Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. France
  4. Euronext Paris
  5. Bolloré SE
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BOL   FR0000039299

BOLLORÉ SE

(BOL)
  Report
Real-time Quote. Real-time Euronext Paris - 05/03 11:35:12 am
4.232 EUR   --.--%
05:33pBOLLORE  : 2020 Universal registration document
PU
09:21aBOLLORE  : Notice of meeting
PU
05/01Mediaset, Vivendi nearing signing of compromise deal - sources
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Bollore : 2020 Universal registration document

05/03/2021 | 05:33pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Bolloré

2020 Universal registration document

Including the annual financial report

This Universal registration document was filed

on April 22, 2021 with the French Autorité des marchés financiers (AMF), the competent authority under EU Regulation 2017/1129, without prior approval in accordance with article 9 of said regulation.

The Universal registration document may be used to support a public securities offer or admission of securities to trading

on a regulated market if accompanied by a securities note(1) and, where applicable, a summary of and all amendments made to the Universal registration document.

The package thus created must be approved by the French Autorité des marchés financiers (AMF) in accordance with EU Regulation 2017/1129.

(1) Or note on financial securities.

The Universal registration document may be consulted and downloaded from

the website: www.bollore.com.

This is a translation into English of the universal registration document of the Company issued in French and it is available

on the website of the Issuer.

Message from the Chairman

02

1 Overview of the Group and its activities

05

Profile

06

Key figures

08

Economic organizational chart

10

Stock market data

11

Our locations

12

Group strategy

14

Business model

16

CSR performance in brief

18

Governance

19

Activities

20

Corporate social responsibility

48

History of the Group

54

2

3

Non-financial performance

57

Non-financial performance statement,

duty of care plan

Risk factors and internal control

143

Risk analysis, risk management and internal control tools, compliance

4

5

Corporate governance

155

Administrative and management bodies,

compensation and benefits

Analysis of operations and financial statements

183

Analysis of consolidated results, research and development, events after reporting period, trends and objectives, consolidated financial statements, company accounts, other financial and accounting information

6 Information on the company and shareholders

311

Shareholding, stock market data, indicative financial communications calendar, dividends, detailed organizational chart, main subsidiaries, acquisitions of direct shareholdings and controlling interests, additional information about share capital

7 General Shareholders' Meetings

323

Agenda, draft resolutions and presentation

of resolutions to the Combined General Meeting

on May 26, 2021, Statutory Auditors' reports

8 Additional information

335

Main legal and statutory provisions, documents

accessible to the public, persons responsible

for the universal registration document and financial

information, persons responsible for auditing

the financial statements, information provided by

third parties, statements by experts and declarations

of interest, information likely to have an impact

in the event of a takeover or stock swap

Cross-reference tables

342

2020 UNIVERSAL REGISTRATION DOCUMENT - BOLLORÉ SE

1

Cyrille Bolloré

Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

Message

from the Chairman

Our 2020 results show good performances across all the Group's business sectors despite the particularly difficult environment resulting from the health crisis, which is affecting the entire planet.

Bolloré Transport & Logistics' business activities proved particularly resilient, with adjusted operating income (EBITA)(1) of 607 million euros, down 2% at constant scope and exchange rates. Solid performances in freight forwarding, port terminals and oil logistics practically offset the expected impact of the end of the Douala

Terminal concession in Cameroon at the end of 2019 and the slowdown in logistics in Africa.

The results of the Communications sec- tor, i.e. the business activities of Vivendi, increased 4% to 1,627 million euros, driven by the results of Universal Music

(1) See Glossary on page 347.

2 BOLLORÉ SE - 2020 UNIVERSAL REGISTRATION DOCUMENT

I know I can count on all the people who make up our Group. I would like to thank them for their remarkable commitment and resilience in 2020.

Group (+18%) and Groupe Canal+ (+27%). The results of the Electricity storage and ­systems sector improved sharply, coming out at -102 million euros in 2020, for an increase of 332 million euros on 2019, which included a substantial non-recurring impairment as part of the strategic rede- ployment in batteries and buses.

