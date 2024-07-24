2nd QUARTER 2024 RESULTS

Mexico City, July 23rd, 2024. - Bolsa Mexicana de Valores, S.A.B. de C.V., ("the Bolsa or the BMV")

(BMV: BOLSA A) today announced its results for the second quarter of 2024, highlighting:

2Q2024 VS. 2Q2023

  • Revenues reached one billion pesos, 58 million or 6% higher compared to 2Q23 explained by: i) higher trading in transactional businesses, ii) increment in the assets under custody and iii) partially offset by an unfavourable exchange effect on dollarized services after the appreciation of the peso MXN against the dollar USD.
  • Expenses increased 5% due to higher personnel expenses, technological developments, and consulting fees, as well as more assets under custody abroad.
  • EBITDA was registered at 556 million pesos with a margin of 55% in 2Q24.
  • Net income amounted to 385 million pesos, showing an 8% growth.

FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (1)

2Q24

2Q23

Var %

6M

6M

Var %

2024

2023

Revenues

1,004

946

6%

1,970

1,980

0%

Expenses

507

483

5%

983

954

3%

Operating Income

497

462

7%

987

1,025

-4%

EBITDA

556

521

7%

1,108

1,141

-3%

EBITDA Margin

55%

55%

28bps

56%

58%

-141bps

Net Income

385

356

8%

760

771

-1%

CAPEX

49

96

-49%

104

120

-13%

OPERATIONAL HIGHLIGHTS

2Q24

2Q23

Var %

6M

6M

Var %

2024

2023

ADTV -Equity(1)(2)

15,958

14,258

12%

15,280

16,321

-6%

Futures - Volume (3)

24,410

36,316

-33%

31,263

42,274

-26%

Swaps Notional Value (1)

344,964

278,344

24%

479,568

419,154

14%

Margin Deposits (1)

43,780

33,479

31%

42,918

35,761

20%

(1) Million pesos (2) Average Daily Traded Value (3) Daily Average

During the second quarter of 2024 (2Q24), BMV Group's revenues increased by 58 million pesos or 6% compared with the same quarter of 2023 (2Q23) mainly due higher transactional revenues, growth in assets under custody, and exchange rate fluctuations. Expenses increased by 23 million pesos or 5% in comparison with 2Q23, due to higher personnel, technology and consulting costs. EBITDA was up 7% and the EBITDA margin was 55%. Net Income was registered at 385 million pesos, reflecting an 8% growth.

Please contact Luis René Ramón, Director of Investor Relations, +52 (55) 5342 9027 bmvinvestors@grupobmv.com.mxfor any queries you may have.

REVENUES

During second quarter of 2024 the exchange rate, USDMXN, reached a minimum and maximum of

  1. and 18.8 pesos per U.S. dollar, respectively, and for the quarter the exchange rate closed at
  2. The average USD/MXN exchange rate was 17.3, while the previous year it was 17.7, resulting in an appreciation of the peso MXN of 3%. Moreover, INEGI published the inflation rate at 4.6% and the Central Bank (Banco de México) published the reference interest rate at 11.00%. In the U.S., the Federal Reserve set the interest rate between 5.0% - 5.25%. In this environment, BMV's revenues for the second quarter of 2024 increased by 58 million pesos compared to 2Q23.

Quarterly Revenues (1)

2023 2024

1,034

1,004

967

1,018

CAGR(2) +2.6%

1,998

2,148

1,948

1,980

1,970

1,729

946

933

1Q

2Q

3Q

4Q

(1) Million pesos

2019

2020

2021

2022

2023

2024

(2) Million pesos

Revenues Detail (1)

2Q24 vs. 2Q23

6M 2024 vs. 6M 2023

Var $

Var %

Var $

Var %

Cash Equities

16,567

15%

3,086

1%

Equities trading- BMV

7,516

11%

-539

0%

Equities clearing- CCV

9,051

19%

3,625

4%

Derivatives

5,673

11%

2,466

2%

MexDer

319

1%

-3,807

-7%

Asigna

5,354

19%

6,273

11%

OTC (SIF ICAP)

-9,741

-5%

-20,557

-6%

Capital Formation

4,523

4%

5,355

2%

Listing fees- BMV

1,022

7%

5,873

25%

Maintenance fees- BMV

3,502

3%

-518

0%

Central Securities Depository-Indeval

30,160

12%

14,762

3%

Information Services

5,863

3%

-25,096

-7%

Price Vendor- Valmer

7,996

15%

-7,323

-6%

Market Data

-2,134

-2%

-17,773

-7%

Others

4,945

13%

10,558

15%

Total

57,990

6%

-9,426

0%

Thousand pesos

2

Equity Trading and Clearing

Cash Equities revenue, which mainly comprises Local and Global Market activities, was 130 million pesos, 17 million or 15% higher than the second quarter 2023.

Trading revenues increased by 8 million pesos or 11% to 74 million because of higher value traded. The average daily trading value (ADTV) for the second quarter of 2024 was 15,958 million pesos, 12% higher compared to the second quarter of the previous year. The local market increased 20%, while the global market dropped 3%. Additionally, the global market participated with 31% of the total ADTV in the second quarter of 2024 compared to 36% in 2Q23.

In the year-to-dateresults, trading revenue was similar to last year's figures reaching 148 million pesos. It is important to highlight that 7 million pesos were non-recurring revenues in 1Q24, and after excluding them, the variation shows a 5% decrease compared to 6M23. During the first the first half of 2024, the ADTV was 15,280 million pesos, down 6%. BMV's market share in 2Q24 was 81%, compared to 84% in 2Q23.

Stock market operating highlights - Equities

2Q24

2Q23

Var %

6M

6M

Var %

2024

2023

Total Market

Average daily value traded (1)

15,958

14,258

12%

15,280

16,321

-6%

Daily average volume (2)

287,084

251,739

14%

269,434

238,050

13%

Local Market

Average daily value traded (1)

11,048

9,189

20%

10,213

8,999

13%

Daily average volume (2)

281,719

245,092

15%

263,569

228,168

16%

International Quotation System (SIC)

Average daily value traded (1)

4,910

5,069

-3%

5,067

7,322

-31%

Daily average volume (2)

5,365

6,647

-19%

5,865

9,882

-41%

  1. Million pesos
  2. Thousand shares

During the second quarter, cash equity clearing (CCV) increased by 9 million pesos or 19% to 56 million against 2Q24. Up-toJune, CCV presented higher revenues by 4 million pesos or 4% to 105 million compared with the same period in 2023. The ADTV of the total Mexican cash equities market during the first half of 2024 was 18,773 million pesos, 4% lower compared to 6M23. The difference between the equity value traded and clearing revenue is due to a lower number of cross trades in the period.

3

Derivatives Trading and Clearing

Derivatives trading (MexDer) in the second quarter presented revenues for 25 million pesos, in line with last year's figures, because of lower trading of dollar futures, which was partially offset by higher trading in swaps and IPC index futures.

In the first half of 2024, MexDer registered 50 million pesos in revenue, representing a decrease of 4 million or 7% compared to the previous year. This behaviour is primarily explained by lower trading in dollar futures. In broad terms, market participants preferred to trade longer-term positions during the March roll-over, favoring the September and December expirations instead of June.

It is important to mention that MexDer charges a different trading fee based on the type of contract. Therefore, changes in contract operations do not necessarily reflect revenue movements.

Futures operating highlights - Futures

2Q24

2Q23

Var %

6M

6M

Var %

2024

2023

IPC Index

1,711

1,336

28%

1,567

1,474

6%

Mini IPC

2

7

-75%

3

5

-32%

28 Day TIIE

0

0

-

0

160

-100%

Currency

19,982

31,560

-37%

26,857

37,029

-27%

Bonds

0

81

-100%

0

80

-100%

Equity

2,716

3,333

-19%

2,836

3,526

-20%

Total - Futures

24,410

36,316

-33%

31,263

42,274

-26%

Swaps TIIE 28

53,901

44,894

20%

38,675

33,532

15%

TOTAL

78,311

81,211

-4%

69,938

75,806

-8%

Average Daily Volume

TIIE 28 Swaps

2Q24

2Q23

Var %

6M

6M

Var %

2024

2023

Notional Value (1)

344,964

278,344

24%

479,568

419,154

14%

(1) Million pesos

During the second quarter of 2024, derivatives clearing (Asigna) reported a revenue increase of 5 million pesos, or 20% compared to 2Q23, totaling 33 million pesos, largely due to a 31% rise in average margin deposits to 44 billion pesos. This reflects surpluses in margin deposits by market participants and reduced trading in derivatives during the period, mainly in dollar futures.

When compared with the same accumulated months of 2023, Asigna's revenues increased by 6 million or 11% to 66 million pesos in 6M24 mainly due to larger margin deposits +20% and higher trading in swaps.

4

Asigna charges 2 basis points on the average margin deposits and different settlement fees based on the type of contract traded.

Margin Deposits

2Q24

2Q23

Var %

6M

6M

Var %

2024

2023

Margin Deposits (1)

43,780

33,479

31%

42,918

35,761

20%

(1) Million pesos

OTC Trading (SIF ICAP)

Revenue for SIF ICAP in 2Q24 was 174 million pesos, 10 million or 5% lower when compared with the same period in 2023. SIF ICAP Mexico's revenue was down 3 million pesos or 6% due to reduced compensation for CO2 emissions through carbon credits from MexiCO2. Meanwhile, revenues at SIF ICAP Chile decreased by 7 million pesos or 5% due to the depreciation of the Chilean peso against the Mexican peso.

