Fiere Internazionali di Bologna SpA Bolognafiere, also known as Bolognafiere SpA, is an Italy-based Company engaged in the Exhibition & Conference Services Industry. The Company is engaged in the organization of fairs, exhibitions, trade shows, conferences, and conventions. The BolognaFiere Group is active in three business areas: (i) in the organization of trade fair events in Italy and abroad; (ii) in the management of exhibition centers and other spaces used for congresses, conferences and more generally events in Bologna, Modena, Ferrara and Bari; and (iii) in the production and marketing of exhibition design & architecture products and services for all parties who take part in fairs and events organized or hosted by Group companies or third parties, and in favor of individuals and operators outside the trade fair sector.

Sector Business Support Services