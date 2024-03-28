(Alliance News) - BolognaFiere Spa reported Thursday that it has regained profit after the pandemic from Covid-19 in 2023, a year in which revenues definitely increased year-on-year.

The company's revenues rose to EUR233.5 million from EUR197.9 million a year earlier. The breakdown of revenues net of intercompany items shows the group's profile as an exhibition organizer - EUR96.8 million, or 42 percent of revenues net of special items - and the growth of business volume in the area of Exhibitions & Architecture, accounting for 40 percent of the total; venue management, related to exhibitions, congresses and other events, generates EUR42.8 million, or about 18 percent of the total.

Ebitda rose to EUR29.6 million from EUR19.6 million in the previous year, in line with business plan forecasts, benefiting from revenue growth.

Net income stood at EUR732,000 versus a loss of EUR5.3 million in 2022, with the parent company significantly recovering from a loss of EUR14 million in 2022 to a profit of EUR2.1 million in 2023.

Monetary Net Financial Position calculated according to group criteria stands at EUR75.9 million, a significant improvement from EUR111.5 million as of December 31, 2022. Shareholders' equity is also rising sharply, from EUR195.8 million to EUR241.8 million as of December 31, 2023.

