Bollore : Index on women/men equality

May 27, 2021

Index on women/men equality

Following Bolloré Group's Diversity and Inclusion commitment, the gender equality is identified as a transformation lever to federate all our activities. The Group has fixed three objectives to support professional equality between women and men:

Feminize the jobs with few women candidates at equivalent competencies , by communicating to appropriate public and institutions.

Facilitate woman promotion to senior management and executive positions through the selection of higherwomen staff to participate to management training programs.

Follow and support woman through their career using among others, mentoring programs.

Index on women/men equity calculation for the year 2020

As per law « Avenir Professionnel » (Professional Futur), French companies with more than 50 employees have to publish their index based on 4 or 5 indicators (depending on the headcount of the entity) to reach a total of 100 points maximum. For Bolloré Group, the following companies are concerned: