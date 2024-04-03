Bolsa Mexicana De Valores SAB de CV (BMV) is a Mexico-based company engaged in the financial market operations. The Company's activities are divided into six business segments: Stock Exchange, operating the Mexican stock exchange; Derivatives, listing and trading future and option contracts; Brokerage, providing brokerage services for securities enrolled in the National Securities Registry; Settlements, offering clearing and settlement services for financial and commodities derivatives and securities transactions; Custody, providing custody services related to securities clearing and settlement, and Others, including news and information technology (IT) services, among others. The Company operates through a number of subsidiaries, such as Contraparte Central de Valores de Mexico SA de CV (CCV), Mercado Mexicano de Derivados SA de CV (MexDer), SIF ICAP SA de CV (SIF ICAP) and Valuacion Operativa y Referencias de Mercado SA de CV (Valmer).

Related indices Mexico IPC