As for the first semester, revenue decreased by 21 million or 6% to 352 million pesos. At SIF ICAP México and SIF ICAP Chile, revenues saw declines of 12 million pesos and 9 million pesos, respectively, attributable to the factors outlined in the preceding paragraph

5

Capital Formation

During the second quarter, listing revenues reached 15 million pesos, 1 million or 7% higher compared to 2Q23. In the debt market, 357 short-term debt issues were placed (+11% vs. 2Q23) for an amount of 74 billion pesos and 16 long-term issues (-36% vs 2Q23) for an amount of 48 billion pesos.

Accumulated revenues up to June 2024 were 30 million pesos, 6 million or 25% higher than those observed in the same period of 2023. The number of listings in short and long-term debt markets was +14% and -15% compared to 6M23, with an amount placed at +29% and -10%, respectively. Additionally, during the first quarter of 2024, Fibra Prologis conducted a primary public offering and a private offering of certificates totaling 9.6 billion pesos, while Fibra Mty carried out a primary public offering and a private offering of certificates totaling 7.8 billion pesos.

Listing Activity

2Q24

2Q23

Var %

6M

6M

Var %

2024

2023

Equity

New Listings

-

-

-

-

-

-

Amount placed (1)

-

-

-

-

-

-

CKDs

-

New Listings

-

-

-

-

-

-

Amount placed (1)

-

-

-

-

-

-

CERPIs

New Listings

-

-

-

-

-

-

Amount placed (1)

-

-

-

-

-

-

FIBRAS

New Listings

-

2

-100%

2

2

0%

Amount placed (1)

-

9,846

-100%

17,470

9,846

77%

FIBRAS E

New Listings

-

-

-

-

1

-100%

Amount placed (1)

-

-

-

-

6,088

-100%

Medium- & Long-term debt

New Listings

16

25

-36%

39

46

-15%

Amount placed (1)

47,563

76,969

-38%

147,021

164,089

-10%

Short term debt

New Listings

357

321

11%

699

613

14%

Amount placed (1)

74,496

56,180

33%

144,637

112,298

29%

(1) Million pesos

6

Participation by sector in the total amount of CKDs 2009-2Q2024

9.2%

19.8%

18.0%

28.9%

24.1%

Real Estate

Private Equity

Infraestructure

Energy

Financial Assets

Between 2009 and 2Q24, there were 128 billion pesos placed broken down into: 37 billion in real estate, 31 billion in private equity, 25 billion in energy, 23 billion in infrastructure and 12 billion in financial assets.

Maintenance fees

The maintenance fees for 2Q24 were 109 million pesos, 4 million or 3% up compared to the same period last year. This result is explained by higher listings in 2023 which generate maintenance revenues starting this year. Accumulated Revenues, for the first half of 2024 were 226 million pesos, in line with 6M23. Revenue is not directly proportional to the amount of debt issued because there is a maximum rate based on the amount of the issuance and type of instrument. As of June 2024, BMV has 502 outstanding long-term debt issuances, compared to 474 and 478 issuances recorded in 6M23 and 6M22, respectively.

Central Securities Depository

Revenue in Indeval increased 12% or 30 million pesos to 289 million for the second quarter of 2024; an additional 17 million due to an increase in the total assets under custody, 16 million more due to a higher number of settled transactions, and a reduction of 3 million due to exchange rate impacts. The consolidated value of the assets under custody increased 12% in 2Q24 compared to the same quarter of last year.

For the half-year, Indeval's revenue was 557 million pesos, 15 million or 3% higher than that reported in the first half of 2023. This result is explained by the following: i) an increase of 28 million

7

due to the growth in the value of assets under custody, ii) a decrease of 3 million due to a lower number of settled transactions in the global market, and iii) a decrease of 10 million related to global market services whose fees are in US dollars (exchange rate variation).

Average Value of Assets Under Custody

2Q24

2Q23

Var %

6M

6M

Var %

2024

2023

Local Market(1)

36,135

32,520

11%

35,677

31,938

12%

Global Market - SIC(1)

1,825

1,498

22%

1,765

1,514

17%

(1) Billion pesos

Information Services

Revenue in information services (Market Data and Valmer) in the 2Q24 were 186 million pesos, 6 million or 3% higher than 2Q23 results. The appreciation of the MXN peso against the USD dollar resulted in a negative impact of 5 million pesos. Revenues, excluding the exchange rate impact, grew by 11 million or 6% compared to the second quarter of 2023. In Market Data, revenue decreased 2 million or 2% mainly due to the negative impact of the MXN peso - USD dollar exchange rate. In Valmer, revenue increased 8 million pesos or 15% because of valuation and financial risk management services.

