2nd QUARTER 2024 RESULTS Mexico City, July 23rd, 2024. - Bolsa Mexicana de Valores, S.A.B. de C.V., ("the Bolsa or the BMV") (BMV: BOLSA A) today announced its results for the second quarter of 2024, highlighting: 2Q2024 VS. 2Q2023 Revenues reached one billion pesos, 58 million or 6% higher compared to 2Q23 explained by: i) higher trading in transactional businesses, ii) increment in the assets under custody and iii) partially offset by an unfavourable exchange effect on dollarized services after the appreciation of the peso MXN against the dollar USD.

Expenses increased 5% due to higher personnel expenses, technological developments, and consulting fees, as well as more assets under custody abroad.

EBITDA was registered at 556 million pesos with a margin of 55% in 2Q24.

Net income amounted to 385 million pesos, showing an 8% growth. FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (1) 2Q24 2Q23 Var % 6M 6M Var % 2024 2023 Revenues 1,004 946 6% 1,970 1,980 0% Expenses 507 483 5% 983 954 3% Operating Income 497 462 7% 987 1,025 -4% EBITDA 556 521 7% 1,108 1,141 -3% EBITDA Margin 55% 55% 28bps 56% 58% -141bps Net Income 385 356 8% 760 771 -1% CAPEX 49 96 -49% 104 120 -13% OPERATIONAL HIGHLIGHTS 2Q24 2Q23 Var % 6M 6M Var % 2024 2023 ADTV -Equity(1)(2) 15,958 14,258 12% 15,280 16,321 -6% Futures - Volume (3) 24,410 36,316 -33% 31,263 42,274 -26% Swaps Notional Value (1) 344,964 278,344 24% 479,568 419,154 14% Margin Deposits (1) 43,780 33,479 31% 42,918 35,761 20% (1) Million pesos (2) Average Daily Traded Value (3) Daily Average During the second quarter of 2024 (2Q24), BMV Group's revenues increased by 58 million pesos or 6% compared with the same quarter of 2023 (2Q23) mainly due higher transactional revenues, growth in assets under custody, and exchange rate fluctuations. Expenses increased by 23 million pesos or 5% in comparison with 2Q23, due to higher personnel, technology and consulting costs. EBITDA was up 7% and the EBITDA margin was 55%. Net Income was registered at 385 million pesos, reflecting an 8% growth. Please contact Luis René Ramón, Director of Investor Relations, +52 (55) 5342 9027 bmvinvestors@grupobmv.com.mxfor any queries you may have.

REVENUES During second quarter of 2024 the exchange rate, USDMXN, reached a minimum and maximum of and 18.8 pesos per U.S. dollar, respectively, and for the quarter the exchange rate closed at The average USD/MXN exchange rate was 17.3, while the previous year it was 17.7, resulting in an appreciation of the peso MXN of 3%. Moreover, INEGI published the inflation rate at 4.6% and the Central Bank (Banco de México) published the reference interest rate at 11.00%. In the U.S., the Federal Reserve set the interest rate between 5.0% - 5.25%. In this environment, BMV's revenues for the second quarter of 2024 increased by 58 million pesos compared to 2Q23. Quarterly Revenues (1) 2023 2024 1,034 1,004 967 1,018 CAGR(2) +2.6% 1,998 2,148 1,948 1,980 1,970 1,729 946 933 1Q 2Q 3Q 4Q (1) Million pesos 2019 2020 2021 2022 2023 2024 (2) Million pesos Revenues Detail (1) 2Q24 vs. 2Q23 6M 2024 vs. 6M 2023 Var $ Var % Var $ Var % Cash Equities 16,567 15% 3,086 1% Equities trading- BMV 7,516 11% -539 0% Equities clearing- CCV 9,051 19% 3,625 4% Derivatives 5,673 11% 2,466 2% MexDer 319 1% -3,807 -7% Asigna 5,354 19% 6,273 11% OTC (SIF ICAP) -9,741 -5% -20,557 -6% Capital Formation 4,523 4% 5,355 2% Listing fees- BMV 1,022 7% 5,873 25% Maintenance fees- BMV 3,502 3% -518 0% Central Securities Depository-Indeval 30,160 12% 14,762 3% Information Services 5,863 3% -25,096 -7% Price Vendor- Valmer 7,996 15% -7,323 -6% Market Data -2,134 -2% -17,773 -7% Others 4,945 13% 10,558 15% Total 57,990 6% -9,426 0% Thousand pesos 2

