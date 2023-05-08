Advanced search
  Homepage
  Equities
  France
  Euronext Paris
  Bolloré SE
  News
  Summary
    BOL   FR0000039299

BOLLORÉ SE

(BOL)
Real-time Euronext Paris  -  11:35:04 2023-05-08 am EDT
6.070 EUR   +0.17%
12:13p France's CMA CGM commits to buying Bollore logistics unit for $5.5 bln
RE
11:46a Bolloré : Put Option by CMA CGM to Acquire 100% of Bollore Logistics
GL
11:45a Bolloré : Put Option by CMA CGM to Acquire 100% of Bollore Logistics
AQ
Bolloré : Put Option by CMA CGM to Acquire 100% of Bollore Logistics

05/08/2023 | 11:46am EDT
BOLORÉ 

PRESS RELEASE

        May 8, 2023

PUT OPTION BY CMA CGM TO ACQUIRE 100% OF BOLLORE LOGISTICS

On 08 May 2023, the Bolloré Group received from the CMA CGM Group a put option to acquire 100% of Bolloré Logistics for an enterprise value of 5 billion euros.

This undertaking is the result of exclusive negotiations announced on 18 April 2023 between the Bolloré Group and the CMA CGM Group.

The Bolloré Group has accepted this put option strictly as an offer. The information and consultation procedures with the relevant staff representative bodies of the Bolloré Group pertaining to this transaction shall now be initiated. The decision as to whether or not to exercise this put option will be taken at the end of these procedures.

As a result of adjustments agreed between the parties primarily relating to the valuation of minority interests and to IFRS16 debt, the purchase price would amount to 4.650 billion euros, prior to calculating debt and cash on the completion date.

The Bolloré Group as of now confirms the implementation of the contingent earn-out mechanism of €0.25 for each Bolloré SE share tendered to the simplified cash tender offer of Bolloré SE on its own shares, as announced on 18 April 2023. This contingent earn-out will be paid if the put option received from CMA CGM is exercised and the sale of 100% of Bolloré Logistics is completed pursuant to agreed upon terms.

Attachment


Financials
Sales 2023 18 872 M 20 793 M 20 793 M
Net income 2023 235 M 259 M 259 M
Net Debt 2023 3 307 M 3 644 M 3 644 M
P/E ratio 2023 77,8x
Yield 2023 0,99%
Capitalization 17 777 M 19 586 M 19 586 M
EV / Sales 2023 1,12x
EV / Sales 2024 1,09x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 27,1%
Chart BOLLORÉ SE
Bolloré SE Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends BOLLORÉ SE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 6,06 €
Average target price 6,67 €
Spread / Average Target 10,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Cyrille Bolloré Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
François Thomazeau Independent Director
Alexandre François Picciotto Independent Director
Céline Merle-Béral Director
Yannick Bolloré Vice Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BOLLORÉ SE16.09%19 586
WARNER MUSIC GROUP CORP.-21.30%14 219
VIVENDI SE10.19%11 151
WORLD WRESTLING ENTERTAINMENT, INC.55.95%7 961
ENDEAVOR GROUP HOLDINGS, INC.11.36%7 523
BEIJING ENLIGHT MEDIA CO., LTD.29.79%4 739
