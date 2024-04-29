Shareholders may send their voting instructions and appoint or revoke a representative agent via the Internet before the Combined General Meeting, on the Votaccess website, dedicated to the General Meeting, under the conditions described below.

No proxy can be taken into account on the day of the Meeting.

Pursuant to the provisions of article R. 225-79 of the French commercial code (Code de commerce), the revocation of a representative agent is carried out in the same manner as those required for its appointment. Consequently, the appointment or revocation of agents expressed in printed form must be received no later than three (3) days before the date of the General Shareholders' Meeting, i.e. Saturday May 18, 2024.

The unique remote voting form (unique form with form of proxy) duly filled out and signed (and, for bearer shareholders, accompanied by a certificate of participation) must be returned to Uptevia at the address provided above. Remote votes will be taken into account only where received at least three (3) days before the date of the General Shareholders' Meeting, i.e. Saturday May 18, 2024, at Uptevia (at the address provided above).

To be honored, requests for forms must be received by Uptevia no later than six (6) days before the date of the General Shareholders' Meeting, i.e. Thursday May 16, 2024.

The form for voting by mail or giving a proxy to the Chairman or a representative agent is available on the company's website. Shareholders wishing to vote remotely or to be represented by giving a proxy to the Chairman of the Meeting or to an agent may:

In which case, please complete the form in accordance with the instructions in the box "I am voting by mail";

The Chairman will then vote in your name in favor of the adoption of draft resolutions submitted or approved by the Board of Directors and a vote against the adoption of all the other draft resolutions;

2. You do not want or cannot personally attend the Meeting

must log into their shareholder area using the login ID recalled on the voting form or on the electronic convening notice. From the homepage of the site, they follow the instructions on the screen. Once logged in, they (i) click on the "Internet Voting" module, (ii) are automatically directed to the secure Votaccess platform, and (iii) are able to apply for an online admission card.

Pure registered shareholders must log into their shareholder area with their usual access codes. Their login ID will be recalled on the postal voting form or on the electronic convening notice.

must log into their shareholder area with their usual access codes. Their login ID will be recalled on the postal voting form or on the electronic convening notice. Administered registered shareholders must log into their shareholder area using the login ID recalled on the voting form or on the electronic convening notice. From the homepage of the site, they follow the instructions on the screen. After logging at https://www.investor.uptevia.com, registered shareholders follow the instructions provided on the screen to access the Votaccess website and vote, appoint or revoke an agent.

Bearer shareholders are responsible for finding out whether or not their account-keeper institution is connected to the Votaccess website and, where applicable, the terms and conditions of use of the Votaccess website.

If the shareholder's account-keeping institution is connected to the Votaccess website, shareholders log in to the website of their account-keeper institution using their regular access codes. They then follow the instructions on the screen to access the Votaccess site and request their admission card.

Only bearer shareholders whose account-keeper has signed up to the Votaccess website will be able to vote (or appoint or revoke an agent) online.

If the shareholder's account keeper is not connected to the Votaccess website, it is specified that the notification of the appointment and revocation of a representative agent may nevertheless be carried out electronically, in accordance with the provisions of article R. 22-10-24 of the French commercial code (Code de commerce), by sending an e-mail to ct-mandataires- assemblees@uptevia.com.

This e-mail must be accompanied by a scanned copy of the proxy voting form specifying the last name, first name, address and bank details of the shareholder, as well as the last name, first name and address of the appointed or revoked representative agent, together with the certificate of participation issued by the authorized intermediary.

Shareholders must ask the financial intermediary managing their securities account to send written confirmation by post to Uptevia - Service Assemblées générales - 90-110, esplanade du Général de Gaulle - 92931 Paris-la Défense Cedex, or by e-mail to ct-mandataires-assemblees@uptevia.com.

Only notices of appointment or revocation expressed electronically, duly completed and, where applicable, confirmed by the financial intermediary and received no later than the day before the General Meeting at 3 pm (Paris time) may be taken into account.

The Votaccess website for the Combined General Meeting on Wednesday May 22, 2024 will be open from Friday May 3, 2024.

The possibility of voting by post or giving a proxy to the Chairman via the Internet before the Combined General Meeting will end on the day before the General Meeting at 3 pm, Paris time.

To avoid any bottlenecks on the Votaccess website, shareholders are advised not to wait until the day before the General Meeting to enter their instructions.

3. If you wish to transfer the ownership of your securities after you have cast your vote, given a proxy or applied for an admission card

In accordance with the provisions of article R. 225-85 of the French commercial code (Code de commerce), shareholders who have already voted remotely, sent a proxy or requested their admission card or a certificate of participation may no longer choose another method of participation in the Meeting. Shareholders may nevertheless sell all or part of their shares. However, if the sale takes place before the second business day preceding the General Meeting at midnight, Paris time, the company shall invalidate or amend, as the case may be, the vote cast remotely, the proxy, the admission card or the certificate of participation. To that end, the authorized account- keeping intermediary shall notify the company or its agent of the disposal and send it the necessary information.

No disposal or other transaction carried out after the second day preceding the General Meeting at midnight, Paris time, regardless of the means used, shall be notified by the authorized intermediary or taken into consideration by the company, notwithstanding any agreement to the contrary.