Equity Trading and Clearing Cash Equities revenue, which mainly comprises Local and Global Market activities, was 130 million pesos, 17 million or 15% higher than the second quarter 2023. Trading revenues increased by 8 million pesos or 11% to 74 million because of higher value traded. The average daily trading value (ADTV) for the second quarter of 2024 was 15,958 million pesos, 12% higher compared to the second quarter of the previous year. The local market increased 20%, while the global market dropped 3%. Additionally, the global market participated with 31% of the total ADTV in the second quarter of 2024 compared to 36% in 2Q23. In the year-to-dateresults, trading revenue was similar to last year's figures reaching 148 million pesos. It is important to highlight that 7 million pesos were non-recurring revenues in 1Q24, and after excluding them, the variation shows a 5% decrease compared to 6M23. During the first the first half of 2024, the ADTV was 15,280 million pesos, down 6%. BMV's market share in 2Q24 was 81%, compared to 84% in 2Q23. Stock market operating highlights - Equities 2Q24 2Q23 Var % 6M 6M Var % 2024 2023 Total Market Average daily value traded (1) 15,958 14,258 12% 15,280 16,321 -6% Daily average volume (2) 287,084 251,739 14% 269,434 238,050 13% Local Market Average daily value traded (1) 11,048 9,189 20% 10,213 8,999 13% Daily average volume (2) 281,719 245,092 15% 263,569 228,168 16% International Quotation System (SIC) Average daily value traded (1) 4,910 5,069 -3% 5,067 7,322 -31% Daily average volume (2) 5,365 6,647 -19% 5,865 9,882 -41% Million pesos Thousand shares During the second quarter, cash equity clearing (CCV) increased by 9 million pesos or 19% to 56 million against 2Q24. Up-toJune, CCV presented higher revenues by 4 million pesos or 4% to 105 million compared with the same period in 2023. The ADTV of the total Mexican cash equities market during the first half of 2024 was 18,773 million pesos, 4% lower compared to 6M23. The difference between the equity value traded and clearing revenue is due to a lower number of cross trades in the period. 3

Derivatives Trading and Clearing Derivatives trading (MexDer) in the second quarter presented revenues for 25 million pesos, in line with last year's figures, because of lower trading of dollar futures, which was partially offset by higher trading in swaps and IPC index futures. In the first half of 2024, MexDer registered 50 million pesos in revenue, representing a decrease of 4 million or 7% compared to the previous year. This behaviour is primarily explained by lower trading in dollar futures. In broad terms, market participants preferred to trade longer-term positions during the March roll-over, favoring the September and December expirations instead of June. It is important to mention that MexDer charges a different trading fee based on the type of contract. Therefore, changes in contract operations do not necessarily reflect revenue movements. Futures operating highlights - Futures 2Q24 2Q23 Var % 6M 6M Var % 2024 2023 IPC Index 1,711 1,336 28% 1,567 1,474 6% Mini IPC 2 7 -75% 3 5 -32% 28 Day TIIE 0 0 - 0 160 -100% Currency 19,982 31,560 -37% 26,857 37,029 -27% Bonds 0 81 -100% 0 80 -100% Equity 2,716 3,333 -19% 2,836 3,526 -20% Total - Futures 24,410 36,316 -33% 31,263 42,274 -26% Swaps TIIE 28 53,901 44,894 20% 38,675 33,532 15% TOTAL 78,311 81,211 -4% 69,938 75,806 -8% Average Daily Volume TIIE 28 Swaps 2Q24 2Q23 Var % 6M 6M Var % 2024 2023 Notional Value (1) 344,964 278,344 24% 479,568 419,154 14% (1) Million pesos During the second quarter of 2024, derivatives clearing (Asigna) reported a revenue increase of 5 million pesos, or 20% compared to 2Q23, totaling 33 million pesos, largely due to a 31% rise in average margin deposits to 44 billion pesos. This reflects surpluses in margin deposits by market participants and reduced trading in derivatives during the period, mainly in dollar futures. When compared with the same accumulated months of 2023, Asigna's revenues increased by 6 million or 11% to 66 million pesos in 6M24 mainly due to larger margin deposits +20% and higher trading in swaps. 4

