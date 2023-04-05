Bolsa Mexicana de Valores B de C : Information for Annual Shareholders Meeting 2023

From the date of publication of the corresponding Notice of Meeting, the information and documents related to each of the items on the agenda of the Meeting are immediately and free of charge available to the shareholders on the Company's website www.bmv.com.mx.

The purpose of this document is to provide our shareholders with adequate and timely information to assist them in their decision making. The draft resolutions refer in substantive terms, although their wording and content may vary according to the resolutions adopted at the Shareholders Meeting and the minutes prepared by the Secretary.

The Company will seek mechanisms to facilitate the attendance of shareholders who wish to attend the meeting, by proxy instead of in person. Ensuring the availability of information and the exercise of the attendance and voting rights of our shareholders at all times; as well as respecting the equal treatment and transparency that historically characterize us.

Bolsa Mexicana de Valores, S.A.B. de C.V.

Information for Annual Ordinary General Shareholders Meeting 2023

Message from the Chairman of the Board

Dear shareholders, collaborators, and friends of Bolsa Mexicana de Valores Group

Dear shareholders, collaborators and friends of Grupo Bolsa Mexicana de Valores, Just a few months ago we concluded a challenging 2022 due to different global issues. Among the challenges, we found a sequel of the health crisis caused by COVID-19 and its economic consequences, as well as a humanitarian crisis derived from the war between Russia and Ukraine, which caused a great impact, as well as disruptions in some supply chains. This, in turn, led to shortages of some products and pressure on the prices of some inputs, deteriorating the outlook for the world economy. Given this scenario, the Central Banks reacted with expansive monetary policies to activate the economy. These variables triggered an environment dominated by inflation affecting all countries.

Our Central Bank, Banco de México, in order to deal with inflation and adjustments in economic conditions, began the year with a reference rate

of 5.5% and after eight increases throughout the year, it closed at 10.5%.

Despite the foregoing, even in this environment of great challenges, at Grupo Bolsa Mexicana de Valores we achieved revenue growth of 4%, reaching 4,100 million pesos, a sign of our solidity and strategy based on good management of our resources, operational resilience fostered by the diversification of our business and a focus on innovation and excellence in customer service quality. This has allowed us to maintain an EBITDA margin of 61%.

