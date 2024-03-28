Bologna, 28 March 2024 The Board of Directors of BolognaFiere S.p.A., a company listed on the Professional segment of the Euronext Growth Milan market which is organised and managed by Borsa Italiana, has approved the first consolidated financial statements and the draft financial statements at 31 December 2023 after last December's listing and return to profit after the years of the pandemic.
[...]
This is an abstract of the document. To keep reading, click here and get access to the original version.
Disclaimer
BolognaFiere S.p.A. published this content on
28 March 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by
Public, unedited and unaltered, on
28 March 2024 19:26:15 UTC.