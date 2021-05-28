Bollore : Index on women/men equality

Following Bolloré Group's Diversity and Inclusion commitment, the gender equality is identified as a transformation lever to federate all our activities. The Group has fixed three objectives to support professional equality between women and men:
Feminize the jobs with few women candidates at equivalent competencies, by communicating to appropriate public and institutions.
Facilitate woman promotion to senior management and executive positionsthrough the selection of higherwomen staff to participate to management training programs.
Follow and support woman through their careerusing among others, mentoring programs.
Index on women/men equity calculation for the year 2020
As per law « Avenir Professionnel » (Professional Futur), French companies with more than 50 employees have to publish their index based on 4 or 5 indicators (depending on the headcount of the entity) to reach a total of 100 points maximum. For Bolloré Group, the following companies are concerned:
2020
UES TELECOM
94
BOLLORE ENERGY
91
UES LA REUNION
89
IER
88
BIS
87
BTLC
86
BAL
85
SOGETRA
85
BOLLORE LOGISTICS
84
UES BOLLORE
83
BLUECARSHARING
83
SFDM
82
Thanks to the actions implemented to ensure better professional equity between the women and men of the Bolloré Group, almost all the entities saw an improvement in their score in 2020.Notably every entity reach a score above 80 out of 100.
For the entities NORD SUD, BL GUADELOUPE and AUTOMATIC SYSTEMS, while being concerned by the index calculation, the representation criteria set by the index methodology, cannot be met.
Detail by key indicator and by entity
ENTITIES WITH MORE THAN 250
EMPLOYEES
1- pay gap (in %)
2- gaps in wage increases (in % points)
3- gaps in promotions rates (in % points)
4- salary increase upon return from maternity leave
(%)
5- number of employees of the underrepresented gender among the ten employees who received the best remunerations
BOLLORE
BI'S *
IER
BOLLORE
UES
ENERGY
LOGISTICS
BOLLORE
36
39
38
34
33
20
20
20
20
20
15
-
15
15
15
15
15
15
15
15
5
0
0
0
0
Total of calculable indicators
91
74
88
84
83
INDEX (over 100 points)
91
87
88
84
83
* One of the indicators is not calculable
The total of calculable indicators is brought to 100 points by applying the rule of proportionality.
ENTITIES WITH LESS THAN 250
UES
UES LA
BTLC
BAL
SOGETRA *
BLUECAR
SFDM *
EMPLOYEES
TELECOM
REUNION
SHARING
1- pay gap (in %)
39
39
36
35
35
23
40
2- gaps in wage increases (in % points)
35
35
35
35
35
35
25
3- gaps in promotions rates (in % points)
Not applicable for entites with less than 250 employees
4- salary increase upon return from maternity
15
15
15
15
-
15
-
leave (%)
5- number of employees of the underrepresented
gender among the ten employees who received
5
0
0
0
15
10
5
the best remunerations
Total of calculable indicators
94
89
86
85
85
83
70
INDEX (over 100 points)
94
89
86
85
85
83
82
* One of the indicators is not calculable
The total of calculable indicators is brought to 100 points by applying the rule of proportionality.