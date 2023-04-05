Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Mexico
  4. Mexican Stock Exchange
  5. Bolsa Mexicana de Valores, S.A.B. de C.V.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BOLSA A   MX01BM1B0000

BOLSA MEXICANA DE VALORES, S.A.B. DE C.V.

(BOLSA A)
End-of-day quote Mexican Stock Exchange  -  2023-04-03
38.40 MXN   +0.18%
02:51pBolsa Mexicana De Valores B De C : Information for Annual Shareholders Meeting 2023
02/15Transcript : Bolsa Mexicana de Valores, S.A.B. de C.V., Q4 2022 Earnings Call, Feb 15, 2023
02/14Bolsa Mexicana De Valores B De C : Financial report 4Q2022PRESS RELEASE 4Q22YEAR 2022
Bolsa Mexicana de Valores B de C : Information for Annual Shareholders Meeting 2023

04/05/2023 | 02:51pm EDT
Bolsa Mexicana de Valores, S.A.B. de C.V.

Annual Ordinary General

Shareholders Meeting

April 27th, 2023

Main boardroom, 10th Floor Building located at

Paseo de la Reforma No. 255, Colonia Cuauhtémoc, Mexico City

10:00 a.m. Central Time

Informative document for Shareholders Meeting

Bolsa Mexicana de Valores, S.A.B. de C.V.

Information for Annual Shareholders Meeting 2023

Table of Contents

I. Introduction

3

II. Our Philosophy

12

III. Corporate Governance

16

IV. Requirements for attendance to the Shareholders Meeting

22

V. Proposals for the Shareholders Meeting

26

Item I. Annual reports and audited financial statements

27

Item II. Company's results

29

Item III. Dividend payment

29

Item IV. Appointment and/or ratification of the directors, statutory auditor and members of

committees

30

Item V. Remuneration and emoluments

42

Item VI.

Share buyback policy

42

Item VII.

Maximum amount for share buybacks

43

Item VIII.

Appointment of delegates

43

VI. Appendixes

44

Appendix 1. Reports

44

Appendix 2. Financial Statements for the year ended December 31st, 2022

44

Appendix 3. Form of instruction for voting of shares

44

Bolsa Mexicana de Valores, S.A.B. de C.V.

Information for Annual Ordinary General Shareholders Meeting 2023

I. Introduction

Annual Ordinary General

Shareholders Meeting

April 27th, 2023

Main boardroom, 10th Floor Building located at

Paseo de la Reforma No. 255, Colonia Cuauhtémoc, Mexico City

10:00 a.m. Central Time

Agenda for the Shareholders Meeting

  1. Annual reports and audited financial statements.
  2. Company's results.
  3. Dividend payment.
  4. Appointment and/or ratification of directors, statutory auditor (comisario) and members of committees.
  5. Remuneration and emoluments.
  6. Share buyback policy.
  7. Maximum amount for share buybacks.
  8. Appointment of delegates.

Purpose

The purpose of this document is to provide our shareholders with adequate and timely information to assist them in their decision making. The draft resolutions refer in substantive terms, although their wording and content may vary according to the resolutions adopted at the Shareholders Meeting and the minutes prepared by the Secretary.

From the date of publication of the corresponding Notice of Meeting, the information and documents related to each of the items on the agenda of the Meeting are immediately and free of charge available to the shareholders on the Company's website www.bmv.com.mx.

Bolsa Mexicana de Valores, S.A.B. de C.V.

Information for Annual Ordinary General Shareholders Meeting 2023

Participation Facilities

The Company will seek mechanisms to facilitate the attendance of shareholders who wish to attend the meeting, by proxy instead of in person. Ensuring the availability of information and the exercise of the attendance and voting rights of our shareholders at all times; as well as respecting the equal treatment and transparency that historically characterize us.

Bolsa Mexicana de Valores, S.A.B. de C.V.

Information for Annual Ordinary General Shareholders Meeting 2023

Message from the Chairman of the Board

Dear shareholders, collaborators, and friends of Bolsa Mexicana de Valores Group

Dear shareholders, collaborators and friends of Grupo Bolsa Mexicana de Valores, Just a few months ago we concluded a challenging 2022 due to different global issues. Among the challenges, we found a sequel of the health crisis caused by COVID-19 and its economic consequences, as well as a humanitarian crisis derived from the war between Russia and Ukraine, which caused a great impact, as well as disruptions in some supply chains. This, in turn, led to shortages of some products and pressure on the prices of some inputs, deteriorating the outlook for the world economy. Given this scenario, the Central Banks reacted with expansive monetary policies to activate the economy. These variables triggered an environment dominated by inflation affecting all countries.

Our Central Bank, Banco de México, in order to deal with inflation and adjustments in economic conditions, began the year with a reference rate

of 5.5% and after eight increases throughout the year, it closed at 10.5%.

Despite the foregoing, even in this environment of great challenges, at Grupo Bolsa Mexicana de Valores we achieved revenue growth of 4%, reaching 4,100 million pesos, a sign of our solidity and strategy based on good management of our resources, operational resilience fostered by the diversification of our business and a focus on innovation and excellence in customer service quality. This has allowed us to maintain an EBITDA margin of 61%.

Disclaimer

BMV - Bolsa Mexicana de Valores SA de CV published this content on 05 April 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 April 2023 18:50:10 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2022 4 126 M 225 M 225 M
Net income 2022 1 678 M 91,4 M 91,4 M
Net cash 2022 3 803 M 207 M 207 M
P/E ratio 2022 13,3x
Yield 2022 7,82%
Capitalization 22 186 M 1 209 M 1 209 M
EV / Sales 2022 4,46x
EV / Sales 2023 4,15x
Nbr of Employees 477
Free-Float 99,1%
Chart BOLSA MEXICANA DE VALORES, S.A.B. DE C.V.
Duration : Period :
Bolsa Mexicana de Valores, S.A.B. de C.V. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BOLSA MEXICANA DE VALORES, S.A.B. DE C.V.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 8
Last Close Price 38,40 MXN
Average target price 44,61 MXN
Spread / Average Target 16,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
José Oriol Bosch Par Chief Executive Officer
Ramon Güémez Sarre Chief Financial Officer
Marcos Martínez Gavica Chairman
Claudio Vivian Gutiérrez Chief Information Officer
Hugo A. Contreras Pliego Senior Vice President-Compliance & Regulation
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BOLSA MEXICANA DE VALORES, S.A.B. DE C.V.2.07%1 223
CME GROUP INC.14.80%69 445
TRADEWEB MARKETS INC.22.16%16 500
ASX LIMITED-1.35%8 756
JAPAN EXCHANGE GROUP, INC.8.83%8 213
SAUDI TADAWUL GROUP HOLDING COMPANY-13.15%5 068
