    BOL   FR0000039299

BOLLORÉ SE

(BOL)
Real-time Quote. Real-time Euronext Paris - 05/28 11:35:10 am
4.25 EUR   +1.00%
05:32pBOLLORE  : Index on women/men equality
PU
05/25BOLLORE  : Our CSR commitments
PU
05/25VIVENDI  : Activist fund Bluebell calls on Vivendi to sweeten Universal spin-off
RE
Bollore : Index on women/men equality

05/28/2021 | 05:32pm EDT
May 27, 2021

Index on women/men equality

Following Bolloré Group's Diversity and Inclusion commitment, the gender equality is identified as a transformation lever to federate all our activities. The Group has fixed three objectives to support professional equality between women and men:

  • Feminize the jobs with few women candidates at equivalent competencies, by communicating to appropriate public and institutions.
  • Facilitate woman promotion to senior management and executive positions through the selection of higherwomen staff to participate to management training programs.
  • Follow and support woman through their career using among others, mentoring programs.

Index on women/men equity calculation for the year 2020

As per law « Avenir Professionnel » (Professional Futur), French companies with more than 50 employees have to publish their index based on 4 or 5 indicators (depending on the headcount of the entity) to reach a total of 100 points maximum. For Bolloré Group, the following companies are concerned:

2020

UES TELECOM

94

BOLLORE ENERGY

91

UES LA REUNION

89

IER

88

BIS

87

BTLC

86

BAL

85

SOGETRA

85

BOLLORE LOGISTICS

84

UES BOLLORE

83

BLUECARSHARING

83

SFDM

82

Thanks to the actions implemented to ensure better professional equity between the women and men of the Bolloré Group, almost all the entities saw an improvement in their score in 2020.Notably every entity reach a score above 80 out of 100.

For the entities NORD SUD, BL GUADELOUPE and AUTOMATIC SYSTEMS, while being concerned by the index calculation, the representation criteria set by the index methodology, cannot be met.

Detail by key indicator and by entity

ENTITIES WITH MORE THAN 250

EMPLOYEES

1- pay gap (in %)

2- gaps in wage increases (in % points)

3- gaps in promotions rates (in % points)

4- salary increase upon return from maternity leave

(%)

5- number of employees of the underrepresented gender among the ten employees who received the best remunerations

BOLLORE

BI'S *

IER

BOLLORE

UES

ENERGY

LOGISTICS

BOLLORE

36

39

38

34

33

20

20

20

20

20

15

-

15

15

15

15

15

15

15

15

5

0

0

0

0

Total of calculable indicators

91

74

88

84

83

INDEX (over 100 points)

91

87

88

84

83

* One of the indicators is not calculable

The total of calculable indicators is brought to 100 points by applying the rule of proportionality.

ENTITIES WITH LESS THAN 250

UES

UES LA

BTLC

BAL

SOGETRA *

BLUECAR

SFDM *

EMPLOYEES

TELECOM

REUNION

SHARING

1- pay gap (in %)

39

39

36

35

35

23

40

2- gaps in wage increases (in % points)

35

35

35

35

35

35

25

3- gaps in promotions rates (in % points)

Not applicable for entites with less than 250 employees

4- salary increase upon return from maternity

15

15

15

15

-

15

-

leave (%)

5- number of employees of the underrepresented

gender among the ten employees who received

5

0

0

0

15

10

5

the best remunerations

Total of calculable indicators

94

89

86

85

85

83

70

INDEX (over 100 points)

94

89

86

85

85

83

82

* One of the indicators is not calculable

The total of calculable indicators is brought to 100 points by applying the rule of proportionality.

Disclaimer

Bolloré SE published this content on 28 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 May 2021 21:31:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
