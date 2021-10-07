Bollore : Notice of full redemption

NOTICE OF FULL REDEMPTION

to the Noteholders in respect of the EUR 500,000,000 2.00 percent. Notes due 25 January 2022 issued by Bolloré SE on 25 January 2017

ISIN: FR 00 13 233426

Puteaux,7 October 2021

Reference is made to the terms and conditions included in the prospectus dated 23 January 2017 which was granted the visa n°17-028 by the Autorité des marchés financiers on 23 January 2017 (the "Terms and Conditions") of the EUR 500,000,000 aggregate principal amount of 2.00 percent. Notes (the "Notes"). The Notes are due on 25 January 2022 and are issued by Bolloré SE (the "Issuer"). All capitalized terms used herein and not otherwise defined in this notice shall have the meanings assigned to them in the Terms and Conditions.

The Issuer hereby gives irrevocable notice to all Noteholders that the Issuer has elected to exercise its pre-maturity redemption option for early redemption of the outstanding Notes, in whole, in accordance with Conditions 4(d)(ii) (Other redemption option) and 10 (Notices) of the Terms and Conditions. The redemption date is set to 25 October 2021.

As set out in the Terms and Conditions, all Notes will be redeemed at their principal amount together with accrued interest up to (but excluding) 25 October 2021 (the "Redemption Amount").

The Redemption Amount will be paid in euros by the Paying Agent (CACEIS Corporate Trust, 1-3,Place Valhubert 75013 PARIS, France) on 25 October 2021 for the benefit of the Noteholders.

Pursuant to Condition 4(e) (Cancellation) of the Terms and Conditions, all Notes so redeemed will be cancelled and an application for their delisting will be made to Euroclear.