Asigna charges 2 basis points on the average margin deposits and different settlement fees based on the type of contract traded. Margin Deposits 2Q24 2Q23 Var % 6M 6M Var % 2024 2023 Margin Deposits (1) 43,780 33,479 31% 42,918 35,761 20% (1) Million pesos OTC Trading (SIF ICAP) Revenue for SIF ICAP in 2Q24 was 174 million pesos, 10 million or 5% lower when compared with the same period in 2023. SIF ICAP Mexico's revenue was down 3 million pesos or 6% due to reduced compensation for CO2 emissions through carbon credits from MexiCO2. Meanwhile, revenues at SIF ICAP Chile decreased by 7 million pesos or 5% due to the depreciation of the Chilean peso against the Mexican peso. As for the first semester, revenue decreased by 21 million or 6% to 352 million pesos. At SIF ICAP México and SIF ICAP Chile, revenues saw declines of 12 million pesos and 9 million pesos, respectively, attributable to the factors outlined in the preceding paragraph 5

Capital Formation During the second quarter, listing revenues reached 15 million pesos, 1 million or 7% higher compared to 2Q23. In the debt market, 357 short-term debt issues were placed (+11% vs. 2Q23) for an amount of 74 billion pesos and 16 long-term issues (-36% vs 2Q23) for an amount of 48 billion pesos. Accumulated revenues up to June 2024 were 30 million pesos, 6 million or 25% higher than those observed in the same period of 2023. The number of listings in short and long-term debt markets was +14% and -15% compared to 6M23, with an amount placed at +29% and -10%, respectively. Additionally, during the first quarter of 2024, Fibra Prologis conducted a primary public offering and a private offering of certificates totaling 9.6 billion pesos, while Fibra Mty carried out a primary public offering and a private offering of certificates totaling 7.8 billion pesos. Listing Activity 2Q24 2Q23 Var % 6M 6M Var % 2024 2023 Equity New Listings - - - - - - Amount placed (1) - - - - - - CKDs - New Listings - - - - - - Amount placed (1) - - - - - - CERPIs New Listings - - - - - - Amount placed (1) - - - - - - FIBRAS New Listings - 2 -100% 2 2 0% Amount placed (1) - 9,846 -100% 17,470 9,846 77% FIBRAS E New Listings - - - - 1 -100% Amount placed (1) - - - - 6,088 -100% Medium- & Long-term debt New Listings 16 25 -36% 39 46 -15% Amount placed (1) 47,563 76,969 -38% 147,021 164,089 -10% Short term debt New Listings 357 321 11% 699 613 14% Amount placed (1) 74,496 56,180 33% 144,637 112,298 29% (1) Million pesos 6

Participation by sector in the total amount of CKDs 2009-2Q2024 9.2% 19.8% 18.0% 28.9% 24.1% Real Estate Private Equity Infraestructure Energy Financial Assets Between 2009 and 2Q24, there were 128 billion pesos placed broken down into: 37 billion in real estate, 31 billion in private equity, 25 billion in energy, 23 billion in infrastructure and 12 billion in financial assets. Maintenance fees The maintenance fees for 2Q24 were 109 million pesos, 4 million or 3% up compared to the same period last year. This result is explained by higher listings in 2023 which generate maintenance revenues starting this year. Accumulated Revenues, for the first half of 2024 were 226 million pesos, in line with 6M23. Revenue is not directly proportional to the amount of debt issued because there is a maximum rate based on the amount of the issuance and type of instrument. As of June 2024, BMV has 502 outstanding long-term debt issuances, compared to 474 and 478 issuances recorded in 6M23 and 6M22, respectively. Central Securities Depository Revenue in Indeval increased 12% or 30 million pesos to 289 million for the second quarter of 2024; an additional 17 million due to an increase in the total assets under custody, 16 million more due to a higher number of settled transactions, and a reduction of 3 million due to exchange rate impacts. The consolidated value of the assets under custody increased 12% in 2Q24 compared to the same quarter of last year. For the half-year, Indeval's revenue was 557 million pesos, 15 million or 3% higher than that reported in the first half of 2023. This result is explained by the following: i) an increase of 28 million 7

