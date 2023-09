BOLLORÉ







12 September 2023

Makingavailableofthehalf-yearfinancialreport2023

The half-year financial report at June 30, 2023 of Bolloré SE has been made available to the public and was registered with the Autorité des Marchés Financiers.

The half-year financial can be consulted on the company webside at the following adress: https://www.bollore.com.

