOGISTICS

BOLLORE

1- pay gap (in %)

2- gaps in wage increases (in % points)

3- gaps in promotions rates (in % points)

4- salary increase upon return from maternity leave (%)

5- number of employees of the underrepresented gender among the ten employees who received the best remunerations

Total of calculable indicators

INDEX (over 100 points)

ENTITIES WITH LESS THAN 250 EMPLOYEES

1- pay gap (in %)

2- gaps in wage increases (in % points)

3- gaps in promotions rates (in % points)

4- salary increase upon return from maternity leave (%)

5- number of employees of the underrepresented gender among the ten employees who received the best remunerations

Total of calculable indicators

INDEX (over 100 points)

ENTITIES WITH LESS THAN 250 EMPLOYEES

39

36

35

33

20

20

20

20

15

15

15

15

15

15

15

15

0

0

0

0

89

86

85

83

89

86

85

83

BL

NORD SUD

IER

UES

SOGETRA

GUADELOUPE*

TELECOM

39

39

35

39

34

35

35

35

35

35

Not applicable for entites with less than 250 employees

-

15

15

15

15

10

5

5

0

0

84

94

90

89

84

99

94

90

89

84

FORESEA

UES LA

BOLLORE

BTLC

SOLUTIONS

TECHNOLOGIES

REUNION

LOGISTIQUES

1- pay gap (in %)

2- gaps in wage increases (in % points)

3- gaps in promotions rates (in % points)

4- salary increase upon return from maternity leave (%)

5- number of employees of the underrepresented gender among the ten employees who received the best remunerations

Total of calculable indicators

INDEX (over 100 points)

*One of the indicators is not calculable

The total of calculable indicators is brought to 100 points by applying the rules of proportionality

2537

1515

  • 5

75

72

75

72

Disclaimer

Bolloré SE published this content on 28 February 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 February 2023 19:20:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about BOLLORÉ SE
02:21pBollore : Index on women/men equality
PU
02/23EMEA Morning Briefing: Caution Expected as Investors Parse Earning..
DJ
02/16EMEA Morning Briefing: Busy Earnings Day Ahead; Strong Data Dims F..
DJ
02/09EMEA Morning Briefing: Investors to Parse Fed Officials' Hawkish Comments
DJ
02/04CMA CGM Reportedly Eyes Bollore’s Logistic Arm
CI
02/02Factbox-Who wants what in a reshaped Telecom Italia?
RE
02/02EMEA Morning Briefing: Earnings, Central Bank Decisions in Focus f..
DJ
01/25Factbox-Who wants what in a reshaped Telecom Italia
RE
01/16TIM's top shareholder Vivendi leaves board seat as it seeks governance changes
RE
01/16Vivendi CEO to leave Telecom Italia board with immediate effect, company says
RE
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 23 391 M 24 781 M 24 781 M
Net income 2022 443 M 469 M 469 M
Net Debt 2022 5 041 M 5 341 M 5 341 M
P/E ratio 2022 20,0x
Yield 2022 1,16%
Capitalization 15 233 M 16 171 M 16 138 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,87x
EV / Sales 2023 0,92x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 27,1%
Chart BOLLORÉ SE
Duration : Period :
Bolloré SE Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BOLLORÉ SE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 5,19 €
Average target price 6,00 €
Spread / Average Target 15,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Cyrille Bolloré Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
François Thomazeau Independent Director
Alexandre François Picciotto Independent Director
Céline Merle-Béral Director
Yannick Bolloré Vice Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BOLLORÉ SE-0.57%16 138
WARNER MUSIC GROUP CORP.-8.91%16 458
VIVENDI SE9.15%10 279
ENDEAVOR GROUP HOLDINGS, INC.-1.42%6 451
WORLD WRESTLING ENTERTAINMENT, INC.25.53%6 403
TOEI ANIMATION CO.,LTD.-1.36%3 931