due to the growth in the value of assets under custody, ii) a decrease of 3 million due to a lower number of settled transactions in the global market, and iii) a decrease of 10 million related to global market services whose fees are in US dollars (exchange rate variation). Average Value of Assets Under Custody 2Q24 2Q23 Var % 6M 6M Var % 2024 2023 Local Market(1) 36,135 32,520 11% 35,677 31,938 12% Global Market - SIC(1) 1,825 1,498 22% 1,765 1,514 17% (1) Billion pesos Information Services Revenue in information services (Market Data and Valmer) in the 2Q24 were 186 million pesos, 6 million or 3% higher than 2Q23 results. The appreciation of the MXN peso against the USD dollar resulted in a negative impact of 5 million pesos. Revenues, excluding the exchange rate impact, grew by 11 million or 6% compared to the second quarter of 2023. In Market Data, revenue decreased 2 million or 2% mainly due to the negative impact of the MXN peso - USD dollar exchange rate. In Valmer, revenue increased 8 million pesos or 15% because of valuation and financial risk management services. In the first half of 2024, revenues related to information services (Market Data and Valmer) reached 355 million pesos, 25 million or 7% lower than the first half of 2023. It is important to highlight that the appreciation of the MXN peso against the USD dollar resulted in a negative impact of 25 million pesos. Revenues from Market Data in the first half of 2024 amounted to 244 million pesos, reflecting a decrease of 18 million or 7% compared to the same period of the previous year, explained by the exchange rate variation. As for Valmer, revenue reached 111 million pesos, showing a 7 million or 6% decrease compared to 6M23. This is due to the cancellation of contracts of a portfolio management software that we no longer market, resulting also in savings of 5 million in consulting fee expenses. Other Revenue increased by 5 and 11 million pesos in the second quarter and first semester of 2024 due to the cancellation of expense provisions from last year. 8

EXPENSES Total expenses for the second quarter of 2024 were 507 million pesos, up 23 million or 5% compared to the second quarter of 2023. This increment is explained by the following items: Personnel increased 6 million pesos or 3% due to annual salary increments. However, this increase was partially offset by a reduction in SIF ICAP's variable compensation due to lower income in the period. Technology up 4 million pesos because of the data centre costs for the Segregation of Post- trade infrastructure and information services expenses for the global market. Rent and Maintenance up 1 million pesos because of renovations and maintenance of BMV Group's building. Consulting Fees increased 4 million pesos mainly due to legal fees. Subcustody up 2 million pesos due to higher assets under custody abroad. Other increased by 5 million pesos, mostly due to a dividend tax from Valmer Costa Rica. The appreciation of the peso MXN against the dollar USD generated savings of 5 million pesos in 2Q24 mainly in technology and subcustody. In the first half of 2024, expenses were 983 million pesos, which shows an increment of 29 million or 3% compared to 6M23. Personnel increased 13 million pesos or 3% due to annual salary increments and lower recurring revenue in SIF ICAP which generates lower variable compensation. Technology up 5 million pesos due to higher technology consulting related to architecture and process management, as well as the data centre costs for the Segregation of Post-trade infrastructure. Depreciation increased 5 million pesos because of the hardware leases for the Segregation of Post-trade's infrastructure and the amortization of completed projects such as the qualified intermediary at Indeval and enhancements to the financial risk management platform marketed by Valmer. Rent and Maintenance up 2 million pesos because of renovations and maintenance of BMV Group building. Consulting Fees increased by 1 million pesos, 6 million more due to legal services, and 5 million less due to the cancellation of contracts of the portfolio management system that Valmer used to sell. Subcustody up 2 million pesos due to higher assets under custody abroad. CNBV increased 1 million pesos or 4%, in line with the inflation rate reported by INEGI. Others in line with the expenses reported in 6M23, 5 million more to a dividend tax from Valmer Costa Rica, and 5 million less mainly due to fewer training and consulting services related to the carbon market offsets (MexiCO2). 9