Overall, Group EBITA(1) totaled 2,043 million euros, up 23%, while revenue, amounting to 24,109 million euros, contracted 3% at constant scope and exchange rates. Net income came out at 1,563 million euros, up 11%, and net income Group share was 426 million euros, for an increase of 79%. This total does not include the capital gain from the sale in March 2020 of 10% of the share capital of UMG to a

Tencent-led consortium­based on an ­enterprise value of 30 billion euros for 100% of UMG.

Bolloré also continued to reduce its net debt, which fell (excluding the financial debt of Vivendi's) to 4.2 billion euros at end- 2020. Vivendi's financial debt, having reached nearly 5 billion euros at end-2020, decreased substantially at the start of 2021 with the sale of an additional 10% of UMG for 2.8 billion euros.

As a result, the consortium led by Tencent now owns 20% of UMG. With the transaction finalized, Vivendi is now able to envisage the distribution of 60% of UMG's share capital to shareholders. The Extraordinary General Meeting of Vivendi's shareholders on March 29, 2021 having approved by 99.98% the change in the bylaws, making it possible to proceed with a distribution in specie, Vivendi will pursue this project, the objective being a distribution before the end of 2021.

Against the backdrop of the Covid-19 health crisis, the Group will continue in 2021 to invest in its various businesses while demonstrating extreme caution. In this difficult environment, I know I can count on all the people who make up our Group. I would like to thank them for their remarkable commitment and resilience in 2020. 

2020 UNIVERSAL REGISTRATION DOCUMENT - BOLLORÉ SE

3

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Bolloré SE published this content on 03 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 May 2021 21:32:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about BOLLORÉ SE
05:33pBOLLORE  : 2020 Universal registration document
PU
09:21aBOLLORE  : Notice of meeting
PU
05/01Mediaset, Vivendi nearing signing of compromise deal - sources
RE
04/28Shake-up at France's Lagardere gives investors like Bollore more power
RE
04/26Lagardere eyes governance overhaul in truce with shareholders
RE
04/26LAGARDERE : studying project to change corporate form into joint-stock company
RE
04/25BERNARD ARNAULT : French billionaires eye truce in battle for Lagardere media gr..
RE
04/24Arnaud Lagardere to change corporate governance at Lagardere company -Les Ech..
RE
04/23BOLLORE  : Vivendi shares rise after French media group's Q1 sales climb
RE
04/22Vivendi 1Q Revenue Increased, Supported by Universal Music -- Update
DJ
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 24 873 M 30 005 M 30 005 M
Net income 2020 512 M 617 M 617 M
Net Debt 2020 6 781 M 8 181 M 8 181 M
P/E ratio 2020 22,7x
Yield 2020 1,46%
Capitalization 12 404 M 14 967 M 14 963 M
EV / Sales 2020 0,77x
EV / Sales 2021 0,73x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 30,5%
Chart BOLLORÉ SE
Duration : Period :
Bolloré SE Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BOLLORÉ SE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 5
Average target price 5,16 €
Last Close Price 4,23 €
Spread / Highest target 37,1%
Spread / Average Target 22,0%
Spread / Lowest Target 3,97%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Cyrille Bolloré Chairman & Co-Chief Executive Officer
Gilles Alix Co-Chief Executive Officer & Director
Cédric de Bailliencourt dit Courcol Chief Financial Officer & Director
Hubert Fabri Independent Director
Olivier Roussel Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BOLLORÉ SE24.19%14 808
VIVENDI SE9.93%37 853
WARNER MUSIC GROUP CORP.-0.08%19 525
DOLBY LABORATORIES, INC.4.47%10 311
BEIJING ENLIGHT MEDIA CO., LTD.7.79%5 894
TOEI ANIMATION CO.,LTD.54.26%4 670
CATEGORIES
FREE SERVICES
SOLUTIONS
ÉDITIONS BOURSE
ABOUT
Logo
twitter youtube appstore
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved.
Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