In the first half of 2024, revenues related to information services (Market Data and Valmer) reached 355 million pesos, 25 million or 7% lower than the first half of 2023. It is important to highlight that the appreciation of the MXN peso against the USD dollar resulted in a negative impact of 25 million pesos. Revenues from Market Data in the first half of 2024 amounted to 244 million pesos, reflecting a decrease of 18 million or 7% compared to the same period of the previous year, explained by the exchange rate variation. As for Valmer, revenue reached 111 million pesos, showing a 7 million or 6% decrease compared to 6M23. This is due to the cancellation of contracts of a portfolio management software that we no longer market, resulting also in savings of 5 million in consulting fee expenses.

Other

Revenue increased by 5 and 11 million pesos in the second quarter and first semester of 2024 due to the cancellation of expense provisions from last year.

8

EXPENSES

Total expenses for the second quarter of 2024 were 507 million pesos, up 23 million or 5% compared to the second quarter of 2023.

This increment is explained by the following items:

  1. Personnel increased 6 million pesos or 3% due to annual salary increments. However, this increase was partially offset by a reduction in SIF ICAP's variable compensation due to lower income in the period.
  2. Technology up 4 million pesos because of the data centre costs for the Segregation of Post- trade infrastructure and information services expenses for the global market.
  3. Rent and Maintenance up 1 million pesos because of renovations and maintenance of BMV Group's building.
  4. Consulting Fees increased 4 million pesos mainly due to legal fees.
  5. Subcustody up 2 million pesos due to higher assets under custody abroad.
  6. Other increased by 5 million pesos, mostly due to a dividend tax from Valmer Costa Rica.

The appreciation of the peso MXN against the dollar USD generated savings of 5 million pesos in 2Q24 mainly in technology and subcustody.

In the first half of 2024, expenses were 983 million pesos, which shows an increment of 29 million or 3% compared to 6M23.

  1. Personnel increased 13 million pesos or 3% due to annual salary increments and lower recurring revenue in SIF ICAP which generates lower variable compensation.
  2. Technology up 5 million pesos due to higher technology consulting related to architecture and process management, as well as the data centre costs for the Segregation of Post-trade infrastructure.
  3. Depreciation increased 5 million pesos because of the hardware leases for the Segregation of Post-trade's infrastructure and the amortization of completed projects such as the qualified intermediary at Indeval and enhancements to the financial risk management platform marketed by Valmer.
  4. Rent and Maintenance up 2 million pesos because of renovations and maintenance of BMV Group building.
  5. Consulting Fees increased by 1 million pesos, 6 million more due to legal services, and 5 million less due to the cancellation of contracts of the portfolio management system that Valmer used to sell.
  6. Subcustody up 2 million pesos due to higher assets under custody abroad.
  7. CNBV increased 1 million pesos or 4%, in line with the inflation rate reported by INEGI.
  8. Others in line with the expenses reported in 6M23, 5 million more to a dividend tax from Valmer Costa Rica, and 5 million less mainly due to fewer training and consulting services related to the carbon market offsets (MexiCO2).

9

The appreciation of the peso MXN against the dollar USD generated savings of 18 million pesos in 6M24 mainly in technology, consulting fees and subcustody.

Expenses detail (1)

2Q24

2Q23

Var %

Acum.

Acum.

Var %

2024

2023

Personnel

244,464

237,997

3%

483,960

470,728

3%

Technology

97,193

92,953

5%

180,455

174,966

3%

Depreciation

59,299

59,136

0%

120,984

115,495

5%

Rent and Maintenance

22,003

20,826

6%

43,783

41,427

6%

Consulting Fees

27,278

23,197

18%

49,839

49,193

1%

Sub-custody

15,425

13,053

18%

28,902

27,265

6%

CNBV Fees

9,325

8,942

4%

18,638

17,884

4%

Marketing

10,296

10,378

-1%

18,128

18,576

-2%

Others

21,578

16,973

27%

38,811

38,668

0%

Gastos Totales

506,859

483,454

5%

983,499

954,201

3%

(1) Thousand pesos

Constant Currency Analysis

During the first semester of 2024, the Mexican peso appreciated by 6% against the US dollar. The average exchange rate in 6M24 was 17.12 Mexican pesos per US dollar, while in the same period of the previous year, the average exchange rate was 18.16 Mexican pesos per US dollar. In a scenario where the exchange rate remains constant in the first semester of 2023 and the first semester of 2024, Grupo BMV would have recorded an additional 18 million pesos in EBITDA in 6M24.

6M24

6M24*

6M23

Var %

Revenues

1,970

2,006

36

1,980

1%

Expenses

984

1,001

18

954

5%

EBITDA

1,108

1,126

18

1,141

-1%

Million pesos

*Constant currency analysis

10

